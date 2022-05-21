　
俄羅斯國防部：已發射「口徑巡弋飛彈」　摧毀大批歐美援助武器

▲▼俄軍發射高精度的「口徑巡弋飛彈」（Kalibr）摧毀一批歐美援烏的武器。（圖／翻攝自twitter／AZmilitary1）

▲俄軍發射高精度的「口徑巡弋飛彈」（Kalibr）摧毀一批歐美援烏的武器。（圖／翻攝自twitter／AZmilitary1）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

俄羅斯國防部發言人科納申科夫（Igor Konashenkov）表示，俄軍發射高精度的「口徑巡弋飛彈」摧毀一批在日托米爾地區（Zhytomyr）集結的美國與歐洲援助武器，這批武器預料將會是提供給頓巴斯烏軍的武器。

俄羅斯國防部指出，在過去的 24 小時內，飛彈還擊中了3個指揮所，其中包第 109 國土防衛旅指揮所、烏克蘭武裝部隊的 36 個人力和軍事裝備集中區、尼古拉耶夫地區的 8 個彈藥庫。

在敖德薩地區，俄羅斯空軍摧毀了敖德薩港口工廠的燃料儲存設施，燃料儲備用於烏克蘭武裝部隊的裝甲車輛。

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

