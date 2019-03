如何解決氣候變遷　美參議員：談戀愛結婚，生更多孩子！

The Green New Deal is not a serious policy document because it is not a policy document at all. It’s an aesthetic one. This resolution is not an agenda of solutions. It’s a token of elite tribal identity – and endorsing it, a public act of piety for the chic and woke. And on those embarrassing terms, it is already a resounding success. As Speaker Pelosi herself put it: “The green dream, or whatever they call it, nobody knows what it is, but they’re for it right?” Right.