國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／美維吉尼亞州爆發「槍殺掃射」！至少11死、6人受傷　槍手已身亡

▲▼國際最新消息快訊圖。

國際中心／綜合報導

美國維吉尼亞州警方表示，維吉尼亞灘（Virginia Beach）市中心31日發生嚴重槍擊事件，造成至少11人死亡、6人受傷，警方證實槍手也已身亡，目前尚不清楚犯案動機。

維吉尼亞灘警察局在推特上發文指出，有槍手在維吉尼亞灘巿政中心第2大樓中，造成民眾受傷，呼籲大家盡快避開這地區。警方沒有說明傷者的傷勢，僅要大家避開這個區域。

在巿政中心工作的職員表示，當大家正在工作時，突然聽到明顯得槍擊聲，隨後就收到要求離開大樓的警告訊息。也有目擊者在樓梯口見到全身染血的受傷女子。

尚不清楚槍手的犯案動機，警方仍在調查中。

關鍵字：槍殺,北美要聞

