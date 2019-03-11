無頭女童屍「嚴重腐壞」沖上希臘海灘　生前冒險乘船溺斃

▲ 今年為止，已有超過200名難民在冒險橫渡地中海時罹難。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



國際中心／綜合報導

希臘海岸巡防隊10日在愛琴海萊斯博斯島（Lesbos）海灘發現一名年僅4至6歲的女童遺體，頭顱已經消失，據信是在難民船翻覆時溺死，屍體被發現時已經嚴重腐壞。當局數小時後也找到一名女子的遺體，但由於難以辨認，一開始被誤以為是男性。

▲▼ 難民冒險渡海，其中不乏孩童與嬰兒。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

當地媒體指出，女童與女子很可能都是難民。當局研判女童是上個月在萊斯博斯島附近乘船時遇難，屍體因而沖上該島瓦特拉（Vatera）的海灘。目前，醫院正在驗屍，女子的年齡還有待判定。

萊斯博斯島周遭區域有大批難民時常冒險渡海，島上甚至形成驚人的「救生衣墓地」。國際移民組織（International Organization for Migration）的資料顯示，今年為止，已有超過200名難民在冒險橫渡地中海時罹難，他們大多數人的目的地是義大利。

Tens of thousands of lifejackets and hundreds of boats make up what has hauntingly become known as the ‘Lifejacket Graveyard’ in Lesbos. They were cleared from the northern beaches of the Greek island and moved inland following a drop in the number of… https://t.co/200kn7tcLm pic.twitter.com/KpP7YNzG9B