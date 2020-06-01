【英語多益通】全台6/7擴大解禁　解封英文怎麼說？

▲ 紐西蘭逐步解禁封城，速食店前出現大量排隊潮。（圖／路透社）

文／羅伊伶Janet Lo

隨著新冠肺炎疫情趨緩，歐亞各國開始逐步解封或鬆綁防疫限制，盼能讓人民生活儘快回到正軌、恢復經濟。然而解封的同時，各國也冒著疫情再度爆發的風險，像是德國逐步解封才沒幾天便爆出疫情擴散的消息，南韓與中國武漢也相繼傳出新的群聚感染案例，就讓我們透過各國解封的話題，學習相關的多益單字吧！

To lift 解除（封鎖）

More than half the states in the US are gradually lifting lockdowns even as the health officials have warned of a second wave of infections.

（即使衛生官員警告解封恐引發第二波感染，美國過半數州仍逐步解封中。）

lift在此為動詞，也可做名詞使用，較常見的字義為「抬起；舉高」，不過也有「解除」之意，通常後面可接lift a ban（解除禁令）、lift some restrictions（解除限制）等名詞。

「解封」的英文也可使用reopen，為「重新開啟」之意，名詞為reopening。除了禁令與限制的解除外，限制的「鬆綁」也有許多動詞可用，如to loosen/ease/relax the lockdown restrictions（放寬限制）。

The Prime Minister of Australia has unveiled the three-step plan to ease coronavirus restrictions.

（澳洲總理公布了三階段解封計畫，以鬆綁武漢肺炎的防疫限制。）

另外，lift當名詞用時也有幾個生活化的字義，在英國lift有「電梯」的意思，也就是美國用的elevator一字，還有另一個實用的口語字義就是「搭便車」。

I’m also going to the train station. Do you need a lift ?

（我正好也要去車站一趟，你需要搭便車嗎？）

Compulsory 強制的

The governments of Germany, Austria, and Slovakia have made mask-wearing compulsory on public transport.

（德國、奧地利與斯洛伐克政府皆強制規定搭乘大眾交通運輸時須配戴口罩。）

此處的compulsory為形容詞，意思是「強制的；必須做的；義務的」，如義務教育compulsory education、必修課程compulsory subject。

Statistics is not a compulsory subject in the Foreign Language Department.

（統計學並不是外文系的必修課。）

其他多益常考的同義字還有mandatory與obligatory，雖然這三個字意思都是「必須的」，但在使用情境上仍有些微差別。mandatory較偏向「強制的；強迫的」，特別是指法律規定的命令或限制，與compulsory的互通性較高，而obligatory意思則較偏向於「義務的」，特別是指符合道德、社會規範或法律而必須做的事，不僅限於法律規定。

● 可通用的情況：必要的；強制的

A health examination is obligatory/mandatory/compulsory before employees start working.

（員工開始工作前必須先經過健康檢查。）

Since 2019, wearing a helmet on all motorized vehicles including electric scooters is obligatory/mandatory/compulsory in California.

（自2019年起，在加州騎乘所有機動車輛，包含電動車，皆必須攜帶安全帽。）

● 不可通用的情況：義務的；道義的

When Mr. McAllen lost South Carolina, he at first refused to make the obligatory congratulatory call to Ms. Anderson.

（當麥克艾倫先生輸掉南卡羅來納州的選舉時，起初還拒絕撥一通道義上的恭賀電話給安德森小姐。）

Resurgence 再現；復甦

The Lebanese government has reimposed a four-day nationwide lockdown after the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

（黎巴嫩政府在新冠肺炎疫情復燃後，重新實施為期4天的全國性封城措施。）

resurgence一字為名詞，動詞為resurge，字首re-有「重新、再次」之意，而surge本身就是「激增；蜂擁」的意思，-ence則為名詞結尾。

同樣可用來描述疫情復發、再現的還有reemergence，為「再度出現」。另外還可用spike一字來描述病例的「激增；上漲」，spike一字原為「尖狀物；釘子」，像是龐克風的衣著常有的鉚釘就可稱為spike；用在描述數據圖表時，spike可用來表示上升的曲線，也就是「激增」的意思。

The WHO warned countries that hasty reopening may fuel the second spike in coronavirus cases.

（世界衛生組織警告各國，倉促解封恐導致第二波武漢肺炎案例激增。）

【多益模擬試題】

1. The research suggested ______ only 69 percent of employees began the compulsory online courses and the non-completion rate was as high as 75 percent.

(A) if

(B) that

(C) when

(D) with

2. High-waisted jeans, trendy in the '80s, are having a ______ in popularity among the youth today.

(A) reverse

(B) disparity

(C) resurgence

(D) confirmation

解析：

1. 正解為(B)。題意為「研究指出僅有69%員工開始必修線上課程，未完成度高達75%」，suggest後的空格應選擇that為引導名詞子句的從屬連接詞，故(B)為正解。

2. 正解為(C)。題意為「80年代流行的高腰牛仔褲，在時下的年輕人中再度流行起來」，選項(A)翻轉、(B)差異、(C)復甦、(D)確認，故僅(C)符合句意為正解。

