100多人在場！瑞士酒吧跨年爆炸至少10死10傷　燃燒畫面曝光

▲酒吧1日凌晨爆炸起火，且爆炸的那一刻，酒吧內有100多人在場。（圖／翻攝自Police Cantonale Valaisanne）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

瑞士豪華阿爾卑斯山滑雪度假城鎮克蘭蒙丹納（Crans Montana）一家酒吧1日凌晨爆炸起火，且爆炸的那一刻，酒吧內有100多人在場。根據警方的說法，整起事件迄今確認至少10人死亡、另有10人受傷，與恐怖攻擊無關。

BREAKING: At least 10 people have been killed in an explosion at a bar in a Swiss ski resort, a police spokesperson has told Sky News. Police say the explosion is not a terrorist incident. Latest ???? https://t.co/nTVM2TaBDi ???? Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/MfMgTq2KR2

天空新聞、BBC報導，事發於當地1日凌晨1時30分左右，當時正值跨年歡慶新年活動期間，事發後，相關單位動員多輛救護車與直升機運送傷患。火勢目前已受控制，根據瑞士空中救護隊醫師的說法，醫院裡擠滿了燒燙傷傷患，已不堪負荷。

警方最新聲明指出，重大緊急救援行動正在進行中，動員大批警消與救護人員，事發區域已全面封閉，克蘭蒙丹納上空設立禁飛區。

至於爆炸發生原因，稍早有媒體稱可能是燃放煙火所致，但此說法未獲證實。另外，由於事發地點為國際知名度假勝地，有許多遊客到訪，死傷者之中是否有國際旅客仍待釐清。已知發生事故的酒吧可容納300多人。

#Switzerland | Several people were killed and others injured after an explosion rocked a bar in the luxurious alpine ski resort of Crans-Montana, Swiss police said.



A spokesperson for the cantonal police said that the explosion was of unknown origin but confirmed multiple… pic.twitter.com/vzDcSNaasS