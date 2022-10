烏克蘭女被狗養大「四肢爬行、只懂吠叫」　重新學做人卻剩6歲心智

▲烏克蘭一名女子從小被迫跟狗一起生活,獲救時只會吠叫,並用四肢爬行。(圖/翻攝自YouTube/markmcdermott,下同)

記者張寧倢/編譯

烏克蘭一名女子兒時遭父母虐待,年僅3歲就被迫住進狗窩,和寵物狗奈達(Naida)一起生活成長,長期下來連附近的流浪狗也把她當作同類,還會和她分享食物。多年後,當她獲救時已經失去語言能力,只會像狗一樣吠叫,使用四肢走路,而至今38歲的她心智年齡只剩6歲,且仍保留著狗狗藏匿物品的習慣。

When Oxana Malaya was just 3-years-old she was abandoned by her parents. She crawled into a farmyard dog kennel & the dogs became her family. When Oxana was finally discovered, she was running, eating & barking just like the dogs that raised her: https://t.co/mHX9aAJmlK #60Mins pic.twitter.com/46UWlvFH0w