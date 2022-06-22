　
阿富汗6.1強震280死「方圓500km鄰國也在晃」　慘烈現場曝光

記者吳美依／綜合報導

阿富汗派克蒂卡省（Paktika）22日凌晨1時24分發生規模6.1地震，最新消息指出至少280死250傷。歐洲─地中海地震中心（EMSC）表示，從阿富汗首都喀布爾（Kabul）到巴基斯坦首都伊斯蘭馬巴德（Islamabad）甚至印度一帶，方圓超過500公里範圍，都能感覺到震動。社群媒體上也流傳著災區房屋龜裂、淪為廢墟的畫面。

▲ 阿富汗派克蒂卡省（Paktika）22日凌晨1時24分發生規模6.1地震，最新消息指出至少280死250傷。（圖／翻攝推特@TheInsiderPaper）

▲▼ 阿富汗派克蒂卡省（Paktika）22日凌晨1時24分發生規模6.1地震，最新消息指出至少280死250傷。。（圖／翻攝推特@TheInsiderPaper）

▲▼ 阿富汗派克蒂卡省（Paktika）22日凌晨1時24分發生規模6.1地震，最新消息指出至少280死250傷。。（圖／翻攝推特@TheInsiderPaper）

▲派克蒂卡省強震現場，房屋裂開甚至淪為廢墟。（圖／翻攝推特@TheInsiderPaper）

《阿富汗帕傑瓦克通訊社》剛才更新死傷人數，美國地質調查所（USGS）資料指出，震央距離阿富汗東南部的霍斯特市（Khost）46公里，震源深度10公里，非常靠近與巴基斯坦接壤處。

阿富汗政府發言人卡里米（Bilal Karimi）在推特上表示，「不幸的是，昨晚派克蒂卡省4個地區發生嚴重地震，造成數百國人傷亡，摧毀數十棟房屋。我們呼籲所有援助機構，立刻派遣搜救隊前往災區，避免災情進一步惡化。」

《半島電視台》記者拉蒂飛（Ali Latifi）報導，依據當局最新通報，至少有100棟房屋毀損，有關單位已派出直升機展開救援，但災區地處偏遠，頗難到達。

 

