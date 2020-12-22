　
【英語多益通】一次掌握英文邀請函必備七大句型

▲▼聖誕節,耶誕節。（示意圖／取自免費圖庫ＸＸＸ）

▲ 耶誕節。（示意圖／取自免費圖庫ＸＸＸ）

文／Buffy Kao

本周五就是歐美的重要節日──耶誕節，不少台灣人也會選在此時舉辦派對，歡慶一年的結束、準備迎向新的開始。無論你是要代表公司、發送邀請函請合作對象賞臉參加活動，或只是家庭小聚會、邀請親朋好友同樂，都來看看如何用英文寫出簡單禮貌的邀請函，讓邀請對象開心赴約。

Invitation A

From: jasson.gavin@sanso.com
To: johncao1122@evertk.com

Date: February 2
Subject: Invitation to the Sanso event on May 4

Dear ⑤Mr. Cao,

I’m writing on behalf of Dana Smith, Sales Director for Sanso Engineering.We would like to invite you to our Sanso event on Wednesday, May 4 from 12 pm to 6 pm, followed by dinner, at the Sunshine Hotel, Taipei.
At the event, we are presenting our newest products to our major customers and partners. ③It will be an opportunity for you to meet and talk to our top engineers and designers.
Please attached an agenda for the day and the venue. ④We hope you are able to attend and we look forward to meeting you on May 4.

⑤Yours sincerely,
⑤Jasson Gavin

Invitation B

From: jasson.gavin@sanso.com
To: henryjames@enginedepot.com

Date: February 2
Subject: Invitation to the Sanso event on May 4

⑨Dear Henry,

Dana asked me to write to you. On May 4, we are organizing a Sanso event for our major customers and partners to present our latest products at the Sunshine Hotel, Taipei. It starts at noon and there will be dinner in the evening. ⑦Are you free on this date, and would you and Paul like to come?
The agenda for the day and the location details are attached. ⑧I hope to see you on May 4.

⑨Best wishes,
⑨Jasson

 我們來看看兩封email內容有何差異：

邀請函A的文字較有禮，可見Jasson與Mr. Cao這名客戶並不熟識，兩方可能有過一面之緣，但還沒有大量的業務往來，這次的活動或許是個很好的機會來開發新客戶，因此Jasson特地寫信邀請對方來參加這次的產品展示會，藉機介紹自家產品，希望促成未來合作契機。

1. I’m writing on behalf of ~
較為正式的開頭句「我代表……寫這封信給您」，通常若與對方初次通信，我們多用此句開頭，語氣正式，並且表明來意，讓對方一目了然。且因為初次聯繫，主管的姓名和稱謂都完整告知，對方不用猜測，加速彼此溝通，這點相當重要。

2. we would like to invite you to~
此句表明邀請函的用意，後面活動細節，如日期、時間、地點、內容等基本訊息一次到位，簡單明瞭，這是商業書信的特色。

3. it would be an opportunity for you to~
此句提供對方一個來參加的誘因，畢竟彼此還未合作，為了增加對方參加的意願，可以採用某些語句來吸引對方。後面可以加上任何不定詞片語，內容目的在推銷公司。寫信人可能認為公司的工程師和設計師業界公認很優秀，所以特地用這點來吸引閱信人的注意。

4. we hope you are able to attend
結尾語氣較為正式「我們希望你能共襄盛舉」，而we look forward to是常見email結尾句，用法注意後面只能加動名詞V-ing，因為to在此為介系詞的用法。

5. 抬頭稱謂、結尾問候語和署名
Dear Mr. Cao：開頭稱謂尊敬，用姓而非名稱呼對方
Yours sincerely：這個是較為尊敬的結尾問候語，誠摯地邀請您
Jasson Gavin：寫信人的署名需全名，畢竟彼此不熟，若只說出名，怕對方誤會是其他同名者

邀請函B很顯然是認識的人的email寫法，內容輕鬆許多，較不拘束在禮節上面，簡單幾句表明邀請內容便結束。

6. Dana asked me to write to you.
這句開頭直接稱呼主管名字，可見彼此相對熟識，且直接用ask sb to do sth的非正式詞彙，相對前封email採用的A is writing on behalf of B的用法簡單許多。

7. are you free on this date
這句彷彿是邀請朋友週末出去玩般地隨性，可見彼此交情匪淺，少了客套的話術。另外彼此似乎還有共同認識的人，因此順便邀請對方一起來，直接採用問句would you and Paul like to come，語氣較不正式。

8. I hope to see you on May 4.
希望當天能看到你，簡單一句道出兩人的交情。這句結尾簡潔有力，不需太多贅字，應該是彼此合作多年，已經建立相當的默契，這也並非是對方首次受邀參加活動，所以可以簡潔扼要。

9. 抬頭稱謂、結尾問候語和署名
Dear Henry：稱謂直呼對方名字
Best wishes：最佳祝福，不正式的結尾問候語
Jasson：署名也是採用寫信人的名字
種種跡象皆告訴我們彼此關係熟悉，絕非初次聯繫。

【多益模擬試題】

Dear Mrs. Leonard,
In response to your request for information on this year’s Scientific Society’s Convention, I am pleased to confirm that the event will run over the weekend of the 30th and 31st of July. The venue is unchanged from last year, The Chesney Conference Center; however, we will be hosting some additional seminars in the adjoining facility, The Chesney Parks Hall.
This year, there will be an additional administration fee of $5 per person on top of the $5 entrance fee, which gives you complete access to all the venues, facilities and events. Donations are also encouraged - the Science Society is a voluntary, non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of science and to promoting discussion within and beyond the scientific community.
Parking spaces will be at a premium, therefore I strongly advise you to book in advance should you wish to travel by car. There is a fee of $5 per parking space. It is not recommended that you travel by car unless you have booked a space in advance, as you may be turned away at the gates of the complex. Alternatively, you may wish to take the complimentary shuttle bus which departs from the Hayton Hotel in the city center on the hour, every hour between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both days.
We look forward to greeting you in person at the event.

Yours sincerely,
James Shaw

1. What is James Shaw's main reason for writing this letter?
(A) To notify Mrs. Leonard of the upcoming convention.
(B) To provide Mrs. Leonard with the information she requested.
(C) To encourage Mrs. Leonard to attend the convention.
(D) To provide Mrs. Leonard with details on how to get to the convention.

2. How much does it cost to attend the convention if you want parking?
(A) Nothing, though donations are welcome.
(B) $5 per person.
(C) $10 in total.
(D) $15 in total.

解析：

1. 正解為(B)。本題詢問「James Shaw寫這封信的目的為何？」一般來說，英文書信開頭便會開宗明義說明信件主旨，因此我們可以直接看第一段開頭In response to your request for information on this year’s Scientific Society’s Convention（為了回應您針對今年科學協會會議資訊提出的請求），故答案應選(B)。

2. 正解為(D)。本題詢問「若是需要停車位，總體費用多少？」首先第二段提到there will be an additional administration fee of $5 per person on top of the $5 entrance fee（每個人除了入場券費用5元外需另加5元的註冊費），這樣就共10元；再加上停車位，第三段提到There is a fee of $5 per parking space（每個停車位費用5元），這樣一來，總共是15元，故答案為(D)。

TOEIC 多益 邀請函 耶誕節 聖誕節

