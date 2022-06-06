　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

【英語多益通】強尼戴普贏得「輿論」風向　英文怎麼說？

▲▼強尼戴普與安珀赫德。（圖／路透）

▲ 強尼戴普與安珀赫德。（圖／路透）

文／李海碩

著名好萊塢演員Johnny Depp與其前妻Amber Heard的誹謗訴訟官司終於盛大落幕，想跟國外友人聊聊這場官司嗎？本次就讓我們從整起案子的重要關鍵用語與概念，來認識多益測驗相關的重要字彙吧！

這起訴訟案的緣由

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

本起案件的由來是Johnny Depp前妻Amber Heard在2018年投書《華盛頓郵報》影射他家暴，他為此對前妻提告，表示對方的defamation「誹謗」對自己的事業造成損害，Amber Heard則反告對方律師對於受虐不實的指控。defamation來自於動詞defame，由「de去除」與「fame名聲」組成，意思就是去掉名聲，解釋為「誹謗」。

此外，「一般告訴」的動詞是sue，請務必小寫，不然就變成人名了。控告的「訴訟案」則lawsuit。如果是「公訴」則會變成prosecute，因此prosecutor就是「檢察官」的意思。

The divorced couple sued each other.
（這對已離婚的伴侶互相提告。）

The lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been the media focus for the past few weeks.
（過去幾周，Johnny Depp與Amber Heard之間的訴訟案一直是媒體的焦點。）

Depp sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post.
（Depp控告Heard在2018年，於華盛頓郵報中撰寫的共同社論專欄對他造成誹謗。）
備註：op-ed是opposite the editorial page的意思，代表社論對頁版面的文章。

台灣與美國的法制差異

台灣裁定法律案件多數是靠法官judge「裁決」，但是美國的法制是靠jury「陪審團」審判。每個jury由奇數的juror「陪審員」組成，可避免majority decision「多數決」審判時，票數平手的問題。

然而本次的審判不是以多數決，而是unanimous「無異議決」，意思就是所有的陪審團成員必須要「全數同意」最後的ruling「決定」。

The seven-person jury reached a unanimous ruling stating that Johnny Depp will be granted more than $10 million.
（七人陪審團一致裁定Johnny Depp將獲得超過一千萬美元的賠償金。）

審判結果

在法官verdict「宣判」結果前，public opinion「輿論」的風向早已超越勝負，Johnny Depp已經獲得了大眾的sympathy「同情心」與支持。

Regardless of the verdict, Johnny has won the public sympathy over the process.
（遑論宣判，Johnny已經在過程中贏得了大眾的同情心。）

宣判賠償金額時會使用award「頒獎、頒布」，而本次宣判結果分成兩種不同的賠償。分別為compensatory damages「補償性損害賠償（金）」，以及punitive damages「懲罰性損害賠償（金）」。形容詞compensatory來自於動詞compensate，而punitive「懲罰」除了在法律中代表「處罰性」的意思，也可以用於形容「過高的利息」。

以下為本次審判結果：
The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages.
（陪審團判賠Depp一千萬美元補償性損害賠償金，與五百萬的懲罰性損害賠償金。）

The jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages and no money for punitive damages.
（陪審團判賠Heard美金兩百萬補償性損害賠償金，不賠付懲罰性損害賠償金。）

不過因為維吉尼亞洲有懲罰性損害賠償金的上限，所以Depp的損害賠償金無法全額賠付。「上限」在英文中除了用upper limit外，更常以capped來表示。

Punitive damages in the state of Virginia are capped at $350,000.
（維吉尼亞洲的懲罰性損害賠償金上限為三十五萬美金。）

宣判之後的反應

Johnny Depp與Amber Heard在宣告審判結果後都於自己的社群媒體上發表聲明。

Amber的聲明可以了解英文比較級的使用方法，不論是全文或語句上都有很多程度堆疊的用法能學習。

The disappointment I feel today is beyond words.
（我今天所感受到的失望難以用言語形容。）

I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women.
（我對於這個宣判對其他女性的意義感到更加失望。）

beyond words表示「無以言表」，類似片語還有beyond description／imagination等。

在比較級中more已經是「更多」了，所以要表達比「更多還要多」，可以在more前方加上even，表示更高的程度。

I am even more excited and motivated, knowing that the situation is getting more challenging.
（在知道情況變得越來越具有挑戰性後，我更加充滿幹勁。）

要表示更高的比較級也可以使用still，但要特別注意even要放在比較級「之前」，still則要放在比較級「之後」。

I am sad I lost this case, but I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American - to speak freely and openly.
（我很難過我輸了這個案子，但更讓我傷心的是，我似乎失去了我身為美國人的權利－自由與公開地發言。）

如果想了解訴訟案的發展細節，網路上或YouTube都可以找到許多介紹影片喔。

【多益模擬試題】

1. The cutting-edge innovation is ________ my imagination, and will surely bring huge impact to the industry.
(A) beside
(B) behind
(C) beyond
(D) beware

2. The more we damage the environment, ________ we shall pay in the future.
(A) more
(B) even more
(C) the more
(D) still

解析：

1. 正解(C)。語意為「這個最新的創新超出我的想像，且一定會對這個產業造成巨大影響。」(A)旁邊，(B)後面，(D)察覺。beyond my imagination「超出我的想像」符合句意，故(C)為正確答案。

2. 正解(C)。語意為「我們越傷害環境，我們未來就要付出越多。」本題要考雙重比較級，前後兩句都要加上the與比較級，表示一者增加時另一者也會增加，故(C)為正確答案。

延伸閱讀》MUJI判賠百萬！除了pay「賠償」還能這樣說

►Hello Kitty「煙燻奶茶色」五層櫃也太美！

ET快訊
依依尪「3天要一次」求歡遭拒！　Melody聽完傻：你要反省
快訊／士林中正路樹倒砸公車！多車遭波及　車流嚴重回堵
確診後他冒「1後遺症」！　嚇忘親友是誰：真的很痛苦
4歲小王子表情包！女王白金盛會上頻扮鬼臉　害凱特被罵了
身分證拿出來！　生日「4碼任中1碼」100元爽玩樂園
再做1年節目就掰！　吳宗憲「再多錢老子也不幹」
「希望每年調高基本工資！」　蔡英文：政府一定排除萬難

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

小二童作文寫「我的媽媽」！4句話氣暈本尊　網一看笑翻：是人才

一分鐘連收12則！LINE「這功能」苦主一看翻白眼：我就故意不回

今晚雨勢漸強！明起連3天「梅雨彈炸全台」　雨得下1週才停

【英語多益通】強尼戴普贏得「輿論」風向　英文怎麼說？

「台大不是給鄉下人讀的！」　男大生親吐3大打擊：心態有點崩

確診死亡24小時內火化惹議　高市府搬2年前公告力挺陳時中

獨／香火袋夾腦！阿嬤版限定防疫「趴走攏免驚」　醫笑歪肯定有用

確診康復一個月！他突冒「1後遺症」嚇忘親友是誰：真的很痛苦

宜蘭+874「降回千例以下」　林姿妙：仍須持續觀察

基隆+1021！6歲以下新增52人確診　專責病床空床率增26.3%

台南Josh離婚「配偶欄空了」　曝Amber暴行：鬆了一口氣

退休失智司機以為忘上班　急奔請假「台鐵暖心准了」

「帝爺公蛇」連續43年報到！　靈蛇挺腰參拜天受宮玄天上帝

女演員「伺候同住婆婆」還要顧小孩　罹恐慌障礙..失控哭吼：怎能全託付給我！

他通知媽「再遠距一周」　一轉身狂比讚：賺到了

胡瓜「比倒V」遭籃籃罵！臉超無辜　她嚇爆：主持棒暫時還在XD

海豹吃飽後狂打瞌睡！　瞇眼＋吐舌露超萌鬼臉

特斯拉男喊爸過世想先充電　遭拒竟追車理論「掏槍掃射」

Angelababy逼問「我跟楊冪誰好看？」　男星「高EQ幽默神解」被讚爆

葛斯齊再爆林依晨「破壞行規」　氣了13年：不要得罪狗仔

小二童作文寫「我的媽媽」！4句話氣暈本尊　網一看笑翻：是人才

一分鐘連收12則！LINE「這功能」苦主一看翻白眼：我就故意不回

今晚雨勢漸強！明起連3天「梅雨彈炸全台」　雨得下1週才停

【英語多益通】強尼戴普贏得「輿論」風向　英文怎麼說？

「台大不是給鄉下人讀的！」　男大生親吐3大打擊：心態有點崩

確診死亡24小時內火化惹議　高市府搬2年前公告力挺陳時中

獨／香火袋夾腦！阿嬤版限定防疫「趴走攏免驚」　醫笑歪肯定有用

確診康復一個月！他突冒「1後遺症」嚇忘親友是誰：真的很痛苦

宜蘭+874「降回千例以下」　林姿妙：仍須持續觀察

基隆+1021！6歲以下新增52人確診　專責病床空床率增26.3%

尋找兒時記憶...阿北走出雲林高鐵站迷途倒路中　原因令人鼻酸

潘孟安四度蟬聯遠見雜誌五星縣市長　卸任後願當屏東永遠的志工

白牆粉刷後浮紅色詭斑　她疑惑「第2次了」！一票驚喊快處理

王品斥資2千萬打造夏慕尼新店　進駐大直一級戰場攻高端客

【廣編】SUZUKI全車系購車優惠不斷　賞車試乘再送好禮

鴻海「Model C量產版」10／18將登場　預告還有2款新車！

火化之亂！公告沒時間規範　黃珊珊要陳時中「苦民所苦」：盼明定指引

快訊／烏來觀光大橋男子墜落　7樓高掉下躺溪底...勇消急救援

確診往生火化比照SARS作法2年多　殯葬業者封2層屍袋就不再打開

「陳時中應該直攻選總統！」　他見1數據驚：該跳過市長格局

白點衝出！小孩翻圈險撞車　大聖爺救命影片曝

生活熱門新聞

肛門插4公分魚刺休克　高雄女終身洗腎

台爆首例MIS-C！10歲童休克送ICU

快訊／今增151人死亡！本土增5萬2992例

快篩陽隔離「從哪天開始算」？醫7字秒解答

確診解隔上班！她的行為嚇到同事　醫：太讓人害怕

確診刷牙、上廁所好累　20歲妹包尿布讓媽擦屁股

紫色一大片！5天雨量預測圖曝　這地區下最多

台鐵前司機失智　以為忘上班急請假

台大醫學系「神級夯哥」徵家教生！帥臉激似王一博

「台南白車猴」鬼畜105秒嚇瘋全場　下場曝光

今天芒種「6大禁忌」不要犯！　別吃1水果

本土52992「各縣市分佈曝 」！

最新研究！確診「無敵星星」失效　醫籲快做1件事

小六女童打完BNT突喊：我眼睛看不到

更多熱門

相關新聞

華醫調保系王宥翔獲多益英檢金色證書

華醫調保系王宥翔獲多益英檢金色證書

中華醫事科技大學應屆畢業生就讀調理保健系的王宥翔，參加多益英檢，考出895分的成績取得金色證書及獎金，畢業前夕拿到得來不易的金色證書，雙喜臨門讓王宥翔欣喜又振奮，英文自學中心主任陳昭蓉則讚揚王宥翔的學習經驗堪為有心學好英文的同學的模範。

女星酸強尼戴普「臃腫的酒鬼」

女星酸強尼戴普「臃腫的酒鬼」

安柏赫德爆《水行俠2》戲份刪光

安柏赫德爆《水行俠2》戲份刪光

強尼戴普「事業新動向」曝光！

強尼戴普「事業新動向」曝光！

葉元之化身「強泥戴普」　酸蔡政府動不動告人民

葉元之化身「強泥戴普」　酸蔡政府動不動告人民

關鍵字：

TOEIC多益強尼戴普世紀審判毀謗

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

肛門插4公分魚刺休克　高雄女終身洗腎

台爆首例MIS-C！10歲童休克送ICU

林依晨代言3年「慘被坑300萬」！罕見怒了給難看

有症狀卻快篩陰！醫示警「冒2不適別拖了」

特斯拉男友人爆料　情侶檔嗆「你爸關我屁事」

滴妹「離開台灣了」！網一片祝福

特斯拉男遭起底「開槍累犯」　交車照、IG曝光

闖禍小女警憔悴現身調解會　賓士和Juke都要賣給她

獨／特斯拉開槍男首發聲　還原開槍過程

特斯拉男拿千元鈔搶充電遭拒　竟掏槍狂射

特斯拉男「上個月爽帶2妹」交車！車籍內幕被酸爆

手搖飲熱量曝「最肥不是珍奶」！營養師：這配料是陷阱

歐陽娜娜人氣暴跌　她3點深度解析

快訊／特斯拉男到案　辯「槍已丟入海」

快訊／今增151人死亡！本土增5萬2992例

更多

最夯影音

更多
台南Josh離婚「配偶欄空了」　曝Amber暴行：鬆了一口氣

台南Josh離婚「配偶欄空了」　曝Amber暴行：鬆了一口氣
退休失智司機以為忘上班　急奔請假「台鐵暖心准了」

退休失智司機以為忘上班　急奔請假「台鐵暖心准了」

「帝爺公蛇」連續43年報到！　靈蛇挺腰參拜天受宮玄天上帝

「帝爺公蛇」連續43年報到！　靈蛇挺腰參拜天受宮玄天上帝

女演員「伺候同住婆婆」還要顧小孩　罹恐慌障礙..失控哭吼：怎能全託付給我！

女演員「伺候同住婆婆」還要顧小孩　罹恐慌障礙..失控哭吼：怎能全託付給我！

他通知媽「再遠距一周」　一轉身狂比讚：賺到了

他通知媽「再遠距一周」　一轉身狂比讚：賺到了

熱門快報

《料理之王3》火熱上映中！

《料理之王3》火熱上映中！

6/3起每周五、六晚間九點，《料理之王3》料戰再起、美味升級！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

東森寵物年中慶開跑囉！

東森寵物年中慶開跑囉！

消費滿千最高享13%回饋，還有寵點數百倍加碼抽！超多買一送一商品趕快來搶！

【618】毛毛商城年中慶

【618】毛毛商城年中慶

今夏最6特賣！品牌飼料6折起，罐頭零食多入組666元，滿額再送166元購物金，立即逛！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面