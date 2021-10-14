　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

即／黎巴嫩首都爆槍響1死6傷！槍口瞄準示威群眾　驚悚逃命潮曝光

▲▼ 黎巴嫩首都貝魯特（Beirut）14日驚傳爆炸聲及激烈槍響。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲大批群眾聽到槍響及爆炸聲逃命。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

黎巴嫩首都貝魯特（Beirut）14日驚傳爆炸聲及激烈槍響，發生地點就在真主黨（Hezbollah）及其盟友支持者的示威抗議現場周邊，造成至少1人死亡、6人受傷。依據推特流傳的畫面，隨著槍聲響起，大批群眾紛紛逃命躲避。

路透報導，這場示威活動在抗議負責調查港口爆炸事件的法官，但整起槍擊事件的起因仍不清楚。現已知在槍響發生後，當地軍隊出動，並傳出至少2起爆炸聲。當地醫院已接受多名受傷患者。

黎巴嫩軍方最新聲明表示，多名示威者當時正前往貝魯特司法部（ Justice Palace），但卻遇上槍擊事件，目前正在尋找襲擊抗議群眾的人，將對任何持有武器者開火，敦促一般民眾遠離街道。


 

►這件外套穿上就變瘦

ET快訊
生前發文「幫我找陳修將」！22歲女擔心他安危　卻遭抓頭猛撞殺
入秋最強東北風甩豪大雨「19°C濕冷3天」　一周2波變天時程
快訊／城中城46死！「豆花阿姨」涉重嫌　法院裁定羈押
快訊／陳修將女友致命死亡原因曝！　兩人住摩鐵至少7天
台北2大「類城中城危樓」坐落精華區　在地人：從小看到大都拆不
陳修將認了！涉殺害22歲女友：頭去撞到重物　檢方聲押

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

7.2億成交！班克西壞壞惹人愛　「氣球女孩」自毀後身價飆18倍

道瓊開盤「大漲超過200點」　零售業表現優於預期領漲

風化花園裝飾品身價大反轉　竟是5000年前埃及古文物

快訊／白宮宣布：「完整接種疫苗旅客」取消入境限制　11月8日實施

英國執政黨議員「遭狂捅數刀」身亡　25歲兇嫌當場被捕

南韓疫苗「覆蓋率近80%」轉向與病毒共存　下周放寬晚間聚會限制

殺害12童「吸血殺人魔」越獄　鄰居發現勒斃他洩恨

澳洲首都購物中心獲報瓦斯外洩　竟是「水果之王」飄香惹禍

婚禮幫攝影忙整天休息遭拒　沒水沒得吃她怒刪光照片離場

俄羅斯最美議員失寵　派任維德角島國大使是「夢想工作」

「76行者總召集人」陳修將被逮捕　22歲女友陳屍摩鐵！全案調查中

帥腹肌男抱2愛犬跳鋼管舞❤　淡定轉圈圈！網笑：不暈嗎？

城中城嫌疑情侶檔她偵訊3次改口　骨董店老闆曝內情：每天都喝酒

遭挖眼女店員出院！害羞錄影片　曝「視力看得到」：不要擔心我

澎恰恰台版《魷魚遊戲》第二集　孔劉換人演..1.2.3木頭人「姜曉神還原」！

寶寶開寵物籠忘情吸兔子飲水器 被媽抓包秒燦笑：牠的比較好喝

他撞爛1688萬藍寶堅尼落跑！　法官判「只需賠8萬8」車主氣炸

調皮兒拿「整罐痱子粉」猛塗全身　媽見白臉慘況：好笑到無法罵人

城中城惡火奪46命陳其邁鞠躬歉　被問「曾嗆胡志強下台」停7秒回應

女重返城中城...「捧貓遺體」爆哭 痛心喊：死的不只46人還有3隻貓

7.2億成交！班克西壞壞惹人愛　「氣球女孩」自毀後身價飆18倍

道瓊開盤「大漲超過200點」　零售業表現優於預期領漲

風化花園裝飾品身價大反轉　竟是5000年前埃及古文物

快訊／白宮宣布：「完整接種疫苗旅客」取消入境限制　11月8日實施

英國執政黨議員「遭狂捅數刀」身亡　25歲兇嫌當場被捕

南韓疫苗「覆蓋率近80%」轉向與病毒共存　下周放寬晚間聚會限制

殺害12童「吸血殺人魔」越獄　鄰居發現勒斃他洩恨

澳洲首都購物中心獲報瓦斯外洩　竟是「水果之王」飄香惹禍

婚禮幫攝影忙整天休息遭拒　沒水沒得吃她怒刪光照片離場

俄羅斯最美議員失寵　派任維德角島國大使是「夢想工作」

快訊／大陸「神舟十三號」載人飛船發射升空　順利進入預定軌道

專家教「眼部護理3大秘訣」　舒緩乾澀疲勞還能防眼紋

陳修將涉殺22歲女友！昔日愛妻女「顧家形象」破滅　夫妻合照刪光

女嬰送保母家「頭部重擊亡」！媽PO最後牽手照：謝謝妳來到我身邊

港星21歲自閉症兒「宿舍遭職員打到骨折＋扯髮」！　怒報警控虐待

林秀晶、李到晛新戲「禁忌戀設定」惹議！　韓網批：無法入戲

大樂透頭獎一晚2注中！　2注「超巧合」都是台南市安南區開出

女童滿頭血去世！　鳳梨痛心哽咽「沒耐性別做保母嘛」：她就還小啊

彰化男酒駕撞死晨跑男稱「沒想到會車禍」　法院判決1年10個月

12歲暖男童星「超會撩姐姐」！憂鬱氣質被相中從臨演變主角

調皮兒拿「整罐痱子粉」猛塗全身　媽見白臉慘況：好笑到無法罵人

國際熱門新聞

即／白宮宣布：「完整接種疫苗旅客」取消入境限制　11月8日實施

吉祥物巨根頂天　村長大讚好棒棒

英國執政黨議員遭人狂捅數刀身亡　嫌犯抓到了

拒絕賄賂軍警　5歲女童慘被開槍爆頭亡

日本灑5千億吸引台積電設廠　恐遭南韓提告

24歲花美男接種BNT疫苗下半身麻痺！

美軍官驚爆：外星人恐釀第三次世界大戰

傳智利挺中入CPTPP　日本要智利顧好自己

4千萬名畫遭自毀　二拍7.2億成交

辣照曝光！地方媽媽賣肉海撈4000萬

婚禮幫攝影想休息遭拒　她怒刪照片離場

道瓊開盤「大漲200點」　零售業意外增長領漲

住處現92條響尾毒蛇　驚人畫面曝光

花園裝飾品　竟是5000年前埃及古文物

更多熱門

相關新聞

黎巴嫩陷黑暗時刻！全國大停電料將持續數日

黎巴嫩陷黑暗時刻！全國大停電料將持續數日

黎巴嫩2家最大的發電廠因燃油短缺停止運作，導致全國陷入大停電。當局指出，電力無法在11日以前恢復，且全國停電的情況料將持續數日。當地媒體形容，黎巴嫩目前已陷入黑暗時刻。

黎巴嫩油罐車爆炸20人死　濃煙四竄燒成火牆

黎巴嫩油罐車爆炸20人死　濃煙四竄燒成火牆

黎巴嫩大爆炸！「奇蹟寶寶」喬治滿1歲了

黎巴嫩大爆炸！「奇蹟寶寶」喬治滿1歲了

開棺復活影片曝　親友驚見「屍體還在動」嚇壞

開棺復活影片曝　親友驚見「屍體還在動」嚇壞

真主黨，黎巴嫩的國中之國

真主黨，黎巴嫩的國中之國

關鍵字：

黎巴嫩貝魯特

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

頭撞到重物！陳修將涉嫌殺害22歲女友

生前發文「幫找陳修將」！22歲女卻遭殺害

「76行者」陳修將被逮捕！22歲女友陳屍摩鐵

女嬰在保母家頭受重創亡！爸心碎發聲了

鳳梨揭女嬰身亡　網友到保母家撒冥紙、砸雞蛋

陳修將帶女友住摩鐵至少7天

陳修將涉殺女友　家人曝近日行程

豪大雨探19°C濕冷3天　一周2波變天

郵局前碰一聲　28歲男負債百萬墜樓爆血亡

陳修將22歲女友離奇亡　口鼻滲出褐色液體

黃鐙輝跳海出意外！腳爆血險截肢

城中城「豆花阿姨」涉奪46命　律師分析：最重只能判5年

鄧佳華又接超扯新工作！演藝圈大哥「狠下最後通牒」

22歲女跟陳修將住摩鐵成遺體　送醫畫面曝

即／陳修將逮捕畫面曝光！女友離奇亡

更多

最夯影音

更多
「76行者總召集人」陳修將被逮捕　22歲女友陳屍摩鐵！全案調查中

「76行者總召集人」陳修將被逮捕　22歲女友陳屍摩鐵！全案調查中
帥腹肌男抱2愛犬跳鋼管舞❤　淡定轉圈圈！網笑：不暈嗎？

帥腹肌男抱2愛犬跳鋼管舞❤　淡定轉圈圈！網笑：不暈嗎？

城中城嫌疑情侶檔她偵訊3次改口　骨董店老闆曝內情：每天都喝酒

城中城嫌疑情侶檔她偵訊3次改口　骨董店老闆曝內情：每天都喝酒

遭挖眼女店員出院！害羞錄影片　曝「視力看得到」：不要擔心我

遭挖眼女店員出院！害羞錄影片　曝「視力看得到」：不要擔心我

澎恰恰台版《魷魚遊戲》第二集　孔劉換人演..1.2.3木頭人「姜曉神還原」！

澎恰恰台版《魷魚遊戲》第二集　孔劉換人演..1.2.3木頭人「姜曉神還原」！

熱門快報

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

專家實境開箱賞屋分析，帶你一探究竟北中南房市，不能錯過的最新資訊都在這！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

【週年慶】毛毛商城1歲囉

【週年慶】毛毛商城1歲囉

即日起至10月底，週年慶全站滿千免運 結帳滿$1300再送寵物益生菌防蚤噴霧 立即逛！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面