IG深夜突更新！改成詭異「左右滑」　全球網友氣壞嗆爆

▲Instagram意外向大量用戶發送新瀏覽模式，引爆網友怒火。（圖／路透）
國際中心／綜合報導
Facebook旗下社交軟體Instagram周四（27日）「意外」推出一項更新，將瀏覽貼文的滾動方式從上下垂直捲動改為左右水平滑動，但網友們顯然並不喜歡這次改版，在網路上掀起一片批評聲浪。
根據《時代》（Time）雜誌網站報導，Instagram這項更新並沒有影響到所有用戶，但全球仍有眾多使用者發現瀏覽方式改變，並發現在新模式下可以「點擊」貼文，類似限時動態中的瀏覽方式。
.@Instagram has added a new update that changes the way users scroll through their feed: going side-to-side, the same way as Instagram stories. #InstagramUpdate— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) 2018年12月27日
Are you here for this update? pic.twitter.com/CP5bM8hvxE
Instagram負責人Adam Mosseri在推特上回覆「商業內幕」（Business Insider）記者Alex Heath的提問時坦言，這項更新原本只是一項針對新功能的「小測試」，但發送範圍卻「意外地」比預期中還要更廣泛。
報導指出，儘管這項更新目前已經收回，只要重啟程式就能復原，但網友們並沒有停止批評這項潛在的未來更新。網友們紛紛批評這項改動「詭異」，並揚言要離開Instagram。《時代》認為，有鑑於網友反饋，未來這項更新可能不會真正上線。
Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion.— Instagram (@instagram) 2018年12月27日