美滅門命案！槍手深夜殺害一家7口　5幼童1男不治、1女命危

▲據警方表示,該名槍手具有多項前科。(圖/達志影像/美聯社)

記者張靖榕/綜合外電報導

美國奧克拉荷馬州2日驚傳滅門血案,一家7口至少6人遭到槍殺身亡,分別為5名孩童和一名男子。另一名女子身受重傷,已被送往醫院,目前性命垂危。據當地警方指出,在趕赴現場與槍手發生追逐後,已經將該名殺人犯逮捕到案。

Five children and a man were killed in a shooting at a home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on Tuesday. The police said officers had arrested a man at the scene, and that a woman was seriously injured. https://t.co/FOfc1ybOYz