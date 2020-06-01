　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

【英語多益通】全台6/7擴大解禁　解封英文怎麼說？

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

▲▼紐西蘭逐步解禁封城，速食店前出現大量排隊潮。（圖／路透社）

▲ 紐西蘭逐步解禁封城，速食店前出現大量排隊潮。（圖／路透社）

文／羅伊伶Janet Lo

隨著新冠肺炎疫情趨緩，歐亞各國開始逐步解封或鬆綁防疫限制，盼能讓人民生活儘快回到正軌、恢復經濟。然而解封的同時，各國也冒著疫情再度爆發的風險，像是德國逐步解封才沒幾天便爆出疫情擴散的消息，南韓與中國武漢也相繼傳出新的群聚感染案例，就讓我們透過各國解封的話題，學習相關的多益單字吧！

To lift 解除（封鎖）

請繼續往下閱讀...

More than half the states in the US are gradually lifting lockdowns even as the health officials have warned of a second wave of infections.
（即使衛生官員警告解封恐引發第二波感染，美國過半數州仍逐步解封中。）

lift在此為動詞，也可做名詞使用，較常見的字義為「抬起；舉高」，不過也有「解除」之意，通常後面可接lift a ban（解除禁令）、lift some restrictions（解除限制）等名詞。

「解封」的英文也可使用reopen，為「重新開啟」之意，名詞為reopening。除了禁令與限制的解除外，限制的「鬆綁」也有許多動詞可用，如to loosen/ease/relax the lockdown restrictions（放寬限制）。

The Prime Minister of Australia has unveiled the three-step plan to ease coronavirus restrictions.
（澳洲總理公布了三階段解封計畫，以鬆綁武漢肺炎的防疫限制。）

另外，lift當名詞用時也有幾個生活化的字義，在英國lift有「電梯」的意思，也就是美國用的elevator一字，還有另一個實用的口語字義就是「搭便車」。

I’m also going to the train station. Do you need a lift?
（我正好也要去車站一趟，你需要搭便車嗎？）

Compulsory 強制的

The governments of Germany, Austria, and Slovakia have made mask-wearing compulsory on public transport.
（德國、奧地利與斯洛伐克政府皆強制規定搭乘大眾交通運輸時須配戴口罩。）

此處的compulsory為形容詞，意思是「強制的；必須做的；義務的」，如義務教育compulsory education、必修課程compulsory subject。

Statistics is not a compulsory subject in the Foreign Language Department.
（統計學並不是外文系的必修課。）

其他多益常考的同義字還有mandatory與obligatory，雖然這三個字意思都是「必須的」，但在使用情境上仍有些微差別。mandatory較偏向「強制的；強迫的」，特別是指法律規定的命令或限制，與compulsory的互通性較高，而obligatory意思則較偏向於「義務的」，特別是指符合道德、社會規範或法律而必須做的事，不僅限於法律規定。

● 可通用的情況：必要的；強制的

A health examination is obligatory/mandatory/compulsory before employees start working.
（員工開始工作前必須先經過健康檢查。）

Since 2019, wearing a helmet on all motorized vehicles including electric scooters is obligatory/mandatory/compulsory in California.
（自2019年起，在加州騎乘所有機動車輛，包含電動車，皆必須攜帶安全帽。）

● 不可通用的情況：義務的；道義的

When Mr. McAllen lost South Carolina, he at first refused to make the obligatory congratulatory call to Ms. Anderson.
（當麥克艾倫先生輸掉南卡羅來納州的選舉時，起初還拒絕撥一通道義上的恭賀電話給安德森小姐。）

Resurgence 再現；復甦

The Lebanese government has reimposed a four-day nationwide lockdown after the resurgence of coronavirus cases.
（黎巴嫩政府在新冠肺炎疫情復燃後，重新實施為期4天的全國性封城措施。）

resurgence一字為名詞，動詞為resurge，字首re-有「重新、再次」之意，而surge本身就是「激增；蜂擁」的意思，-ence則為名詞結尾。

同樣可用來描述疫情復發、再現的還有reemergence，為「再度出現」。另外還可用spike一字來描述病例的「激增；上漲」，spike一字原為「尖狀物；釘子」，像是龐克風的衣著常有的鉚釘就可稱為spike；用在描述數據圖表時，spike可用來表示上升的曲線，也就是「激增」的意思。

The WHO warned countries that hasty reopening may fuel the second spike in coronavirus cases.
（世界衛生組織警告各國，倉促解封恐導致第二波武漢肺炎案例激增。）

【多益模擬試題】

1. The research suggested ______ only 69 percent of employees began the compulsory online courses and the non-completion rate was as high as 75 percent.
(A) if
(B) that
(C) when
(D) with

2. High-waisted jeans, trendy in the '80s, are having a ______ in popularity among the youth today.
(A) reverse
(B) disparity
(C) resurgence
(D) confirmation

解析：

1. 正解為(B)。題意為「研究指出僅有69%員工開始必修線上課程，未完成度高達75%」，suggest後的空格應選擇that為引導名詞子句的從屬連接詞，故(B)為正解。

2. 正解為(C)。題意為「80年代流行的高腰牛仔褲，在時下的年輕人中再度流行起來」，選項(A)翻轉、(B)差異、(C)復甦、(D)確認，故僅(C)符合句意為正解。

延伸閱讀》台積電設廠不是用「factory」！看新聞必學的多益英文

ET快訊
即／下班一陣暴雨！　強降雨猛灌...氣象局續發5縣市「大雨特
知名滷味店分家「姐弟撕破臉」！女兒不服氣「距離5步」再開一間
「政大詠春事件」出手教授被解聘！學生再爆：老師出拳猛K才驚覺
雞排店收50元硬幣！一翻面「頭像消失了」　內行揭：網上賣19
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

高檔牛排點全熟！母親遭轟「去吃牛肉麵」　主廚聽一句話哭了

快訊／下班一陣暴雨！　強降雨猛灌...氣象局續發5縣市「大雨特報」

【英語多益通】全台6/7擴大解禁　解封英文怎麼說？

獨／高市府撒5千萬救經濟　買檳榔、玩麻將賓果都可以！經發局說話了

知名滷味店分家「姐弟撕破臉」！女兒不服氣「距離5步」再開一間

地景藝術之父克里斯多辭世　包捆凱旋門計畫不停歇

全聯推「黑人牙膏蛋糕」！網瘋朝聖「曠世聯名鉅作」...引衛福部關切

網紅「殺豬公」...金額竟高達6位數！ 　網友狂推：無痛存錢法

申請1萬紓困沒下文！　反觀同事神速領3萬...「一改變」惹他心涼：很無言

酒後代駕新制上路！喝到意識不清要有人陪乘　車子抵達前可隨時取消

許光漢首登陸綜！　飆唱《想見你》片尾曲...謝娜心花怒放

聽到哭聲！2歲童「嬰兒床越獄」　帶棉被走進1歲弟身邊陪他睡覺

BMW小開酒駕遭攔！狂飆撞死1人　警察視角曝「7秒就看不見車尾燈」

《傳聞中的陳芊芊》少君被下春藥差點就..　「救人反變豬隊友」..陳芊芊被打斷想殺人XD

陳立農遇關關跳腳「我不要錄了」XD　PK唇語遊戲..扣一題也直接贏！

全台最便宜？吃到飽只要170元 30配料任你選... 日網紅：怎麼可能

小狗狗撒嬌林志穎「甜磨鼻子」　雙胞胎兒不願摸毛小孩...超懼怕XD

零廚藝救星！超簡單「酥炸雞腿」　口感外酥內嫩...一口咬下太滿足

埔心牧場3隻水豚寶寶誕生！　呆萌游泳+滾草地網友秒融化

「懶人豐胸運動」讓妳罩杯激增　中醫食補＋按對穴道效果好4倍！

高檔牛排點全熟！母親遭轟「去吃牛肉麵」　主廚聽一句話哭了

快訊／下班一陣暴雨！　強降雨猛灌...氣象局續發5縣市「大雨特報」

【英語多益通】全台6/7擴大解禁　解封英文怎麼說？

獨／高市府撒5千萬救經濟　買檳榔、玩麻將賓果都可以！經發局說話了

知名滷味店分家「姐弟撕破臉」！女兒不服氣「距離5步」再開一間

地景藝術之父克里斯多辭世　包捆凱旋門計畫不停歇

全聯推「黑人牙膏蛋糕」！網瘋朝聖「曠世聯名鉅作」...引衛福部關切

網紅「殺豬公」...金額竟高達6位數！ 　網友狂推：無痛存錢法

申請1萬紓困沒下文！　反觀同事神速領3萬...「一改變」惹他心涼：很無言

酒後代駕新制上路！喝到意識不清要有人陪乘　車子抵達前可隨時取消

完美消化高難度舞蹈　唱功從不落下！INFINITE絕對夠資格成後輩經典

高檔牛排點全熟！母親遭轟「去吃牛肉麵」　主廚聽一句話哭了

德州宣布進入「災難狀態」　1000名國民兵進駐執法

黃明志VS高市府線上演唱會！「好想出去走走」2日晚上8點全球首播

千億賭王何鴻燊剛離世辦頭七！　何猷君、何超蓮IG取消關注

快訊／下班一陣暴雨！　強降雨猛灌...氣象局續發5縣市「大雨特報」

中職／吳志揚建議全面開放觀眾　邀總統蔡英文一起看球

降低群聚感染風險　國防部宣布：7月教召暫停

中職／巨投高壓投法在新莊很有利　羅力盼征服桃園投手丘

24歲當上房仲分店長！跆拳道高手幫客戶「倒水」半年換成交

水蜜桃快蹦出！真理褲妹「邪惡視角」　縫卡住...網噴鼻血：姿勢100分

生活熱門新聞

快訊／7-11口罩每片5元！限量搶購方式曝光

口罩解禁價格飆漲？杜紫宸曝「超低成本」賭500片雞排

口罩懶人包　一張圖懂開賣時間

墾丁周末遊客爆滿！業者驚：10幾年沒看過　盼阿中一件事

口罩正式解禁！中衛宣布最新價格　「1片超過5元」

「台北→墾丁」破費萬元！專家曝真相

女友爸媽要「百萬禮金+32兩金飾」！

今口罩自由賣「店長姐姐幫我訂4盒」　超商團購群組狂+1

下班注意！9縣市持續「大雨特報」

日本「首波開放入境」國家沒有台灣！　陳時中回應了

大雷雨夜襲北部！全台防午後熱對流　下波鋒面報到時間曝

比實名制5元便宜　11通路搶購攻略

醫查房見「產夫累趴」霸床睡翻：太無解！

一中街摩西分海迎陳時中　她：拍不到阿中失望…男友神回

更多熱門

相關新聞

還沒賣就湧人潮！愛買2萬5千片口罩「20分鐘完售」

還沒賣就湧人潮！愛買2萬5千片口罩「20分鐘完售」

即日起國內口罩正式解禁，開放各大通路、超商可進行自由買賣，今（1）日繼家樂福搶先在上午開賣、7-11下午3時開放預購口罩後，愛買於晚間6時也在北部10門市販售台灣製盒裝醫用成人口罩，雙北地區分店開賣10分鐘內完就賣光，2萬5千片口罩約20分鐘左右就全數售完。

口罩正式解禁！中衛宣布最新價格　「1片超過5元」

口罩正式解禁！中衛宣布最新價格　「1片超過5元」

屈臣氏備貨150萬片口罩最快6／3開賣

屈臣氏備貨150萬片口罩最快6／3開賣

口罩解禁⋯小7開放預購「125萬片5分鐘搶光」

口罩解禁⋯小7開放預購「125萬片5分鐘搶光」

疫情資訊透明、需對台灣同等開放！　指揮中心提「邊境解封4大標準」

疫情資訊透明、需對台灣同等開放！　指揮中心提「邊境解封4大標準」

關鍵字：

TOEIC 多益 解封 口罩 解除封鎖

讀者迴響

發燒話題

颱風即時 吳朋奉 金正恩 羅志祥 王令麟 停班停課 武漢肺炎 捷運環狀線 口罩 WHO 眼霜 反送中 台北捷運廣告刊登 劉真 唇筆 黃寶慧 地震 尹衍樑 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 韓國瑜 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 志村健 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 黃寶慧 許智傑 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 黃寶慧 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 黃寶慧 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 黃寶慧 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 黃寶慧 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 黃寶慧 安新建經

熱門新聞

女東區ZARA「車震」被逮　網紅曾直擊嚇逃

即／失蹤2天爸爸出來了！為救女兒命喪北勢溪

即／國一「特斯拉撞大貨車」！車頭高速衝破車體

5個月寶寶沒心跳頭變形！小馬辦後事崩潰

15歲女「壓力大」勒死媽！　塞行李箱「伴屍2天1夜」

驚悚畫面曝！重機情侶衝進車底遭輾慘死

《青春有你2》「無修音真實片」外流

大貨車側翻國道　特斯拉「狂剎30m」直插車頂

22歲套房女半年沒出門原因曝！警一開差點暈倒　爸震驚

象龜泡澡掉出第五條腿　飼主急了

員警隨身碟忘了拔...愛妻裸照流傳被同事看光！

白人下跪原諒　「握手和解」場面揪心

王晴上《玩很大》被轟臭臉道歉了！

鯨魚媽被逼交配　海豚群急救援

蘇貞昌明宣布7／15振興券上路　花3000退2000元

更多

最夯影音

更多
許光漢首登陸綜！　飆唱《想見你》片尾曲...謝娜心花怒放

許光漢首登陸綜！　飆唱《想見你》片尾曲...謝娜心花怒放
聽到哭聲！2歲童「嬰兒床越獄」　帶棉被走進1歲弟身邊陪他睡覺

聽到哭聲！2歲童「嬰兒床越獄」　帶棉被走進1歲弟身邊陪他睡覺

BMW小開酒駕遭攔！狂飆撞死1人　警察視角曝「7秒就看不見車尾燈」

BMW小開酒駕遭攔！狂飆撞死1人　警察視角曝「7秒就看不見車尾燈」

《傳聞中的陳芊芊》少君被下春藥差點就..　「救人反變豬隊友」..陳芊芊被打斷想殺人XD

《傳聞中的陳芊芊》少君被下春藥差點就..　「救人反變豬隊友」..陳芊芊被打斷想殺人XD

陳立農遇關關跳腳「我不要錄了」XD　PK唇語遊戲..扣一題也直接贏！

陳立農遇關關跳腳「我不要錄了」XD　PK唇語遊戲..扣一題也直接贏！

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

兒童繪畫比賽 徵件開跑!

兒童繪畫比賽 徵件開跑!

即日至6/30邀請小朋友畫出與得意狗相處的快樂時光。得獎送東森購物萬元提貨券!

東森房屋X東森保代

東森房屋X東森保代

寵愛毛孩 好險有東森 東森華南寵物險 每天7元 給毛孩滿滿的幸福

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面