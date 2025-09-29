　
暴雨成災4死！美礦業小鎮「上千罐瓦斯」沖走亂漂　居民爬屋頂求救

▲▼暴雨成災4死！美礦業小鎮「上千罐瓦斯」到處漂　居民爬屋頂求救。（圖／翻攝X@WeatherMonitors）

▲格洛布暴雨成災，車輛與瓦斯罐都被水沖走。（圖／翻攝X@WeatherMonitors）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國亞利桑那州中部26日暴雨成災，嚴重洪水導致至少4人死亡，其中歷史悠久的礦業城鎮格洛布市（Globe）災情最為慘重，居民紛紛爬上屋頂求生，更糟糕的是當地瓦斯站遭沖毁，大約1000個瓦斯桶散落街頭。

格洛布市位於鳳凰城以東約88英里（142公里），是該州最古老的礦業小鎮之一，歷史可以追溯到19世紀，目前人口僅約7250人。

26日當地在24小時內降下2.5英寸（約63.5毫米）雨量，洪水瞬間淹沒市區，車輛被泥濘洪流沖走、撞上電線桿，一間瓦斯站也被沖毀，導致住宅用瓦斯桶四處漂流。

希拉郡（Gila County）緊急部門官員梅爾福德（Carl Melford）說，格洛布市中心「到處都是瓦斯桶」，危險物品清理團隊已趕赴現場處理，「幸運的是沒有任何一個爆炸或起火。」

格洛布市議會表示，從未見過如此嚴重的洪災，已宣布進入緊急狀態。市長加梅洛斯（Al Gameros）表示，市中心有許多建築被破壞，呼籲民眾遠離災區直到確保安全，也避免干擾搜救犬工作，並要求志願者優先協助鄰里親友。

搜救人員在格洛布市發現3具遺體，其中2人受困車內，另1人則在洪水中罹難。鳳凰城近郊史考茨代爾市（Scottsdale）還有1名男子死亡，其車輛被困在水深8英尺（約2.41公尺）的激流中，水位退去後，才在天橋下尋獲遺體。

附近另一座礦業小鎮邁阿密（Miami）的街道27日也被大水淹沒，所幸沒通報傷亡，但知名景點哈瓦蘇瀑布（Havasu Falls）約20名遊客受困，已透過直升機順利撤離。

由於27日又發生另一場暴風雨，河水湍急高漲，一度暫時停止搜救行動。梅爾福德表示，在那之後當局仍持續大規模搜救，同時調查失蹤人數，但目前無法提供具體數字。

09/28 全台詐欺最新數據

相關新聞

災民被剝皮收5千拖吊費　花縣府緊急統籌吸收費用

災民被剝皮收5千拖吊費　花縣府緊急統籌吸收費用

花蓮縣光復鄉因堰塞湖洪水造成嚴重淹水，街道瞬間被泥水覆蓋，多輛汽車泡水報廢。隨著洪水退去，許多車輛外觀滿是乾泥、零件受損無法發動，急需拖吊清理。

花蓮「跑贏洪水的男人」　阿公爆紅：靠一雙黑色拖鞋

花蓮「跑贏洪水的男人」　阿公爆紅：靠一雙黑色拖鞋

200國民兵將進駐波特蘭　奧勒岡州控川普濫權

200國民兵將進駐波特蘭　奧勒岡州控川普濫權

美槍手衝撞教堂掃射！縱火燒毀建築　至少2死9傷

美槍手衝撞教堂掃射！縱火燒毀建築　至少2死9傷

北京瞄準川普的交易性格　把「反對台獨」當作談判籌碼

北京瞄準川普的交易性格　把「反對台獨」當作談判籌碼

