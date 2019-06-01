快訊／美維吉尼亞州爆發「槍殺掃射」！至少11死、6人受傷　槍手已身亡

國際中心／綜合報導

美國維吉尼亞州警方表示，維吉尼亞灘（Virginia Beach）市中心31日發生嚴重槍擊事件，造成至少11人死亡、6人受傷，警方證實槍手也已身亡，目前尚不清楚犯案動機。

維吉尼亞灘警察局在推特上發文指出，有槍手在維吉尼亞灘巿政中心第2大樓中，造成民眾受傷，呼籲大家盡快避開這地區。警方沒有說明傷者的傷勢，僅要大家避開這個區域。

在巿政中心工作的職員表示，當大家正在工作時，突然聽到明顯得槍擊聲，隨後就收到要求離開大樓的警告訊息。也有目擊者在樓梯口見到全身染血的受傷女子。

尚不清楚槍手的犯案動機，警方仍在調查中。

ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow

#Updzte: Just in - Some pictures of at the scene of a active shooter, at the #Virginia Beach Municipal Center, when a shooter opened fire inside the building number 2 of the 3de floor. Suspect is in custody and is arrested. pic.twitter.com/UAZz5KqKe7