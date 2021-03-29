長江玉幣涉吸金3.8億　母公司3點聲明「真的有買島」切割台籍顧問

▲長江集團台籍顧問、前執行長吳阮弘已因吸金案被檢察官諭令10萬元交保。（資料照／記者劉昌松攝）

記者劉昌松／台北報導

新加坡長江集團涉嫌佯稱買下了澳洲「大克佩爾島」，在台宣傳推廣「長江玉幣」，民眾可用來登島支付島上一切消費，藉此吸金詐騙3.8億元，但檢調發動搜索約談後，長江的母公司、新加坡魏朝公司卻跨海喊冤，聲稱真的有買島，將遭疑違法部分指向台籍顧問、前執行長吳阮弘，並揚言將對吳提起民刑事告訴。

台北地檢署2月指揮調查局兵分16路大搜索，約談長江集團在台辦公室，台灣分公司負責人楊耀福、執行長蕭圓繻等人到案後，被依違反《銀行法》諭令30萬、50萬元交保；台灣分公司的總顧問吳阮弘則在3月份到案說明後，以10萬元交保候傳；集團負責人魏萬龍因不在境內，尚未約談到案。

▲長江集團台灣分公司董事長楊耀福(左起)與吳阮弘曾多次在台大肆宣傳投資長江玉幣。（資料照／記者姚惠茹攝）

檢調懷疑，楊耀福等長江集團經營階層，涉嫌跑到澳洲佯裝要買下大克佩爾島，騙當地官員合照並在當地登上報紙後，根本沒付錢，導致交易取消，卻仍利用跨國媒體報導的訊息落差，回台大肆宣傳將在島上推動「區塊鏈」落地應用，大肆推銷民眾投資代幣「長江玉幣」。

▲律師王韻茹代發聲明強調「買島是事實」。（圖／辰豐聯合法律事務所提供）

全案目前仍由檢調偵辦中，長江集團跨海聲明強調，「買島是事實」，「因為部分商業條件未能滿足，導致目前整起交易案尚無法順利完成交割」，並表示長江玉幣的發行，是由台灣長江公司前執行長吳阮弘提案與規劃，對於長江玉幣被報導為違法業務並遭到司法偵辦，長江的母公司魏朝公司「感到意外。」「如果因為吳阮弘先生的行為，而造成魏朝公司與長江控股的損害，魏朝公司將委請台灣律師，對吳阮弘先生提起民刑事的告訴。」

長江集團跨海中英文聲明全文如下：

新加坡魏朝公司聲明

SINGAPORE WEI CHAO PRIVATE LIMITED STATEMENT

有關台灣媒體2021年2月26日所報導，新加坡魏朝公司與旗下長江控股所進行澳洲大克佩爾島投資及買賣等等是騙局一事，本公司委託律師聲明如下

Regarding the report by the Taiwanese media on February 26, 2021, that the investment and trading of Singapore's Wei Chao Company and its subsidiary TIONG KANG HOLDINGS PTE.LTD in Australia's GREAT KEPPLE ISLAND are scams. The company's lawyers declare as follows

一、

新加坡魏朝公司確實自2017-2018年間即開始與澳洲政府進行島的談判及買賣業務，並於2018年10月間與澳洲政府簽訂買賣合約，並進入實際的交易程序。

有關該交易的現況，是因為部分商業條件未能滿足，導致目前整個交易案尚無法順利完成交割，但有關魏朝公司買島、交易是真實發生的事實，交易過程也確實存在，並有相關文件足以佐證，絕非外界所謠傳是騙局一場。

It is true that the Singapore Wei Chao company has started to negotiate and deal the island with the Australian government from 2017 to 2018, and signed a sales and purchase agreement with the Australian government in October 2018, and entered the actual transaction process.

Regarding the current status of the transaction, it is because some commercial conditions have not been met, so that the entire transaction cannot be successfully completed. However, the fact that the Wei Chao Company bought the island and the transaction actually occurred, the transaction process does exist, and there are related The documents are sufficient to prove that it is by no means a scam rumored by the outside world

二、

媒體報導該交易是詐欺行為，已經嚴重影響魏朝公司在國際上的名譽，魏朝公司在此公開澄清，並委任台灣辰豐聯合法律事務所王韻茹大律師為魏朝公司在台灣發言的代表。

倘使各台灣媒體有任何希望了解或釐清的事實，在不違反台灣法律對偵查中案件所規定應該遵守偵查不公開的前提下，委任律師將會代表魏朝公司對外發言，以悍衛本公司的名譽與形象，也希望社會大眾勿信外界傳言，更不應散播不實訊息，以免觸法。

The media reported that the transaction was fraudulent, which has seriously affected Wei Chao’s international reputation. Wei Chao publicly clarified here and appointed lawyer Anita Wang of Taiwan CF Joint Law Firm as the representative of Wei Chao’s speech in Taiwan.

If the Taiwanese media have any facts that they wish to understand or clarify, the appointed lawyer will speak on behalf of the Wei Chao company to defend the company's case, provided that it does not violate the provisions of the Taiwan law on the case under investigation and should comply with the non-disclosure of the investigation. Reputation and image, and hope that the public will not believe outside rumors, let alone spread false information, so as not to violate the law.

三、

有關長江玉幣發行的部分，依照魏朝公司註冊所在國家新加坡當地法律，及新加坡所屬普通法系國家相關法令，長江玉幣的發行屬於合法業務，至於玉幣在台灣的交易或使用是否違背法令，目前己委請台灣律師協助我們深入了解台灣的法治環境。

但有關長江玉幣的發行，魏朝公司與長江控股一向都是基於信任專業人員，即長江控股在台灣的前執行長吳阮弘先生的所提出的專業意見與規劃，並授權由吳阮弘前執行長負責一切。

如今長江玉幣發行的業務竟然被報導為違法業務並遭到司法偵辦，魏朝公司感到意外。

魏朝公司除願意、也靜待台灣司法機關調查，釐清案情外，並且在此明確表達，如果因為吳阮弘先生的行為，而造成魏朝公司與長江控股的損害，魏朝公司將委請台灣律師，對吳阮弘先生提起民刑事的告訴。

Regarding the issuance of TK Jade, in accordance with the local laws of Singapore where the Wei Chao company is registered, and the relevant laws of the common law country to which Singapore belongs, the issuance of TK Jade is a legal business. As for whether the transaction or use of TK Jade in Taiwan violates the laws At present, Taiwanese lawyers have been appointed to assist us in understanding Taiwan’s legal environment.

However, regarding the issuance of TK Jade, Wei Chao and TIONG KANG HOLDINGS have always been based on trusting professionals, that is, the professional opinions and plans put forward by Mr. Wu Ruanhong Dior, the former CEO of TIONG KANG HOLDINGS in Taiwan, and authorized by Wu Ruan Hongqian Dior, the CEO, is responsible for everything

Now that the business of the TK Jade issuance has been reported as an illegal business and has been subject to judicial investigation, Wei Chao company is surprised.

In addition to being willing and waiting for the investigation by the Taiwanese judicial authorities to clarify the case, Wei Chao Company is willing to clarify the case, and hereby expresses clearly that if the actions of Mr. Wu Ruanhong Dior cause damage to Wei Chao Company and TIONG KANG HOLDINGS, Wei Chao Company will appoint Taiwan lawyers filed a civil and criminal complaint against Mr. Wu Ruanhong Dior.

療癒！紓壓！心訣大公開