菲律賓今激增538例、10死　全國累計破兩千人感染新冠肺炎

▲菲律賓確診數累計超過兩千。（圖／路透）

記者丁維瑀／綜合報導

菲律賓媒體最新報導指出，菲律賓衛生部（DHO）今（31）日證實新增538例新冠肺炎（COVID-19）確診病例，全國累計2084人感染。另外，今日還新增10例死亡，全國總共88名患者病逝，另有7人從病情中康復。

世界衛生組織（WHO）官員格里菲斯（Matthew Griffith）31日表示，與確診病例相比，菲律賓的死亡人數較高，這反映出該國至今的檢驗率較低，預計未來幾天，菲國的檢驗數量將大幅增加。

