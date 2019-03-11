　
無頭女童屍「嚴重腐壞」沖上希臘海灘　生前冒險乘船溺斃

▲▼ 難民,希臘難民。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲ 今年為止，已有超過200名難民在冒險橫渡地中海時罹難。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

國際中心／綜合報導

希臘海岸巡防隊10日在愛琴海萊斯博斯島（Lesbos）海灘發現一名年僅4至6歲的女童遺體，頭顱已經消失，據信是在難民船翻覆時溺死，屍體被發現時已經嚴重腐壞。當局數小時後也找到一名女子的遺體，但由於難以辨認，一開始被誤以為是男性。

▲▼ 難民,希臘難民。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 難民冒險渡海，其中不乏孩童與嬰兒。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 難民,希臘難民。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

當地媒體指出，女童與女子很可能都是難民。當局研判女童是上個月在萊斯博斯島附近乘船時遇難，屍體因而沖上該島瓦特拉（Vatera）的海灘。目前，醫院正在驗屍，女子的年齡還有待判定。

萊斯博斯島周遭區域有大批難民時常冒險渡海，島上甚至形成驚人的「救生衣墓地」。國際移民組織（International Organization for Migration）的資料顯示，今年為止，已有超過200名難民在冒險橫渡地中海時罹難，他們大多數人的目的地是義大利。

關鍵字：難民,Lesbos,希臘,愛琴海

