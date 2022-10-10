伊朗「血腥鎮壓」奪185命證據曝！　狂毆孕婦、闖校抓學生已19童死

October 8 in Rafsanjan, more than ten armed agents beat one couple and then arrest them. The man in the video repeatedly says don’t hit my wife, she is pregnant.#Mahsa_Amini pic.twitter.com/JQiwSvhqWx — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) October 8, 2022

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

伊朗22歲女性阿米尼（Mahsa Amini）之死引發的抗議浪潮已進入第4週，儘管當局採取激烈手段鎮壓，但各地的示威與罷工仍在蔓延，並導致185人喪命，其中包括19名兒童，另有數千人被捕。當地媒體指控，有安全部隊闖入校園帶走了正在上課的學生，也有民眾抗議，警方在鎮壓中使用實彈，甚至毆打孕婦。

▲伊朗反政府抗議在各地蔓延，目前已有185人在鎮壓中喪命，其中包括19名兒童。（圖／路透）

綜合外媒報導，阿米尼9月13日因未戴好頭巾被宗教警察逮捕後在看守所死亡，引發伊朗全國聲討，進而掀起反政府抗議，要求伊朗最高領導人哈梅內伊（Ayatollah Ali Khamenei）下台。抗議活動在延燒4週後仍在全國各地，甚至海外不斷持續，成為伊朗政教合一政權掌政多年以來的最大挑戰。

▲伊朗地抗議浪潮已延燒至海外。（圖／路透）

儘管當局為了驅離示威人群，動用了催淚彈、棍棒，甚至以實彈朝人群開火，但成千上萬的女高中生和大學生仍紛紛加入抗議行列。伊朗人權組織（Iran Human Rights）指出，「已有至少185名抗議者在當局的鎮壓中死亡，其中包括19名孩童，而希斯坦-俾路支省（Sistan and Baluchistan）是遇害人數最高的地區。」

BREAKING: #BNNIran Reports



On Sunday, as protests against the regime entered their fourth week, Iranian security forces arrived in vans without license plates and arrested Iranian schoolchildren inside school grounds. pic.twitter.com/tyPqYg6uwI — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) October 9, 2022

伊朗一家網路媒體最近公佈影片，聲稱有安全部隊乘坐無牌照貨車闖入校園，將一群曾參與示威的學生全數帶走，但教育部堅稱，學校並未發出任何開除學生的通知。廣受關注的活動人士1500tasvir也在推特上傳影片，顯示一群手持棍棒的安全部隊在德黑蘭一所高中襲擊學生。

This video was taken yesterday October 8 in Mashhad. The person recording says they are beating a child like this. About twenty armed agents beat a minor in the middle of a street in broad daylight and the @UNICEF is still silent?#MahsaAmini



pic.twitter.com/3Ootp9Jt57 — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) October 9, 2022

1500tasvir同時放出另一段影片，聲稱雷夫山然 （Rafsanjan）一名男子在示威中邊大喊「不要打我老婆，她懷孕了」，一邊奮力保護她不被十幾名鎮暴警察毆打。網路媒體指出，在大規模罷工爆發後，目前不少城市的商店都已關閉，美加如今已對伊朗當局實施制裁，而歐盟正考慮凍結伊朗官員的資產並祭出旅行禁令。