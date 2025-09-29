暴雨成災4死！美礦業小鎮「上千罐瓦斯」沖走亂漂　居民爬屋頂求救

▲格洛布暴雨成災，車輛與瓦斯罐都被水沖走。（圖／翻攝X@WeatherMonitors）
記者吳美依／綜合報導
美國亞利桑那州中部26日暴雨成災，嚴重洪水導致至少4人死亡，其中歷史悠久的礦業城鎮格洛布市（Globe）災情最為慘重，居民紛紛爬上屋頂求生，更糟糕的是當地瓦斯站遭沖毁，大約1000個瓦斯桶散落街頭。
格洛布市位於鳳凰城以東約88英里（142公里），是該州最古老的礦業小鎮之一，歷史可以追溯到19世紀，目前人口僅約7250人。
26日當地在24小時內降下2.5英寸（約63.5毫米）雨量，洪水瞬間淹沒市區，車輛被泥濘洪流沖走、撞上電線桿，一間瓦斯站也被沖毀，導致住宅用瓦斯桶四處漂流。
Tonight, intense flooding is causing serious damage in Globe, Arizona, USA. pic.twitter.com/1CAOYjNMXu— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) September 27, 2025
More horrifying scenes out of Globe, AZ, as floodwaters turned streets into rivers, sweeping cars from a dealership downstream.— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 27, 2025
Unfortunately, the Southwest isn’t in the clear yet, with more heavy rain expected today and a slight risk of additional flooding across parts of… pic.twitter.com/mox670CHoz
希拉郡（Gila County）緊急部門官員梅爾福德（Carl Melford）說，格洛布市中心「到處都是瓦斯桶」，危險物品清理團隊已趕赴現場處理，「幸運的是沒有任何一個爆炸或起火。」
格洛布市議會表示，從未見過如此嚴重的洪災，已宣布進入緊急狀態。市長加梅洛斯（Al Gameros）表示，市中心有許多建築被破壞，呼籲民眾遠離災區直到確保安全，也避免干擾搜救犬工作，並要求志願者優先協助鄰里親友。
UPDATE: A scary situation was unfolding Friday night in Globe, AZ (directly east of Phoenix) as catastrophic flooding inundated much of the town.— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 28, 2025
The flooding released around 1,000 propane tanks into the town creating a serious hazmat situation.
The floods, unfortunately, have… pic.twitter.com/Qaj7Gw5XXf
搜救人員在格洛布市發現3具遺體，其中2人受困車內，另1人則在洪水中罹難。鳳凰城近郊史考茨代爾市（Scottsdale）還有1名男子死亡，其車輛被困在水深8英尺（約2.41公尺）的激流中，水位退去後，才在天橋下尋獲遺體。
附近另一座礦業小鎮邁阿密（Miami）的街道27日也被大水淹沒，所幸沒通報傷亡，但知名景點哈瓦蘇瀑布（Havasu Falls）約20名遊客受困，已透過直升機順利撤離。
由於27日又發生另一場暴風雨，河水湍急高漲，一度暫時停止搜救行動。梅爾福德表示，在那之後當局仍持續大規模搜救，同時調查失蹤人數，但目前無法提供具體數字。
Arizona Forestry Incident Management Team assumes operational duties of search & rescue efforts to support the city of Globe & Gila County - along w/residents after Friday's catastrophic flooding.— AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) September 28, 2025
Six Search & Rescue (SAR) teams from across the state, two Arizona Forestry… pic.twitter.com/MZvjS1QxaF
讀者迴響