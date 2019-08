影／雷電暴擊樹木「炸出火光巨響」6人傷　PGA賽事中斷

▲ 發生雷擊事故的賽事,是在喬治亞州亞特蘭大舉行的聯邦快遞杯(FedEx Cup)第3輪比賽。(圖/翻攝自推特)

記者詹雅婷/綜合報導

美國職業高爾夫巡迴錦標賽(PGA Tour Championship)24日發生雷擊事故,閃電擊中球場樹木,現場瞬間爆出火光發出巨響,造成6人受傷。如今,一名男性傷者回憶起事發當下的感受,強調衝擊力道相當強大,「那感覺就像是遇到重大車禍,被車撞到措手不及那種,就在那一瞬間,我才意識到那是閃電。」

“I felt like I was in a major car accident, like I was blindsided by a car, is what it felt like. And so in the split second that it happened, I realized it was lightning.” Billy Kramer says of his injury from a "one in kajillion chance incident" at the PGA tour championship. pic.twitter.com/7qOORhvXoT