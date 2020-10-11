金正恩哭了！北韓75周年黨慶大閱兵　讚疫情0確診：感謝偉大人民

▲北韓75周年黨慶，進行近年規模最大的閱兵慶典，領導人金正恩在台上致詞時激動落淚。（圖／路透）

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

北韓朝鮮勞動黨10日慶祝創黨75周年，於平壤舉行大規模閱兵，在慷慨激昂的致詞中，金正恩感謝並讚揚北韓迄今無人傳出確診2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19），並將維持零紀錄，途中這位東北亞強人情緒激動落淚，在眾人面前拿下眼鏡抹去淚水。

▲金正恩閱兵。（圖／路透）

《紐約郵報》與專門提供有關北韓報導的新聞網站「NK News」報導，北韓最高領導人金正恩出席北韓雙十黨慶，首先提及今年夏日災後重建工作，感謝軍隊付出辛勞，並肯定「偉大的人民」共同堅守2019冠狀病毒疾病0確診的努力，「我祝全世界正在對抗這個邪惡病毒的人，早日康復。」

Lots of crying faces in the crowds while Kim Jong Un gave his speech. (KJU looks like he shed some tears himself; said he felt sorry for the soldiers who couldn't' be present due to them being deployed to typhoon-struck areas). pic.twitter.com/Ma2xTbSZRM