習近平與賀錦麗APEC場邊談話　強調增進了解保持溝通

▲中國國家主席習近平（右）與美國副總統賀錦麗（左）19日在APEC經濟領袖會議會面。（圖／翻攝美國副總統賀錦麗推特@VP）

記者鄭思楠／綜合報導

習近平與賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）均前往曼谷出席亞太經濟合作會議（APEC）經濟領袖會議，美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）未出席。據大陸官媒《新華社》報導，習近平19日「應約」與賀錦麗進行簡短交談。

報導指出，習近平向賀錦麗說，他與拜登在印尼峇里島的會晤富有戰略性和建設性，對下階段中美關係具有重要指導意義。希望雙方進一步增進相互了解，減少誤解誤判，共同推動中美關係重回健康穩定的軌道，希望副總統女士為此發揮積極作用。

報導稱，賀錦麗向習近平表示，兩國元首剛舉行「成功會晤」。美方不尋求與中方對抗或衝突，雙方應在全球性問題上開展合作，保持溝通渠道暢通。

Today in Bangkok, I greeted President Xi before the APEC Leaders Retreat. I noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries. pic.twitter.com/C5gpFxdg1Q