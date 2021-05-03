　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

【英語多益通】311核廢水將入海，排放英文怎麼說？

▲▼ 日本政府決議2022年開始排放福島核廢水入海。圖為福島第一核電廠所存放的已處理核廢水。（圖／路透）

▲ 日本政府決議2022年開始排放福島核廢水入海。（圖／路透）

文／徐碧霞Valerie

日本311福島核災後，台灣禁止了福島和鄰近縣市的食物進口，去年因萊豬的食安問題及其它國家對日本核食的禁令鬆綁等，讓日本核食進口的議題又起。而最近日本政府決定於兩年後將福島核廢水排入海中，引起日本國內漁民和鄰近國家的抗議，畢竟廢水會汙染海域影響海洋生物及食物，而台灣離日本不遠，據估計廢水隨著洋流將會在200多日後抵達台灣海域。首先，讓我們看看這則新聞在BBC上的報導。

release、discharge「排放」廢水

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

Japan has approved a plan to release more than one million tonnes of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. (bbc.com 4/13)
（日本已經批准了一項計劃，將從毀損的福島核電廠中排放100萬噸汙水至海中。）

在此廢水的「排放」可用release (v)。release可以當動詞也可以當名詞使用，而且在不同的情境有不同的意思。在多益測驗中常看到以下這些情況：

●電影的上映或產品的上市和發布
（動詞）The updated model of the product is scheduled to be released in September.
（這個產品的新版預計於九月發布。）

（名詞）How do you usually find out about new movie releases?
（你通常都是怎麼獲得新電影上映的消息？）

●資訊或新聞的公布和釋出
The company has released further details regarding the merger.
（這間公司剛公布有關併購的進一步消息。）

In the news release, the company stated that the earthquake yesterday caused an extensive damage to their production facilities.
（公司發布的新聞稿中，說明昨天的地震造成他們生產設備相當大的損害。）

news release或是press release就是「新聞稿」。在很多新聞裡，release更是常用在人的「釋放」，如：

During the negotiation, the terrorist group promised to release the hostages they held for more than three years.
（在談判中，恐怖組織答應釋放他們拘留超過三年的人質。）

「釋放」廢水除了使用release外，也可以用discharge (v)「排放、排除」或是dump (v)、dispose (v)「丟棄」。

The factory was accused of dumping toxic chemical waste into the nearby river.
（工廠被檢舉將有毒的化學廢棄物傾倒於附近的河中。）

福島的核廢水中含有被有毒物質tritium（氚）汙染的水，一般大家可用pollute (v)或者是contaminate (v)，而tritium在這裡也就是一種pollutant或contaminant (n)「汙染物質」。

The drinking water was contaminated with lead leaked from the city’s aging pipes.
（城市裡的老舊水管漏出的鉛導致飲水汙染。）

treat「處理」汙染物

通常我們飲用的水都在汙水處理廠中先「處理」過，也就是除去汙染物質（pollutants）。這裡「處理」不能用handle或是deal with，要用treat (v)，因此「汙水處理廠」可稱為water treatment plant，而一般生活中的汙水常用sewage這個字，sewage system「汙水排放系統」。根據報導，日本政府宣稱在核廢水排出前會經過處理，使汙染物質含量符合國際標準。

The water will be treated and diluted so radiation levels are below those set for drinking water. (bbc.com, 4/13)
（廢水將會經過稀釋和處理，使其輻射量低於食用水設定的量。）

treat (v)、treatment (n)除了「處理」外，還常在多益裡看到的另外兩個意思：

●治療，同義詞有cure、heal
John is currently receiving treatment for his illness.
（John因為生病了，目前正在接受治療。）

●對待
Parents should treat their children equally.
（父母須公平對待他們的小孩。）

●款待、請客，通常用treat (someone) to (something)
Let me treat you to a drink or two.
（讓我請你喝一兩杯。）

(It’s) my treat!
（我請客！）
這裡treat是用做名詞，大家可以聯想到萬聖節時我們也會用「trick or treat!」的類似用法。

日本宣稱已經沒有儲存受氚汙染的廢水的空間，而福島核能電廠也進行關閉，因此處理廢水是無法避免。在這個報導裡，核電廠的「關閉」或如同台灣提及核一廠「除役」時都用了decommission (v)，因此報導裡常會提及decommissioning project「除役計畫」，核廢的處理等都是除役計畫的重要一環。

"Disposing of the treated water is an unavoidable issue for decommissioning the Fukushima Daiichi plant," said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during the cabinet meeting, after the officials had finalized the decision.
(www.smithsonianmag.com, 4/14)
（在官方拍板定案後，日本首相在內閣會議中表示「排放處理過後的廢水是福島第一核電廠除役計畫中不可避免的一件事」。）

在多益測驗中較常看到decommission的相反字commission (v)「（正式地）委託／安排……做」。

Commissioned by Far Eastern Group, the EcoArk was constructed using 1.5 million PET bottles to raise people’s awareness about recycling.
（為了喚起人們環保回收的意識，遠東集團承造「遠東環生方舟」製作，其中使用了1500萬的PET塑膠瓶。）

福島核廢水的排放對附近海域影響仍待觀察和研究，國際原子能總署也表示將監測福島廢水的排放，台灣方面也將設站並制定海域輻射監測計畫。

【多益模擬試題】

1. The building manager has posted rules on garbage __________.
(A) dispose
(B) disposition
(C) disposals
(D) decomposition

2. The investigation reports showed that several plants __________ toxic water into rivers.
(A) has discharged
(B) have been discharging
(C) were discharged
(D) have been discharged

解析：

1. 正解為(C)。本題為單字詞性和字義題，須選擇符合題意「大厦管理員已經公布垃圾______的規定。」空格部分應該選擇名詞而且字義能和garbage相結合的字，因此正確答案為(C)處理。(A)為動詞，(B)傾向；性格，(D)分解。

2. 正解為(B)。本題為文法題，主詞為工廠，因此「主動」排放廢水，要使用主動式，(C)、(D)都是被動式，(A)要配合單數主詞，因此正確答案為(B)。題意為「調查報告顯示有些工廠將有毒的廢水排入河流中。」

延伸閱讀》肥宅快樂水漲價，price、prize哪個才對？

ET快訊
張菲28歲辣媳驚爆「肺部出問題」！
獨／媽寶男大生連撞逃跑　母「你們可以搭公車」氣炸車主
獨／14歲少女慘死案懸19年　她見警來秒開口：小妹妹跟在你旁
有3間房才能進！竹科媽媽群組「不想讓低端加入」　超高門檻曝光

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

MUZIK／日本古典樂發展中的猶太力量

藻礁公投聯盟不接受「三接新方案」　籲政府及早評估遷離

MUZIK／杜達美將接掌巴黎歌劇院

【英語多益通】311核廢水將入海，排放英文怎麼說？

童顏正妹蹲下綁鞋帶　邪惡視角驚洩「籃球級雙峰」

疫情飛不了！每天140架飛機停滿滿　桃機1招調度停機位容量

北部飯店「徵26K學徒」月休6天！他酸：不如去超商　反被網友砲翻

鄭榮豐中將履任新職　黃曙光主持：官兵務必瞭解當面敵情

中華醫大職安系陳嘉彌　拿下全國最年輕雙甲級職安衛管理技術士

北港炸轎「炮灰人」本尊現身　護轎10年原因曝！有練過要洗1小時

花錢最大？男顧客不滿等餐太久 摔醬料碟、潑豆漿惡劣行徑全錄下

福建男開橡皮艇11小時到台中港　肚子餓大聲呼救：投奔台灣自由！

邱鋒澤首度談采子劈腿...燦笑：發洩過了XD　陳零九檢討「不退出狼人殺」笑回：合約還在...

男女藝人「長皺紋」評價大不同！　應采兒聊「變老」超敢言...全場歡呼

雙手全破皮...3寶媽工地扛磚爬鷹架　遭酸小孩可憐...白眼嘆：土水怎麼了

太強啦！萌娃爬單槓「自帶吸盤」　速度飛快超俐落...媽：是猴子嗎

毒犯開車載女友出遊路況不熟　到派出所問路...自投羅網遭逮

相識4年！結婚當晚首次見妻容貌 暖心夫甜喊：喜歡的是妳的內在

壓制7旬失智婦！美警用力扭手臂 事後重溫「逮捕畫面」模仿骨折聲

松山分局之亂關鍵96秒曝光！　所長站電腦前格式化監視器影片

MUZIK／日本古典樂發展中的猶太力量

藻礁公投聯盟不接受「三接新方案」　籲政府及早評估遷離

MUZIK／杜達美將接掌巴黎歌劇院

【英語多益通】311核廢水將入海，排放英文怎麼說？

童顏正妹蹲下綁鞋帶　邪惡視角驚洩「籃球級雙峰」

疫情飛不了！每天140架飛機停滿滿　桃機1招調度停機位容量

北部飯店「徵26K學徒」月休6天！他酸：不如去超商　反被網友砲翻

鄭榮豐中將履任新職　黃曙光主持：官兵務必瞭解當面敵情

中華醫大職安系陳嘉彌　拿下全國最年輕雙甲級職安衛管理技術士

北港炸轎「炮灰人」本尊現身　護轎10年原因曝！有練過要洗1小時

怪奇比莉「馬甲爆上圍」辣露腿根刺青　網諷「開玩笑？」霸氣回嗆

快艇確定不用打附加賽　近10季9度打入季後賽

金融業需防疫升級？　金管會主委：尊重指揮中心規範

超商教訓子女遭店員報警　虎媽連兩天上門嗆：換掉他不然會出人命

網抓《炎上》追蹤羅志祥！　笑稱「當來賓洗白」：比PO八卦圖有用

台股大跌逾300點僅是恐慌心理！　專家揭「3原因」還可以加碼

孟加拉再傳船難！　「快艇碰撞砂石船」至少26人喪命

徐若熙再戰兄弟加百利　誰可以拿首勝？

科學家每晚變身狼父！害她2度懷孕　拿打氣筒「想吸出胎兒」

醫科生酒醉墜河死因成謎！鞋子成破案關鍵...他媽一聽嚇得馬上丟

起底台3線「胸貼美背重機妹」！　 建商老闆認不出...原來素顏是這樣

生活熱門新聞

拍A片遭母親痛譙　吳夢夢暖心力挺

桃園凌晨大停電　居民集體哀號

北北桃都有！1圖秒懂「5縣市足跡」　快看你有沒有重疊

小一兒吐胎內記憶！天上選媽過程驚呆她

房務主管女兒「完整足跡公布」！還去過家樂福

中油的油比較純？　網推1關鍵：真的有差

大雨來了！午後雨區擴大　鋒面周三快閃「全台有獎」

竹科媽媽群組「不想讓低端加入」　超高門檻曝光

「易致災梅雨季」來了！2波鋒面接力時間曝　全台有雨

華航諾富特事件再增2例本土！

他見驗孕棒臉綠「結紮了」　網一面倒：渣

比部桃更慘！一張圖看懂華航「26人病毒怎麼傳」

房務女兒詳細足跡「確診前曾遊花東」　陳時中證實！

確診者曾去永和！永平國小「週六校慶緊急取消」

更多熱門

相關新聞

南韓包4機從印度撤僑　日本籲公民考慮返國

南韓包4機從印度撤僑　日本籲公民考慮返國

印度新冠疫情嚴峻，已連續11天每日新增近40萬確診病例。日本外務省在5月2日呼籲旅印僑民考慮暫時返國，而南韓也在3日宣布，將分批由印度撤僑。

中方海警船頻近釣島！日擬增設部隊護「領海」

中方海警船頻近釣島！日擬增設部隊護「領海」

YT跳出女星露點片！　網見1關鍵：正常

YT跳出女星露點片！　網見1關鍵：正常

太平洋縱谷馬拉松登日本《跑步者》雜誌

太平洋縱谷馬拉松登日本《跑步者》雜誌

HONDA電動三輪車日本上市

HONDA電動三輪車日本上市

關鍵字：

TOEIC 多益 日本 核廢水

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

拍A片遭母親痛譙　吳夢夢暖心力挺

標錯價！三星S21手機3000元有找　全國電子：照錯標價格出貨

荳荳「對不起，我快撐不下去了」

《全明星》MVP被轟　嘉賓回應：有人罵髒話

桃園凌晨大停電　居民集體哀號

北北桃都有！1圖秒懂「5縣市足跡」　快看你有沒有重疊

連千毅曝追薔薔「夜店請小弟排2排歡迎」

貓同事趴孕肚　聽到有寶寶秒折手

獨／元元提告　何孟遠：交給法律

屁孩踢爆電影巨幕！整片換新要價77萬元

猝死大胃王泡泡龍也這樣！150kg吃播主「整臉發黑」

陳鎮川一家3口團聚曬娃：等到你了

小一兒吐胎內記憶！天上選媽過程驚呆她

陸網評蔡阿嘎「放棄經營大陸市場」　他超嗆回擊

《全明星》選手罵髒話！房思瑜疑暗諷

更多

最夯影音

更多
花錢最大？男顧客不滿等餐太久 摔醬料碟、潑豆漿惡劣行徑全錄下

花錢最大？男顧客不滿等餐太久 摔醬料碟、潑豆漿惡劣行徑全錄下
福建男開橡皮艇11小時到台中港　肚子餓大聲呼救：投奔台灣自由！

福建男開橡皮艇11小時到台中港　肚子餓大聲呼救：投奔台灣自由！

邱鋒澤首度談采子劈腿...燦笑：發洩過了XD　陳零九檢討「不退出狼人殺」笑回：合約還在...

邱鋒澤首度談采子劈腿...燦笑：發洩過了XD　陳零九檢討「不退出狼人殺」笑回：合約還在...

男女藝人「長皺紋」評價大不同！　應采兒聊「變老」超敢言...全場歡呼

男女藝人「長皺紋」評價大不同！　應采兒聊「變老」超敢言...全場歡呼

雙手全破皮...3寶媽工地扛磚爬鷹架　遭酸小孩可憐...白眼嘆：土水怎麼了

雙手全破皮...3寶媽工地扛磚爬鷹架　遭酸小孩可憐...白眼嘆：土水怎麼了

熱門快報

全球瘋奧運！四年一度地表上最強體育賽事看這裡

全球瘋奧運！四年一度地表上最強體育賽事看這裡

2020東京奧運議題看這裡！
最即時！最多元！最豐富！

大型廚藝選秀節目《料理之王2》 即將開戰！！

大型廚藝選秀節目《料理之王2》 即將開戰！！

5/14起每週五晚間9點 鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》。殘酷賽制全面升級，誰能奪下最終王位！？

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

2020年尾神加碼！看新聞送購物金和咖啡，再讓你用東森幣瞄準萬元獎品！

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

東森寵物雲毛毛商城免運中

東森寵物雲毛毛商城免運中

【一日限時免運】東森寵物雲毛毛商城4/1好康大放送，真心不騙要買要快！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面