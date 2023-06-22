影片曝！巴黎市中心「瓦斯氣爆」至少29傷　270名消防員急救火

文／中央社巴黎21日綜合外電報導

法國巴黎市中心今天驚傳瓦斯氣爆，引發熊熊火勢，目前至少導致29人受傷，其中4人重傷，並且造成2棟建築物倒塌，數百名消防人員正在火災現場全力灌救。

▲巴黎市中心發生氣爆，建築炸出大洞，碎塊滿布馬路。（圖／翻攝推特）

英國「衛報」（The Guardian）等媒體報導，巴黎警察局局長努涅斯（Laurent Nunez）表示，這起爆炸發生在聖雅克路街（Rue Saint-Jacques）277號一棟建築物內。

Explosion in central Paris injures 16 people



Seven people are in critical condition, nine are in serious condition after an explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, BFM reports. According to prosecutors, the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.… pic.twitter.com/pMb7NrIWhG