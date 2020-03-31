　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

菲律賓今激增538例、10死　全國累計破兩千人感染新冠肺炎

▲▼受到新冠肺炎疫情影響,菲律賓馬尼拉連封17座城市,包含1座直轄市。（圖／路透）

▲菲律賓確診數累計超過兩千。（圖／路透）

記者丁維瑀／綜合報導

菲律賓媒體最新報導指出，菲律賓衛生部（DHO）今（31）日證實新增538例新冠肺炎（COVID-19）確診病例，全國累計2084人感染。另外，今日還新增10例死亡，全國總共88名患者病逝，另有7人從病情中康復。

世界衛生組織（WHO）官員格里菲斯（Matthew Griffith）31日表示，與確診病例相比，菲律賓的死亡人數較高，這反映出該國至今的檢驗率較低，預計未來幾天，菲國的檢驗數量將大幅增加。

新冠肺炎疫情造成多國醫療瀕臨癱瘓！台灣也設立防疫旅館提供居家檢疫者14天住所，在醫護界也計畫讓第一線的高風險人員「住旅館」。胸腔重症醫師蘇一峰指出，政府為保護第一線醫護人員及其家人，調查入住防疫旅館意願。他坦言，每天即使隔離衣穿緊緊，還是害怕是否會被感染，最擔心的不是自己，而是因疏忽將病毒帶回家，讓他考慮入住防疫旅館。

菲律賓新冠肺炎COVID-19東南亞要聞

