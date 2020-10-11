　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

金正恩哭了！北韓75周年黨慶大閱兵　讚疫情0確診：感謝偉大人民

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼北韓75周年黨慶，進行近年規模最大的閱兵慶典，領導人金正恩在台上致詞時激動落淚。（圖／路透）

▲北韓75周年黨慶，進行近年規模最大的閱兵慶典，領導人金正恩在台上致詞時激動落淚。（圖／路透）

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

北韓朝鮮勞動黨10日慶祝創黨75周年，於平壤舉行大規模閱兵，在慷慨激昂的致詞中，金正恩感謝並讚揚北韓迄今無人傳出確診2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19），並將維持零紀錄，途中這位東北亞強人情緒激動落淚，在眾人面前拿下眼鏡抹去淚水。

▲▼北韓75周年黨慶，進行近年規模最大的閱兵慶典，領導人金正恩在台上致詞時激動落淚。（圖／路透）

▲金正恩閱兵。（圖／路透）

《紐約郵報》與專門提供有關北韓報導的新聞網站「NK News」報導，北韓最高領導人金正恩出席北韓雙十黨慶，首先提及今年夏日災後重建工作，感謝軍隊付出辛勞，並肯定「偉大的人民」共同堅守2019冠狀病毒疾病0確診的努力，「我祝全世界正在對抗這個邪惡病毒的人，早日康復。」

金正恩在台前哽咽，拿下眼鏡拭淚的畫面讓所有將官、台下的士兵看見。此外，北韓在閱兵大典上公開一系列戰術武器，包括新形洲際彈道導彈，射程範圍足以觸及美國本土。

《美聯社》指出，金正恩也提及未來致力將該國核武組織起來，以面對威脅，重申透過核武威懾周邊國家，以確保北韓國家安全。

►票券擺到過期？逮就補！快來換成東森幣

ET快訊
蓮花颱風誕生！另2颱恐接力生成　晚起變天「連4天防大雨」地區
點這裡，留個言吧! FB
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

全球破3700萬人染疫！日增35萬例「WHO沒輒」　川普白宮開支持者趴

10友邦連署函面交聯合國秘書長　挺台重回世界衛生大會

印媒反中！推印台系列專題　聚焦台印合作確保共同發展

AIT主席祝賀雙十國慶　持續推動台美關係：幫助台灣提升國防

SpaceX獲42億合約　為美太空發展局製造飛彈追蹤衛星

法國2架飛機相撞！　觀光飛機墜無人郊外「5人全罹難」

川普「無罩」面對支持者！染疫後白宮首辦活動　數百人喊：我們愛你

金正恩哭了！北韓75周年黨慶大閱兵　讚疫情0確診：感謝偉大人民

驗出22移工確診　菲律賓衛生部改口：僅1名「陽性菲人」到過台灣

快訊／金正恩新玩具曝光！北韓曬「新型洲際飛彈」　誓站穩世界強權

耳朵常發癢！檢查發現長「結石」護士巧手清潔...耳道變乾淨紅潤

陳漢典「絕殺凱莉」建功...不忘暖拉起對手　小煜激起勝負慾怒喊...阿樂超帥「接球回殺」

Jasper為了跟陳小春玩「讓出最屌玩具槍」　自己只拿小槍...應采兒笑了：跟小白癡一樣

女三寶國道上想事情自撞翻5圈　一旁BMW「魔性走位」成功閃過

一年一度的獵戶座流星雨來了！10／20、21晚上「每小時20顆起」

女生這樣做讓男生超心動！ 懂裝可愛+穿真理褲是必須的？

Ella.鄭元暢狂回憶《薔薇之戀》　忘了角色名...大喊：快40歲不能忘東西嗎

反劫持演練帥炸、北一女儀隊表演　蔡英文國慶演說提「台灣」35次

饒河夜市「地瓜父子」真相起底！ 媽怒：沒收捐款輪椅也不是爸的

屁孩嗆館長「害我大哥被逮」！囂張放話：把你的頭掛在健身房

全球破3700萬人染疫！日增35萬例「WHO沒輒」　川普白宮開支持者趴

10友邦連署函面交聯合國秘書長　挺台重回世界衛生大會

印媒反中！推印台系列專題　聚焦台印合作確保共同發展

AIT主席祝賀雙十國慶　持續推動台美關係：幫助台灣提升國防

SpaceX獲42億合約　為美太空發展局製造飛彈追蹤衛星

法國2架飛機相撞！　觀光飛機墜無人郊外「5人全罹難」

川普「無罩」面對支持者！染疫後白宮首辦活動　數百人喊：我們愛你

金正恩哭了！北韓75周年黨慶大閱兵　讚疫情0確診：感謝偉大人民

驗出22移工確診　菲律賓衛生部改口：僅1名「陽性菲人」到過台灣

快訊／金正恩新玩具曝光！北韓曬「新型洲際飛彈」　誓站穩世界強權

全球破3700萬人染疫！日增35萬例「WHO沒輒」　川普白宮開支持者趴

168間歇性斷食反變胖？　那是因為大多數人都犯了這2個錯

《我的婆婆》劇情大反轉！　他比「一哥」先悲劇…網驚：太諷刺了

9人家中聚餐7死、2命危！　竟是吃了冷凍一年的「酸湯子」

10友邦連署函面交聯合國秘書長　挺台重回世界衛生大會

心理壓力會造成生理疼痛！　中研院發現纖維肌痛症致病機轉

雲林男「加霸王油」猛踩油門離去　詐欺取財下場罰金繳58倍

9點就湧北返車潮！國5收假日恐「連塞10小時」　9大路段車多壅塞

印媒反中！推印台系列專題　聚焦台印合作確保共同發展

蓮花颱風誕生！另2颱恐接力生成　晚起變天「連4天防大雨」地區曝

一回頭發現小笨貓卡架子縫　只好原地跳恰恰主人笑歪

國際熱門新聞

魚療太酥麻　她嗨到毒死整池魚

菲國改口：僅1名陽性菲人到過台灣

夾娃娃夾不中請警察到場　店員秒尷尬

誤把台灣當北韓！BBC直播國慶大典　主播大聊金正恩

金正恩哭了！北韓75周年黨慶大閱兵激動落淚

即／金正恩新玩具曝光！北韓曬「新型洲際飛彈」

維州驚見超詭譎「長髮蠕動生物」！

梅克爾政府警告泰王：別賴在德國

頭髮捲進後車輪！21歲女玩卡丁車慘死

台男問存100萬娶烏克蘭新娘有多爽被潑冷水

諾貝爾和平獎今晚將揭曉！譚德塞榮登熱門榜首

CNN：川普沒第2場辯論會更糟

川普染疫後首場活動「無罩」面對支持者

快訊／金正恩演講畫面曝光！北韓官媒公開閱兵影像

更多熱門

相關新聞

即／金正恩新玩具曝光！北韓曬「新型洲際飛彈」

即／金正恩新玩具曝光！北韓曬「新型洲際飛彈」

北韓（朝鮮）官媒《朝鮮中央電視台》選擇於今（10）日晚間7時公開當日凌晨勞動黨75周年慶閱兵儀式預錄影像，最高領導人金正恩不僅全程參與、觀禮，甚至還在台上發表20餘分鐘的演說。

快訊／金正恩演講畫面曝光！北韓官媒公開閱兵影像

快訊／金正恩演講畫面曝光！北韓官媒公開閱兵影像

北韓深夜大閱兵！平壤市民：晚上聽到飛機起降

北韓深夜大閱兵！平壤市民：晚上聽到飛機起降

即／北韓偷偷來！南韓軍方：疑清晨已舉行閱兵

即／北韓偷偷來！南韓軍方：疑清晨已舉行閱兵

北韓勞動黨成立75周年！習近平電賀金正恩

北韓勞動黨成立75周年！習近平電賀金正恩

關鍵字：

北韓金正恩朝鮮勞動黨雙十黨慶

讀者迴響

發燒話題

地震 小鬼黃鴻升 新冠肺炎 三倍券 金曲獎 金正恩 唐鳳 魏如萱 颱風即時 王令麟 長江三峽大壩 竹內結子 捷運環狀線 金馬獎 口罩 WHO 眼霜 反送中 台北捷運廣告刊登 唇筆 停班停課 尹衍樑 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 眼霜 韓國瑜 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 志村健 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 聲林之王 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 王令麟 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 鹿胎盤

熱門新聞

上網賣筆電！正妹撒嬌砍價　下秒閉嘴

路上驚見4輪Gogoro！他看傻：特斯拉？

24歲人妻「家中接客」！公公一旁把風

400無人機排出6字　萬人激動哭了

SWAG愛情片外流　吳夢夢硬起來告了

Bossini千金韓國整形　口鼻噴血亡

館長中槍一個月　屁孩放話：黑社會暴動

「貴賓狗」瞇眼睡蝦子堆　網驚呆

睡衣太兇！她穿這件開門男友秒和好

小馬1個月減8kg「鮪魚肚變8塊肌」！秘訣公開

韓女團被騙拍「丁字褲照」曝內幕

女三寶自撞起飛！BMW神反應魔性走位

剩不到3個月！ 運氣最好4星座大公開

金高銀也剪了狗啃瀏海！　網讚：駕馭力100分

玩弟弟老婆！男子遭父親壓制賞巴掌

更多

最夯影音

更多
耳朵常發癢！檢查發現長「結石」護士巧手清潔...耳道變乾淨紅潤

耳朵常發癢！檢查發現長「結石」護士巧手清潔...耳道變乾淨紅潤
陳漢典「絕殺凱莉」建功...不忘暖拉起對手　小煜激起勝負慾怒喊...阿樂超帥「接球回殺」

陳漢典「絕殺凱莉」建功...不忘暖拉起對手　小煜激起勝負慾怒喊...阿樂超帥「接球回殺」

Jasper為了跟陳小春玩「讓出最屌玩具槍」　自己只拿小槍...應采兒笑了：跟小白癡一樣

Jasper為了跟陳小春玩「讓出最屌玩具槍」　自己只拿小槍...應采兒笑了：跟小白癡一樣

女三寶國道上想事情自撞翻5圈　一旁BMW「魔性走位」成功閃過

女三寶國道上想事情自撞翻5圈　一旁BMW「魔性走位」成功閃過

一年一度的獵戶座流星雨來了！10／20、21晚上「每小時20顆起」

一年一度的獵戶座流星雨來了！10／20、21晚上「每小時20顆起」

熱門快報

賞屋有獎　跟著專家開好房

賞屋有獎　跟著專家開好房

你知道東森購物要賣房嗎?10/14起週三晚上8點在家輕鬆看屋，預約賞屋還能享好禮多重送

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

寵物雲商城慶中秋

寵物雲商城慶中秋

中秋烤肉 毛孩也想吃肉肉！輸入「ss100」現折100「ss200」折200

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面