國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

100多人在場！瑞士酒吧跨年爆炸至少10死10傷　燃燒畫面曝光

 ▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝自X、Police Cantonale Valaisanne）

▲酒吧1日凌晨爆炸起火，且爆炸的那一刻，酒吧內有100多人在場。（圖／翻攝自Police Cantonale Valaisanne）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

瑞士豪華阿爾卑斯山滑雪度假城鎮克蘭蒙丹納（Crans Montana）一家酒吧1日凌晨爆炸起火，且爆炸的那一刻，酒吧內有100多人在場。根據警方的說法，整起事件迄今確認至少10人死亡、另有10人受傷，與恐怖攻擊無關。

天空新聞、BBC報導，事發於當地1日凌晨1時30分左右，當時正值跨年歡慶新年活動期間，事發後，相關單位動員多輛救護車與直升機運送傷患。火勢目前已受控制，根據瑞士空中救護隊醫師的說法，醫院裡擠滿了燒燙傷傷患，已不堪負荷。

警方最新聲明指出，重大緊急救援行動正在進行中，動員大批警消與救護人員，事發區域已全面封閉，克蘭蒙丹納上空設立禁飛區。

至於爆炸發生原因，稍早有媒體稱可能是燃放煙火所致，但此說法未獲證實。另外，由於事發地點為國際知名度假勝地，有許多遊客到訪，死傷者之中是否有國際旅客仍待釐清。已知發生事故的酒吧可容納300多人。

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

瑞士阿爾卑斯山知名滑雪勝地克蘭蒙丹納（Crans Montana）在跨年夜發生嚴重火災。鎮上一間擠滿狂歡客的酒吧疑似因店員噴灑香檳火花，意外引燃天花板，火勢在數秒內迅速蔓延，導致現場約40人喪命、115人重傷。由於死傷者大多為青少年且遺體受損嚴重，當局坦言需要透過DNA鑑定，可能得花上數日才能確認所有罹難者身分。

關鍵字：

瑞士爆炸酒吧火災克蘭蒙丹納跨年

