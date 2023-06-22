　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

影片曝！巴黎市中心「瓦斯氣爆」至少29傷　270名消防員急救火

文／中央社巴黎21日綜合外電報導

法國巴黎市中心今天驚傳瓦斯氣爆，引發熊熊火勢，目前至少導致29人受傷，其中4人重傷，並且造成2棟建築物倒塌，數百名消防人員正在火災現場全力灌救。

▲巴黎市中心發生氣爆，建築炸出碎塊滿布馬路。（圖／翻攝推特）

▲巴黎市中心發生氣爆，建築炸出大洞，碎塊滿布馬路。（圖／翻攝推特）

英國「衛報」（The Guardian）等媒體報導，巴黎警察局局長努涅斯（Laurent Nunez）表示，這起爆炸發生在聖雅克路街（Rue Saint-Jacques）277號一棟建築物內。

美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）報導，這起氣爆至少導致29人受傷，其中4人重傷，當局已派遣約270名消防人員前往現場滅火。

當局指出，事發地點位於巴黎熱門觀光景點拉丁區（Latin Quarter），這起爆炸導致2棟建築物倒塌，有2人下落不明。

娛樂大事不漏接！點我手刀加入星光雲LINE好友

ET快訊
女歌手控「金曲得主」性騷　當事人反擊：有性騷的人被車撞死
才控炎亞綸硬上　耀樂遭爆「賣身詐欺」！媒體人觀察出5個重點
快訊／端午連假首日「國道3路段紫爆」　地雷路段曝光
端午連假塞爆！　國道凌晨驚見「14km密麻車燈龍」

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

8隻獅子闖住宅區逛大街！居民1招逼退　罕見畫面曝光

義大利海軍首次！軍艦停靠日本橫須賀港　牽制中國

近代史首次！　美軍2架轟炸機降落瑞典

驚悚影片曝！騎士逆向超車對撞　噴飛3公尺高空斃命

AIT主席：台海和平穩定攸關全球　非只有美國

鮑爾放鷹　美股收黑102點、台積電ADR跌2.25%

影片曝！巴黎市中心「瓦斯氣爆」至少29傷　270名消防員急救火

墨西哥叢林發現「馬雅古城」　數座金字塔高達15公尺

與時間賽跑救人　探索鐵達尼號潛水器「氧氣存量剩20小時」

烏克蘭反攻不是拍好萊塢電影　澤倫斯基證實：進展「比預期慢」

NONO被爆「拖女生到殘障廁所」無套X出！　當時已結婚..受害女崩潰：對不起他老婆

炎亞綸突現身鞠躬道歉　男網紅崩潰趴桌中斷記者會

炎亞綸兩度90度鞠躬道歉耀樂　離場崩潰痛哭：絕對沒偷拍！

炎亞綸淚道歉：絕沒做任何強迫的事　耀樂拒接受「偷拍未成年就是違法」

哈里遜福特回歸告別「瓊斯博士」　《印第安納瓊斯：命運輪盤》迎最終冒險

賈永婕衰遭黃子佼影射：不是我！　傳訊關心大小S「要好好處理」

三胞胎女兒奶音狂呼喚❤超萌「把拔」連發心融化

夏姓父子殺人罪不起訴　檢方：假結婚但非他殺

媽跟撒嬌虎斑貓互道晚安！　聽超清楚發音：養到鸚鵡？

士檢火速分案偵辦炎亞綸案　律師：拍片逃不掉...可囚7年

8隻獅子闖住宅區逛大街！居民1招逼退　罕見畫面曝光

義大利海軍首次！軍艦停靠日本橫須賀港　牽制中國

近代史首次！　美軍2架轟炸機降落瑞典

驚悚影片曝！騎士逆向超車對撞　噴飛3公尺高空斃命

AIT主席：台海和平穩定攸關全球　非只有美國

鮑爾放鷹　美股收黑102點、台積電ADR跌2.25%

影片曝！巴黎市中心「瓦斯氣爆」至少29傷　270名消防員急救火

墨西哥叢林發現「馬雅古城」　數座金字塔高達15公尺

與時間賽跑救人　探索鐵達尼號潛水器「氧氣存量剩20小時」

烏克蘭反攻不是拍好萊塢電影　澤倫斯基證實：進展「比預期慢」

金曲男歌手被控「突把手伸進她衣服摸」！半夜強硬反擊：有性騷被車撞死

8隻獅子闖住宅區逛大街！居民1招逼退　罕見畫面曝光

幸福企業！　精誠生育補助最高12萬　有薪產假70天

34歲任容萱靠「5招秘訣」養出凍齡少女肌！回家立刻做1事

85歲知名聲樂家睡夢中辭世　家屬不捨：上周還高歌

「斑馬線有人全停讓」喊卡　王國材：朝「行人在近端需停讓」研議

端午節招財大法！這2小時「煮水」得錢母　專家：隨身攜帶以錢滾錢

3星座「習慣一個人療傷」！巨蟹不吐苦水：更在乎別人的快樂

4大超商端午連假優惠來了！　搶喝10元拿鐵、霜淇淋買1送1

穿比基尼免費！6大樂園「端午連假優惠」快看　身分證中5碼只要5元

差點成佳餚！車騎一半猛虎竄出　催油門崩潰逃25秒 網歪：車哪牌？

國際熱門新聞

每30分鐘有敲擊聲　泰坦號搜救進度曝光

他5星級飯店爽住2年沒付半毛錢　

普丁：即將部署新核武薩爾馬特洲際飛彈

墨西哥叢林發現「馬雅古城」

探索鐵達尼號潛水器氧氣存量剩20小時

少年做「痔瘡手術」喪命！6天後休克亡

鐵達尼觀光潛艇恐「災難性內爆」

澤倫斯基：烏克蘭反攻進展比預期慢

飛機後座腳一直往前伸　他拿飲料淋上去

鮑爾放鷹　美股收黑102點

聯準會主席表態：未來還會升息

2具嬰屍藏冰箱4年　恐怖媽吐原因：養不起

影片曝！巴黎市中心瓦斯氣爆　至少29傷

34歲正妹超商旁「脫褲尿尿」　觸電慘死！

更多熱門

相關新聞

姆巴佩公開動向　與法總統目標一致

姆巴佩公開動向　與法總統目標一致

法國巨星姆巴佩(Kylian Mbappe)日前宣布不延長合約，這是否意味他即將離開巴黎聖日耳曼，引起熱議。他本人今日出面公開個人動向，「我現在唯一的選擇就是留在PSG，我已經說過了。」至於是否遭到法國統統馬克宏「施壓」留隊，他則回應，「我們意見一致。」

氣爆瞬間畫面！50嵐飲料杯全炸飛…4人受傷送醫

氣爆瞬間畫面！50嵐飲料杯全炸飛…4人受傷送醫

快訊／板橋50嵐換瓦斯氣爆！滿地飲料杯4人送醫

快訊／板橋50嵐換瓦斯氣爆！滿地飲料杯4人送醫

即／板橋中正路氣爆！3人受傷送醫

即／板橋中正路氣爆！3人受傷送醫

李強上任後首訪選德、法　陸外交部：力推雙方關係發展

李強上任後首訪選德、法　陸外交部：力推雙方關係發展

關鍵字：

法國巴黎瓦斯氣爆

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

即／國道驚見「密麻車燈龍」塞車14km紅爆

葛斯齊爆「已婚偶像男星性騷飯店人員」給5線索

炎亞綸性愛片被外流「對質前男友」私訊曝

快訊／網傳黃子佼爆他是「假盲人」　蕭煌奇喊告

炎亞綸被控硬上！汪東城鎖門往事全被挖

NONO停演藝工作！網1點質疑「根本不痛不癢」

「停讓行人」新制6/30正式上路　靠近斑馬線須停讓

飲料店糾紛曝光！炎亞綸當眾飆髒話

每30分鐘有敲擊聲　泰坦號搜救進度曝光

展瑞挺炎亞綸被罵爆　兄弟暫緩合作

性愛片外流！他點名「無人能超越1男星」　

殯葬圈Metoo更精彩！禮儀師爆「不輸演藝圈」

被害人曝光「阮慕驊強吻摸胸」隔天對話：再一起吃飯好嗎

黃子佼點名「姓賈的倒追」分手又不理　賈靜雯回應了！

黃子佼砲翻舊愛「唯一沒提到她」　網：誰惹得起

更多

最夯影音

更多
NONO被爆「拖女生到殘障廁所」無套X出！　當時已結婚..受害女崩潰：對不起他老婆

NONO被爆「拖女生到殘障廁所」無套X出！　當時已結婚..受害女崩潰：對不起他老婆
炎亞綸突現身鞠躬道歉　男網紅崩潰趴桌中斷記者會

炎亞綸突現身鞠躬道歉　男網紅崩潰趴桌中斷記者會

炎亞綸兩度90度鞠躬道歉耀樂　離場崩潰痛哭：絕對沒偷拍！

炎亞綸兩度90度鞠躬道歉耀樂　離場崩潰痛哭：絕對沒偷拍！

炎亞綸淚道歉：絕沒做任何強迫的事　耀樂拒接受「偷拍未成年就是違法」

炎亞綸淚道歉：絕沒做任何強迫的事　耀樂拒接受「偷拍未成年就是違法」

哈里遜福特回歸告別「瓊斯博士」　《印第安納瓊斯：命運輪盤》迎最終冒險

哈里遜福特回歸告別「瓊斯博士」　《印第安納瓊斯：命運輪盤》迎最終冒險

熱門快報

《豈有此呂》主播張齡予來囉!

《豈有此呂》主播張齡予來囉!

美女主播張齡予也遇過各種性騷擾，在自家飯店內幫忙，被噁問「有沒有那個？」

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

專家帶看重點整理，全台房巿筆記起來，獵房行動掌握房巿風向，趨勢中擬定購屋大事。

滿額抽小米掃地機器人!

滿額抽小米掃地機器人!

還有西堤4人餐券等你抽!

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面