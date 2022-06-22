阿富汗6.1強震280死「方圓500km鄰國也在晃」　慘烈現場曝光

JUST IN Afghanistan state-run news agency reports more than 150 people killed in #earthquake in country's eastern province.



pic.twitter.com/QIQFGtQanf — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 22, 2022

記者吳美依／綜合報導

阿富汗派克蒂卡省（Paktika）22日凌晨1時24分發生規模6.1地震，最新消息指出至少280死250傷。歐洲─地中海地震中心（EMSC）表示，從阿富汗首都喀布爾（Kabul）到巴基斯坦首都伊斯蘭馬巴德（Islamabad）甚至印度一帶，方圓超過500公里範圍，都能感覺到震動。社群媒體上也流傳著災區房屋龜裂、淪為廢墟的畫面。

▲派克蒂卡省強震現場，房屋裂開甚至淪為廢墟。（圖／翻攝推特@TheInsiderPaper）



《阿富汗帕傑瓦克通訊社》剛才更新死傷人數，美國地質調查所（USGS）資料指出，震央距離阿富汗東南部的霍斯特市（Khost）46公里，震源深度10公里，非常靠近與巴基斯坦接壤處。

Unconfirmed news & photos of casualties & destruction are coming from the different parts of the south east of #Afghanistan after the last night’s #earthquake. It is said that dozens are died in Geyan, Spere & some other districts of Paktika & Khost. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/opHE7ZTXnZ — Kabir Haqmal (@Haqmal) June 22, 2022

Earthquake in Afghanistan: At Least 155 Killed After Quake of Magnitude 6.1 Hits Eastern Paktika Province.

(images from local social media handles) #earthquake #Afghanistan #Paktika pic.twitter.com/nKIP1DFD5T — Rajan Kumar Jha (@RealRajanjha) June 22, 2022

阿富汗政府發言人卡里米（Bilal Karimi）在推特上表示，「不幸的是，昨晚派克蒂卡省4個地區發生嚴重地震，造成數百國人傷亡，摧毀數十棟房屋。我們呼籲所有援助機構，立刻派遣搜救隊前往災區，避免災情進一步惡化。」

《半島電視台》記者拉蒂飛（Ali Latifi）報導，依據當局最新通報，至少有100棟房屋毀損，有關單位已派出直升機展開救援，但災區地處偏遠，頗難到達。