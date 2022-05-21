俄羅斯國防部：已發射「口徑巡弋飛彈」　摧毀大批歐美援助武器

▲俄軍發射高精度的「口徑巡弋飛彈」（Kalibr）摧毀一批歐美援烏的武器。（圖／翻攝自twitter／AZmilitary1）



記者林彥臣／綜合報導

俄羅斯國防部發言人科納申科夫（Igor Konashenkov）表示，俄軍發射高精度的「口徑巡弋飛彈」摧毀一批在日托米爾地區（Zhytomyr）集結的美國與歐洲援助武器，這批武器預料將會是提供給頓巴斯烏軍的武器。

俄羅斯國防部指出，在過去的 24 小時內，飛彈還擊中了3個指揮所，其中包第 109 國土防衛旅指揮所、烏克蘭武裝部隊的 36 個人力和軍事裝備集中區、尼古拉耶夫地區的 8 個彈藥庫。

在敖德薩地區，俄羅斯空軍摧毀了敖德薩港口工廠的燃料儲存設施，燃料儲備用於烏克蘭武裝部隊的裝甲車輛。

A large batch of weapons was destroyed by high-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles near the Malin railway station in the Zhytomyr region and military equipment delivered from the and European countries for the grouping of Ukrainian troops in the Donbas pic.twitter.com/1fzcbKtZze