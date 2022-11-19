　
大陸 大陸焦點 特派現場

習近平與賀錦麗APEC場邊談話　強調增進了解保持溝通

▲中國國家主席習近平（右）與美國副總統賀錦麗（左）19日在APEC經濟領袖會議會面。（圖／翻攝美國副總統賀錦麗推特@VP）

▲中國國家主席習近平（右）與美國副總統賀錦麗（左）19日在APEC經濟領袖會議會面。（圖／翻攝美國副總統賀錦麗推特@VP）

記者鄭思楠／綜合報導

習近平與賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）均前往曼谷出席亞太經濟合作會議（APEC）經濟領袖會議，美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）未出席。據大陸官媒《新華社》報導，習近平19日「應約」與賀錦麗進行簡短交談。

報導指出，習近平向賀錦麗說，他與拜登在印尼峇里島的會晤富有戰略性和建設性，對下階段中美關係具有重要指導意義。希望雙方進一步增進相互了解，減少誤解誤判，共同推動中美關係重回健康穩定的軌道，希望副總統女士為此發揮積極作用。

報導稱，賀錦麗向習近平表示，兩國元首剛舉行「成功會晤」。美方不尋求與中方對抗或衝突，雙方應在全球性問題上開展合作，保持溝通渠道暢通。

習近平「整場笑容滿面」會晤日相岸田

日本與中國睽違約3年再度舉行領袖會談，日媒觀察，雖然中國國家主席習近平在會前合影或會談中始終面帶微笑，但兩國在釣魚台及台灣議題上沒有交集，爭端的導火線依舊存在。

戴琪APEC場邊會晤陸商務部長　討論雙邊貿易

蘋果推新產品？APEC何時變成iPad峰會

習近平APEC再會杜魯道　畫面曝光

李顯龍開心合照：又見到張忠謀了

女供奉泰國陰牌＆古曼童　遭反噬索命求救台灣神明

那對夫妻Kim問：媽媽很兇對不對　11月兒「尷尬一笑看眼色」超雙標XD

買土耳其冰淇淋被老闆耍　萌妹怒瞪他投降：別生氣

女CEO裝盲逗女兒「反應全錄下」　她緊張護母...網一看：被暖哭QQ

林柏宏「海景第一排」看他肉體　許光漢回讚：他G很大＞///＜

