澳洲男搭馬航威脅要「炸掉飛機」　面臨最高10年監禁

澳洲一名男性14日在雪梨飛往吉隆坡的航班上，謊稱攜帶爆裂物，迫使飛機折返雪梨機場。該名男子事後已被警方逮捕，恐面臨最高10年有期徒刑和超過1萬5000澳元（約新台幣31萬元）的罰款。
馬來西亞航空（Malaysia Airlines）MH122班機原定於雪梨當地時間14日下午1時06分起飛，預計經過8小時航程抵達吉隆坡，卻因為這名澳洲男性導致飛機在起飛3小時後折返雪梨。
綜合《路透社》、CNN等報導，澳洲聯邦警署在聲明中指出，這名45歲的男子因做出虛假陳述威脅損毀飛機，以及不遵守機組人員的安全指示被逮捕。這些罪行可判處最高10年有期徒刑和超過1萬5000澳元（約新台幣31萬元）的罰款。
機上乘客發布於社群媒體的影片顯示，該男子情緒激動，對機組人員及其他旅客大聲吼叫，甚至試圖攻擊另一名阻止他的乘客。目前尚不清楚他的目的是什麼，預計他將於15日出庭說明。
馬航表示，「當時這架班機載有194名乘客和5名機組人員，由於機上一名乘客擾亂秩序，機長出於安全考量決定返回雪梨，機上所有人都平安抵達。」
雪梨國際機場則表示，這起事件導致32架國內航班遭取消，其他航班延誤長達90分鐘。
