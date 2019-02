這對好友先後罹癌！女童4年前成功變「抗癌戰士」　暖心陪他身旁治療

Girl who overcame leukaemia four years ago is now helping her best friend battle the same disease: Emma Bergeron, 11, of Chicago, was diagnosed with leukaemia aged just four and received the all-clear in 2014. But in 2016, her neighbour Johnny Sorial,… https://t.co/DDAQGKMzX0 pic.twitter.com/Xu0xZpOLOd