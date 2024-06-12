　
野鹿「撞破擋風玻璃」摔進公車畫面曝光　司機繼續開車超淡定

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國羅德島州（Rhode Island）一輛公車10日遭野鹿撞破擋風玻璃，整隻衝進車內，車上3名乘客受傷，儘管發生突發狀況，但當時公車司機仍舊冷靜且穩穩地繼續開車，直到能安全停車為止。整個過程都被車上監視器拍攝下來。

紐約郵報報導，當時車上有6名乘客，野鹿突然撞破玻璃後摔進公車，撞到前排男子之後墜落地面，在地板上掙扎著。2名乘客因擋風玻璃破碎受傷送醫治療，第3名乘客輕傷自行就醫，野鹿則在事故發生不久後死亡。

針對這起突發事件，羅德島公共運輸機構執行長杜蘭德（Christopher Durand）讚揚當時公車司機的冷靜應對方式。

