Windows 10用戶破10億！微軟展示全新UI設計

記者王曉敏／綜合報導
微軟Windows 10作業系統活躍用戶上周正式突破10億大關，微軟也透過影片宣傳新功能及UI設計來紀念這一關鍵時刻。微軟產品長暨Windows與裝置部門主管Panos Panay也在其Instagram發表影片，透露微軟正著手變更Window 10的「開始」功能表，並簡化「動態磚」（Live Tiles）呈現方式。
科技網站《The Verge》報導，微軟計畫減少開始功能表動態磚的顏色，以簡化視覺並讓使用者更容易找到App。影片中也可以看到，動態磚的外觀及彼此的間距都略有調整。微軟似乎也正努力改進進Windows 10的Fluent Design系統，使其具有更現代化的情境式選單及全新的「檔案」App。
The team made this video to celebrate making it to 1 billion MAD on Windows 10 and I wanted to share it with all of you. Now at a time when so much of our work and communication is taking place through our devices, it’s especially humbling to know that Windows can help empower a billion people to stay connected to the things and people they care about #Windows
建的Windows 10 App將逐步更新使用新的彩色圖示，並透過Windows 10X來替Surface Neo等雙螢幕設備進行現代化改版。
微軟宣布於3月30日的線上活動中推出Microsoft 365服務消費者訂閱方案。預計將綑綁Office、Microsoft Teams、密碼管理器及消費者導向的通用功能，加入每月訂閱中。預計30日的活動不會有微軟即將推出的Surface Book 3或Surface Go 2等計畫的進一步資訊，但微軟可能會發布今年後Windows計畫的相關訊息。
除此之外，今年微軟開發者大會Build 2020將改為線上舉辦，預期會發表有關Windows和Windows 10X雙螢幕設備的更多資訊。