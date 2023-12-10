　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

龍捲風強襲爆炸「火光竄天」畫面曝光　美田納西州6死23傷

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國田納西州9日因龍捲風侵襲釀成大面積破壞，建築物被削去大半、大車翻覆、樹木被連根拔起，至少有6人喪命、23人受傷，數萬名居民無電可用。依據The Weather Channel取得的影片，在龍捲風過境當下，受災區域發生爆炸，瞬間爆出巨大火光。

▲▼ 美國田納西州9日因龍捲風侵襲釀成大面積破壞。（圖／翻攝自The Weather Channel）

▲美國田納西州9日因龍捲風侵襲釀成大面積破壞。（圖／翻攝自The Weather Channel）

▲▼ 美國田納西州9日因龍捲風侵襲釀成大面積破壞。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 美國田納西州9日因龍捲風侵襲釀成大面積破壞。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 美國田納西州9日因龍捲風侵襲釀成大面積破壞。（圖／路透）

綜合CBS新聞、路透等報導，龍捲風侵襲田納西州首府納希維爾以北的蒙哥馬利郡（Montgomery County）之後，當地官員稱有3人死於龍捲風事件，其中一名死者是孩童，另外在納希維爾郊區也通報有3人喪命。

依據克拉克斯維爾（Clarksville）消防部門發布的照片，建築物遭到嚴重破壞、大車翻覆；緊急服務機構指出，德雷斯頓（Dresden）小鎮也出現災情，多棵樹木、電線桿與房屋均受損。

Prayers for our neighbors just south of our area in Tennessee after a tornado came through many communities. Our area...

Calloway County Fire-Rescue 發佈於 2023年12月9日 星期六

▲▼ 美國田納西州9日因龍捲風侵襲釀成大面積破壞。（圖／路透）

▲建築物遭到嚴重破壞，殘骸壓在汽車上。（圖／路透）

另據The Weather Channel取得的一段影片，在龍捲風來襲時，田納西州麥迪遜（Madison）發生一起與龍捲風有關的爆炸事件。

截至當地9日晚間，田納西州總共超過8萬人無電可用，當地居民被要求待在家中。蒙哥馬利郡已展開搜救行動，並在學校與教堂設立避難據點，提供流離失所者容身之處。

居民莎妮卡華盛頓（Shanika Washington）透露，當她聽到警報響起的那一刻，就帶著5歲與10歲的孩子躲進地下室一間沒有窗戶的浴室，內心感到非常恐懼，當時燈光閃爍、後門被吹開，風聲陣陣襲來，百葉窗等物品都晃得厲害，能感受到正處於龍捲風肆虐範圍內。

當她從浴室走出來之後，窗外的景象一片混亂，房屋殘骸撞破窗戶、百葉窗被扯爛、屋頂被掀翻，冷氣機裝置與後院的烤肉架散落四處。事後，一家人前往旅館過夜，但仍心有餘悸。

ET快訊
快訊／徐若瑄驚爆離婚！　結束9年婚姻
快訊／韓國7比0擊敗菲律賓　奪亞錦賽季軍
虎航今首飛日本新航點　每周2班
好市多停車場2人遭逮　當場壓制在地
快訊／愛河又見浮屍　5天3起溺水案
水原一平跟著大谷翔平去道奇！史上最高薪翻譯誕生？
飛日本不到1500元！　大阪、東京全有優惠價

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

一堆人臨時不來婚禮「新娘瞬間倒貼4萬」　她怒討缺席費2派吵翻

美國警告！強力磁珠玩具若吞食恐致命　已釀7死2400人送醫

「已讀」也能隱藏了！Meta推6大新功能　語音訊息可2倍速快轉

龍捲風強襲爆炸「火光竄天」畫面曝光　美田納西州6死23傷

大谷翔平放棄「逃脫條款」！　合約細節曝：10年內都不會轉隊

火化完「才知燒錯人」！英醫院出大包　3周後驚覺死者還在太平間

大谷翔平主動要求「延付薪資」　為道奇隊省大錢！免課奢侈稅

「反猶太」算言論自由？哈佛等3校校長國會作證惹議　1請辭1道歉

大谷翔平天價薪資總價「超越梅西」！　創全球職業運動歷史

寶寶被判無法存活「孕媽狂跑急診」　德州最高法院仍阻止墮胎

輪椅生首次參加接力賽　同學齊心為他加油打氣

聰明鸚鵡提醒媽「去接阿嬤」　模仿來電鈴聲＋簡訊音催促

《印第安納瓊斯》最終章上架Disney+ 　全系列感動回顧傳奇英雄的冒險

北一女儀隊「跨世代攜手演出」　成軍60年！17～72歲同台轉槍

鄧紫棋演唱會踩到裙襬「跌落升降台」　哽咽唱《句號》驚見「前經紀人合照」

台南黃狗全身被塗滿紅漆　猛搖尾巴仍「相信人類」

曾國城「舉杯慶祝」炎亞綸不起訴　曝蔡尚樺沒分手…被虧滿八卦的XD

台中烤肉攤遭爆料「疑有狗肉」　越籍老闆當場掀蓋：是烤乳豬

20年首次！EXILE表演一半喊卡　台上臨危不亂...AKIRA：恭喜大家

被爸問「姐姐怎麼來」　汪秒按鈴回：撿來的XD

一堆人臨時不來婚禮「新娘瞬間倒貼4萬」　她怒討缺席費2派吵翻

美國警告！強力磁珠玩具若吞食恐致命　已釀7死2400人送醫

「已讀」也能隱藏了！Meta推6大新功能　語音訊息可2倍速快轉

龍捲風強襲爆炸「火光竄天」畫面曝光　美田納西州6死23傷

大谷翔平放棄「逃脫條款」！　合約細節曝：10年內都不會轉隊

火化完「才知燒錯人」！英醫院出大包　3周後驚覺死者還在太平間

大谷翔平主動要求「延付薪資」　為道奇隊省大錢！免課奢侈稅

「反猶太」算言論自由？哈佛等3校校長國會作證惹議　1請辭1道歉

大谷翔平天價薪資總價「超越梅西」！　創全球職業運動歷史

寶寶被判無法存活「孕媽狂跑急診」　德州最高法院仍阻止墮胎

狗仔驚爆「頂流明星夫妻離婚」內幕！男方欠賭巨債…老婆舉動引揣測

簽大谷打破自由市場僵局！　官網關注賽揚史奈爾下一站

月領50K「養一家五口」要買第3間房！雙北人一聽傻眼

賴慧如「燙3天3夜」變爆炸頭　當媽後解放雙腳沒形象

汪汪下雨天每天待在家！馬麻喊關鍵字牠秒回頭：真的要出門嗎

快訊／徐若瑄被爆簽字離婚！　結束9年婚姻…2原因夫妻情斷

獨／番薯價格飆至10年新高！　饒河夜市名店「拔絲地瓜」喊漲

巴鈺曝拍《阿叔》喝酒畫臉殺紅眼！　王彩樺要求「喝真的」全嗨翻

韓國7比0擊敗菲律賓　奪亞錦賽季軍

Melody哭了！目睹大女兒狂摳手…焦慮看心理醫生：老大最可憐

欠扁鸚鵡意外入鏡測速照相機　鳥嘴狂啄：抓到違規了沒呀～

國際熱門新聞

裸體有益健康？女記者脫光實測驚人成果曝

女大生染愛滋「連續7月一夜情」後悔

大谷翔平「220億合約」可蓋3座東京巨蛋！

大谷加盟道奇5大原因　日媒：隊醫是恩人

夫妻沒見過面　她領千萬給尪治病

放棄「逃脫條款」！大谷翔平合約細節曝

被隊友揮棒「擊中頭部」　美高中投手腦死

大谷翔平主動要求「延付薪資」為道奇省錢

出國玩避訪9大熱點　富士山上榜

大谷翔平天價薪資總價「超越梅西」！

魚屍綿延1km！北海道上萬條死沙丁魚沖上岸

加薩俘虜慘遭扒光跪坐　以色列挨轟

強忍死魚味！北海道派100人「徒手撿魚屍」

太空站失蹤番茄找到！太空人洗刷嫌疑

更多熱門

相關新聞

盧秀燕轟賴清德「中捷延伸南投」芭樂票

盧秀燕轟賴清德「中捷延伸南投」芭樂票

選戰最後衝刺階段，國民黨最強母雞之一的台中市長盧秀燕，今（10）日現身南投輔選，替南投2席立委候選人站台。盧秀燕重砲轟民進黨，直言賴清德政見「台中捷運延伸到南投」是芭樂票，根本就是騙選票。

在好市多交易毒品！2毒販被逮搜出市價上億K他命

在好市多交易毒品！2毒販被逮搜出市價上億K他命

美警告！強力磁珠玩具藏危險　已釀7死

美警告！強力磁珠玩具藏危險　已釀7死

夫妻吵架　莽夫故意開門放狗咬女警

夫妻吵架　莽夫故意開門放狗咬女警

棋牌社藏賭場赫見高中生　他曾「見義勇為」想脫身

棋牌社藏賭場赫見高中生　他曾「見義勇為」想脫身

關鍵字：

龍捲風田納西州北美要聞影音

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

濕冷！入冬最強「極地大陸氣團」　影響台灣時間曝

出殯隊被撞飛20死！調查結果出爐

黃捷cos「超商妹」　網友暴動：山道女神

裸體有益健康？女記者脫光實測驚人成果曝

大谷翔平加盟道奇！　天價220億合約破紀錄

女大生染愛滋「連續7月一夜情」後悔

Lulu罕見說重話！

酒後「牽機車」算酒駕！全場吵翻

男大生性侵學妹　說話髒到不能緩刑

蔡允潔1年半沒愛愛「求醫生開春藥」

跟前任不糾纏三大星座！

快訊／女騎士逆向闖環河快速道路　對撞轎車亡

黃牛哭哭！寶可夢卡「臺北的皮卡丘」價格跳崖

竹科寶山大廠　工人大亂鬥畫面流出

禮讓行人竟挨罰2萬4　警撤銷罰單了

更多

最夯影音

更多
輪椅生首次參加接力賽　同學齊心為他加油打氣

輪椅生首次參加接力賽　同學齊心為他加油打氣
聰明鸚鵡提醒媽「去接阿嬤」　模仿來電鈴聲＋簡訊音催促

聰明鸚鵡提醒媽「去接阿嬤」　模仿來電鈴聲＋簡訊音催促

《印第安納瓊斯》最終章上架Disney+ 　全系列感動回顧傳奇英雄的冒險

《印第安納瓊斯》最終章上架Disney+ 　全系列感動回顧傳奇英雄的冒險

北一女儀隊「跨世代攜手演出」　成軍60年！17～72歲同台轉槍

北一女儀隊「跨世代攜手演出」　成軍60年！17～72歲同台轉槍

鄧紫棋演唱會踩到裙襬「跌落升降台」　哽咽唱《句號》驚見「前經紀人合照」

鄧紫棋演唱會踩到裙襬「跌落升降台」　哽咽唱《句號》驚見「前經紀人合照」

熱門快報

​​4折起！線上課程立即搶購

​​4折起！線上課程立即搶購

ETStar線上課程開班了！限時優惠4折起立即搶購

【免費的最香】送你去投籃

【免費的最香】送你去投籃

台北車站K區地下街，周周免費投籃去，再抽驚喜好禮

江啟辰現身《豈有此呂》

江啟辰現身《豈有此呂》

江啟臣漢草原來這麼好 海龍蛙兵出身驅匪漁船被丟炸彈 見美航母協防台海笑不出來

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

專家帶看重點整理，全台房巿筆記起來，獵房行動掌握房巿風向，趨勢中擬定購屋大事。

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面