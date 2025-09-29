暴雨成災4死！美礦業小鎮「上千罐瓦斯」沖走亂漂　居民爬屋頂求救

▲格洛布暴雨成災，車輛與瓦斯罐都被水沖走。（圖／翻攝X@WeatherMonitors）



記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國亞利桑那州中部26日暴雨成災，嚴重洪水導致至少4人死亡，其中歷史悠久的礦業城鎮格洛布市（Globe）災情最為慘重，居民紛紛爬上屋頂求生，更糟糕的是當地瓦斯站遭沖毁，大約1000個瓦斯桶散落街頭。

格洛布市位於鳳凰城以東約88英里（142公里），是該州最古老的礦業小鎮之一，歷史可以追溯到19世紀，目前人口僅約7250人。

26日當地在24小時內降下2.5英寸（約63.5毫米）雨量，洪水瞬間淹沒市區，車輛被泥濘洪流沖走、撞上電線桿，一間瓦斯站也被沖毀，導致住宅用瓦斯桶四處漂流。

Tonight, intense flooding is causing serious damage in Globe, Arizona, USA. pic.twitter.com/1CAOYjNMXu — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) September 27, 2025

More horrifying scenes out of Globe, AZ, as floodwaters turned streets into rivers, sweeping cars from a dealership downstream.



Unfortunately, the Southwest isn’t in the clear yet, with more heavy rain expected today and a slight risk of additional flooding across parts of… pic.twitter.com/mox670CHoz — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 27, 2025

希拉郡（Gila County）緊急部門官員梅爾福德（Carl Melford）說，格洛布市中心「到處都是瓦斯桶」，危險物品清理團隊已趕赴現場處理，「幸運的是沒有任何一個爆炸或起火。」

格洛布市議會表示，從未見過如此嚴重的洪災，已宣布進入緊急狀態。市長加梅洛斯（Al Gameros）表示，市中心有許多建築被破壞，呼籲民眾遠離災區直到確保安全，也避免干擾搜救犬工作，並要求志願者優先協助鄰里親友。

UPDATE: A scary situation was unfolding Friday night in Globe, AZ (directly east of Phoenix) as catastrophic flooding inundated much of the town.

The flooding released around 1,000 propane tanks into the town creating a serious hazmat situation.

The floods, unfortunately, have… pic.twitter.com/Qaj7Gw5XXf — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 28, 2025

搜救人員在格洛布市發現3具遺體，其中2人受困車內，另1人則在洪水中罹難。鳳凰城近郊史考茨代爾市（Scottsdale）還有1名男子死亡，其車輛被困在水深8英尺（約2.41公尺）的激流中，水位退去後，才在天橋下尋獲遺體。

附近另一座礦業小鎮邁阿密（Miami）的街道27日也被大水淹沒，所幸沒通報傷亡，但知名景點哈瓦蘇瀑布（Havasu Falls）約20名遊客受困，已透過直升機順利撤離。

由於27日又發生另一場暴風雨，河水湍急高漲，一度暫時停止搜救行動。梅爾福德表示，在那之後當局仍持續大規模搜救，同時調查失蹤人數，但目前無法提供具體數字。