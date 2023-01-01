烏干達跨年踩踏至少9死　主持人嗨邀「戶外看煙火」數百人推擠失控

▲在煙火放完後，數百人湧入購物中心大廳時，爆發踩踏事件。（示意圖／取自免費圖庫pixabay）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

非洲國家烏干達首都坎帕拉一間購物中心12月31日舉辦迎接2023跨年活動，主持人鼓勵現場民眾到戶外觀看煙火表演，但表演結束後隨即爆發踩踏事件，已知現場群眾多達數百人。警方稍早證實，目前死亡人數已增至9死，包括多名青少年。

綜合法新社等外媒報導，這起踩踏事件發生在自由城購物中心（Freedom City mall），正當午夜時分迎接新年的時刻，卻沒想到煙火表演結束後，數百人瞬間湧入購物中心大廳時發生踩踏事件，5人當場死亡，另有多人受傷。

坎帕拉大都會警局副發言人盧克（Luke Owoyesigyire）表示，緊急救援人員獲報後立即趕往現場，把傷者送往醫院接受治療，死亡人數已攀升至9人，其中包括多名青少年。警方針對此案朝疏忽方向進行調查。

It is alleged that the incident occurred at midnight when the event's MC encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display. After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others.

2/3