【英語多益通】311核廢水將入海，排放英文怎麼說？

▲ 日本政府決議2022年開始排放福島核廢水入海。（圖／路透）

文／徐碧霞Valerie

日本311福島核災後，台灣禁止了福島和鄰近縣市的食物進口，去年因萊豬的食安問題及其它國家對日本核食的禁令鬆綁等，讓日本核食進口的議題又起。而最近日本政府決定於兩年後將福島核廢水排入海中，引起日本國內漁民和鄰近國家的抗議，畢竟廢水會汙染海域影響海洋生物及食物，而台灣離日本不遠，據估計廢水隨著洋流將會在200多日後抵達台灣海域。首先，讓我們看看這則新聞在BBC上的報導。

release、discharge「排放」廢水

Japan has approved a plan to release more than one million tonnes of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. (bbc.com 4/13)

（日本已經批准了一項計劃，將從毀損的福島核電廠中排放100萬噸汙水至海中。）

在此廢水的「排放」可用release (v)。release可以當動詞也可以當名詞使用，而且在不同的情境有不同的意思。在多益測驗中常看到以下這些情況：

●電影的上映或產品的上市和發布

（動詞）The updated model of the product is scheduled to be released in September.

（這個產品的新版預計於九月發布。）

（名詞）How do you usually find out about new movie releases ?

（你通常都是怎麼獲得新電影上映的消息？）

●資訊或新聞的公布和釋出

The company has released further details regarding the merger.

（這間公司剛公布有關併購的進一步消息。）

In the news release , the company stated that the earthquake yesterday caused an extensive damage to their production facilities.

（公司發布的新聞稿中，說明昨天的地震造成他們生產設備相當大的損害。）

news release或是press release就是「新聞稿」。在很多新聞裡，release更是常用在人的「釋放」，如：

During the negotiation, the terrorist group promised to release the hostages they held for more than three years.

（在談判中，恐怖組織答應釋放他們拘留超過三年的人質。）

「釋放」廢水除了使用release外，也可以用discharge (v)「排放、排除」或是dump (v)、dispose (v)「丟棄」。

The factory was accused of dumping toxic chemical waste into the nearby river.

（工廠被檢舉將有毒的化學廢棄物傾倒於附近的河中。）

福島的核廢水中含有被有毒物質tritium（氚）汙染的水，一般大家可用pollute (v)或者是contaminate (v)，而tritium在這裡也就是一種pollutant或contaminant (n)「汙染物質」。

The drinking water was contaminated with lead leaked from the city’s aging pipes.

（城市裡的老舊水管漏出的鉛導致飲水汙染。）

treat「處理」汙染物

通常我們飲用的水都在汙水處理廠中先「處理」過，也就是除去汙染物質（pollutants）。這裡「處理」不能用handle或是deal with，要用treat (v)，因此「汙水處理廠」可稱為water treatment plant，而一般生活中的汙水常用sewage這個字，sewage system「汙水排放系統」。根據報導，日本政府宣稱在核廢水排出前會經過處理，使汙染物質含量符合國際標準。

The water will be treated and diluted so radiation levels are below those set for drinking water. (bbc.com, 4/13)

（廢水將會經過稀釋和處理，使其輻射量低於食用水設定的量。）

treat (v)、treatment (n)除了「處理」外，還常在多益裡看到的另外兩個意思：

●治療，同義詞有cure、heal

John is currently receiving treatment for his illness.

（John因為生病了，目前正在接受治療。）

●對待

Parents should treat their children equally.

（父母須公平對待他們的小孩。）

●款待、請客，通常用treat (someone) to (something)

Let me treat you to a drink or two.

（讓我請你喝一兩杯。）

(It’s) my treat !

（我請客！）

這裡treat是用做名詞，大家可以聯想到萬聖節時我們也會用「trick or treat!」的類似用法。

日本宣稱已經沒有儲存受氚汙染的廢水的空間，而福島核能電廠也進行關閉，因此處理廢水是無法避免。在這個報導裡，核電廠的「關閉」或如同台灣提及核一廠「除役」時都用了decommission (v)，因此報導裡常會提及decommissioning project「除役計畫」，核廢的處理等都是除役計畫的重要一環。

"Disposing of the treated water is an unavoidable issue for decommissioning the Fukushima Daiichi plant," said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during the cabinet meeting, after the officials had finalized the decision.

(www.smithsonianmag.com, 4/14)

（在官方拍板定案後，日本首相在內閣會議中表示「排放處理過後的廢水是福島第一核電廠除役計畫中不可避免的一件事」。）

在多益測驗中較常看到decommission的相反字commission (v)「（正式地）委託／安排……做」。

Commissioned by Far Eastern Group, the EcoArk was constructed using 1.5 million PET bottles to raise people’s awareness about recycling.

（為了喚起人們環保回收的意識，遠東集團承造「遠東環生方舟」製作，其中使用了1500萬的PET塑膠瓶。）

福島核廢水的排放對附近海域影響仍待觀察和研究，國際原子能總署也表示將監測福島廢水的排放，台灣方面也將設站並制定海域輻射監測計畫。

【多益模擬試題】

1. The building manager has posted rules on garbage __________.

(A) dispose

(B) disposition

(C) disposals

(D) decomposition

2. The investigation reports showed that several plants __________ toxic water into rivers.

(A) has discharged

(B) have been discharging

(C) were discharged

(D) have been discharged

解析：

1. 正解為(C)。本題為單字詞性和字義題，須選擇符合題意「大厦管理員已經公布垃圾______的規定。」空格部分應該選擇名詞而且字義能和garbage相結合的字，因此正確答案為(C)處理。(A)為動詞，(B)傾向；性格，(D)分解。

2. 正解為(B)。本題為文法題，主詞為工廠，因此「主動」排放廢水，要使用主動式，(C)、(D)都是被動式，(A)要配合單數主詞，因此正確答案為(B)。題意為「調查報告顯示有些工廠將有毒的廢水排入河流中。」

