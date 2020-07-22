　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

中國駐美領事館「焚燒大量文件」　消防員獲報抵達…全部遭擋門外！

記者張方瑀／綜合外電報導

根據美國休士頓警察局（Houston police Department）消息指出，中國駐休士頓領事館21日晚間8時許，在館內的後院焚燒文件產生濃煙，消防隊接獲通報立刻趕往現場，但抵達後卻被擋在館外，不得其門而入。

根據當地媒體《KPRC2》報導，休士頓警方表示，他們在當地時間21日晚間8時左右（台灣時間22日上午9時）接獲通報，有人正在中國休士頓領事館的後院焚燒大量文件，從館外可以看見些許濃煙，也有住在領事館外的居民，拍到館內員工將紙類丟進垃圾桶內燃燒的畫面。

消防隊接獲通報後立刻趕往現場，卻被擋在館外不得進入，從曝光的影片可以看到，數十名消防員就在領事館外等待。目擊者向記者表示，「你可以聞到紙類燒焦的味道，但所有的消防人員都在大樓外面，他們不能進去。」

休士頓警方指出，當天館內的員工在下午4時左右被要求返家，目前不確定是否與火警有關。據了解，這場火警沒有人和人員傷亡，詳細事發經過也正在進行調查。

美國疫情至今不見緩和。紐約、新澤西、康乃狄克州防疫升級，21日州長宣布新增10個州列入旅遊限制範圍。曾去過這些州的旅客，須自主隔離14天。限制總數達31州，超過全美50州的一半。

