伊朗「血腥鎮壓」奪185命證據曝！　狂毆孕婦、闖校抓學生已19童死

October 8 in Rafsanjan, more than ten armed agents beat one couple and then arrest them. The man in the video repeatedly says don’t hit my wife, she is pregnant.#Mahsa_Amini pic.twitter.com/JQiwSvhqWx— 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) October 8, 2022
記者葉睿涵／綜合報導
伊朗22歲女性阿米尼（Mahsa Amini）之死引發的抗議浪潮已進入第4週，儘管當局採取激烈手段鎮壓，但各地的示威與罷工仍在蔓延，並導致185人喪命，其中包括19名兒童，另有數千人被捕。當地媒體指控，有安全部隊闖入校園帶走了正在上課的學生，也有民眾抗議，警方在鎮壓中使用實彈，甚至毆打孕婦。
▲伊朗反政府抗議在各地蔓延，目前已有185人在鎮壓中喪命，其中包括19名兒童。（圖／路透）
綜合外媒報導，阿米尼9月13日因未戴好頭巾被宗教警察逮捕後在看守所死亡，引發伊朗全國聲討，進而掀起反政府抗議，要求伊朗最高領導人哈梅內伊（Ayatollah Ali Khamenei）下台。抗議活動在延燒4週後仍在全國各地，甚至海外不斷持續，成為伊朗政教合一政權掌政多年以來的最大挑戰。
▲伊朗地抗議浪潮已延燒至海外。（圖／路透）
儘管當局為了驅離示威人群，動用了催淚彈、棍棒，甚至以實彈朝人群開火，但成千上萬的女高中生和大學生仍紛紛加入抗議行列。伊朗人權組織（Iran Human Rights）指出，「已有至少185名抗議者在當局的鎮壓中死亡，其中包括19名孩童，而希斯坦-俾路支省（Sistan and Baluchistan）是遇害人數最高的地區。」
BREAKING: #BNNIran Reports— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) October 9, 2022
On Sunday, as protests against the regime entered their fourth week, Iranian security forces arrived in vans without license plates and arrested Iranian schoolchildren inside school grounds. pic.twitter.com/tyPqYg6uwI
伊朗一家網路媒體最近公佈影片，聲稱有安全部隊乘坐無牌照貨車闖入校園，將一群曾參與示威的學生全數帶走，但教育部堅稱，學校並未發出任何開除學生的通知。廣受關注的活動人士1500tasvir也在推特上傳影片，顯示一群手持棍棒的安全部隊在德黑蘭一所高中襲擊學生。
This video was taken yesterday October 8 in Mashhad. The person recording says they are beating a child like this. About twenty armed agents beat a minor in the middle of a street in broad daylight and the @UNICEF is still silent?#MahsaAmini— 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) October 9, 2022
pic.twitter.com/3Ootp9Jt57
1500tasvir同時放出另一段影片，聲稱雷夫山然 （Rafsanjan）一名男子在示威中邊大喊「不要打我老婆，她懷孕了」，一邊奮力保護她不被十幾名鎮暴警察毆打。網路媒體指出，在大規模罷工爆發後，目前不少城市的商店都已關閉，美加如今已對伊朗當局實施制裁，而歐盟正考慮凍結伊朗官員的資產並祭出旅行禁令。
