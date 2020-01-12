快訊／科州公寓派對多人中彈「至少5重傷」！　黃衣槍手在逃

COLORADO springs police on the scene of a shooting. Could be officer involved near the citadel mall. Stay with @KOAA as this #develops pic.twitter.com/TTdiS4JtdT

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國科羅拉多州第三大城奧羅拉（Aurora）一處公寓樓傳出槍響，多人中彈，至少5人受傷，警方已於當地12日凌晨證實此消息。根據CNN最新報導，一名身穿黃色衣服的男性槍手目前仍在逃；警方引述調查人員的說法指出，槍案發生時，公寓應該正在舉辦派對。

警方透過推特表示，傷者為3名青少年和2名成年人，且傷勢嚴重，現已緊急送醫治療，但預計能夠存活下來。

#APDAlert (1/2)

Officers are on scene near Iliff/Buckley where multiple people have been shot.



All parties have been transported to the hospital and are receiving treatment.



5 total victims (3 juveniles, 2 adults), all in serious condition but expected to survive. pic.twitter.com/VorzS5Y5dz