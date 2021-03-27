　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

10人中彈「至少2死」！美維吉尼亞州海灘爆槍擊　1槍手被擊斃

▲▼國際最新消息快訊圖。

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）最新消息指出，維吉尼亞州維吉尼亞海灘（Virginia Beach）於當地時間27日發生槍擊案。根據CNBC，這起事件至少造成2人死亡，包括一名嫌犯，另有8人受傷。

該州海灘警察局（VBPD）稍早在推特發文指出，目前正調查濱海第17街與第22街發生的事件，該路段布署大量警察，請民眾避免靠近。局長諾迪蓋特（Paul Neudigate）透露，海灘當晚發生多起意外，「是個非常混亂的夜晚。」

ET快訊
翻船影片曝！高雄新船放鞭炮慶祝下水　現場驚呼：欸？
蔡依林有2新動作！　陸網仍灌爆：快和PUMA解約
快訊／長榮貨輪「卡住台北港」！　煙囪被撞歪動不了
闖屋直播！30歲少婦遭3人輪姦　破壞家具還求抖內

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

南韓「泡麵之父」病逝！超霸氣蝦味條靈感來自女兒　穩坐龍頭36年

綁匪飆車4hrs！無辜女嚇哭求饒　醫學系男大生「尿急」救她一命

美國下月將舉行氣候峰會！習近平、普丁都受邀...將和拜登首次交手

27歲女鬍子狂長！網友私訊罵噁心　她堅持做自己「讓毛亂竄」

拍到普丁意外「落馬」！ 攝影師驚恐秒回：我馬上刪掉

農心集團創辦人逝世！熱銷「辛拉麵」命名真相曝　非來自超辣口味

10人中彈「至少2死」！美維吉尼亞州海灘爆槍擊　1槍手被擊斃

馬斯克又發豪語「特斯拉將成為最大公司」　才講完立刻刪文被抓包

北韓嗆美國「勿挑釁」！強調試射飛彈屬自衛：美國能我們就不能？

400多家門市「被消失」！　H＆M在中國地圖App慘遭全面清空

限速50！2騎士狂飆直接「雙殺」　網：相機牌+路旁停警車=送分題

保育類「東方蜂鷹」攻擊虎頭蜂窩 聲東擊西引開守衛蜂...成功開吃

侯佩岑母女大吵..林月雲動怒：說完了沒？　「不能想像妳去天堂」哭求她健檢

高興就癲癇失憶！每天發作35次　伴侶不敢開口求婚：怕她忘記我

網傳南港山中有「恐龍低鳴聲！」　她播放影片起雞皮：聽過3次了

錢薇娟曝《全明星運動會》藍隊3金主！　大讚小春暖舉…再吐槽「講話好慢」ＸＤ

九成男生做不到？實測網路流言 兩性PK戰女性大成功在旁笑翻

上阿婆灣險遭「幹譙阿嬤媳婦」擊落　重機女知情後籲：別造成他人困擾

夫盼落跑的「憤怒鳥新娘」回家　她用口紅塗衛生棉裝月經拒行房

張鈞甯瘦了！哀嘆：有不得已的苦衷...　讚陳意涵兒子爆炸可愛想生了？「想也沒用」

南韓「泡麵之父」病逝！超霸氣蝦味條靈感來自女兒　穩坐龍頭36年

綁匪飆車4hrs！無辜女嚇哭求饒　醫學系男大生「尿急」救她一命

美國下月將舉行氣候峰會！習近平、普丁都受邀...將和拜登首次交手

27歲女鬍子狂長！網友私訊罵噁心　她堅持做自己「讓毛亂竄」

拍到普丁意外「落馬」！ 攝影師驚恐秒回：我馬上刪掉

農心集團創辦人逝世！熱銷「辛拉麵」命名真相曝　非來自超辣口味

10人中彈「至少2死」！美維吉尼亞州海灘爆槍擊　1槍手被擊斃

馬斯克又發豪語「特斯拉將成為最大公司」　才講完立刻刪文被抓包

北韓嗆美國「勿挑釁」！強調試射飛彈屬自衛：美國能我們就不能？

400多家門市「被消失」！　H＆M在中國地圖App慘遭全面清空

長榮「長雅輪」煙囪撞歪慘卡台北港　公司回應了！

快訊／蔡依林演唱會開賣前夕「贊助商PUMA突神隱」　公司回應了

南韓「泡麵之父」病逝！超霸氣蝦味條靈感來自女兒　穩坐龍頭36年

女房客蒸發！套房留下餓死貓屍　剩5隻皮包骨「分食同伴」惹心疼

陸網投票「Nike打5折買不買？」　45%人都喊買「不道歉也沒差」

安全帽「比馬桶還髒100倍」？　內行怕爆：下面1地方最髒

哈雷第1台「冒險多功能重機」7月日本交車！停車自動降低超安心

母親節10大必買保養懶人包：全都是經典商品、買了不會後悔

湯姆霍蘭德最後一部漫威電影！　《蜘蛛人3》殺青⋯現場畢業照曝光

黑金滷肉飯超誘人！盤點萬華4家必比登推介小吃　還有蕭敬騰愛店

辦28人性愛趴直擊女友戰6男　男友：給她難忘的20歲生日

國際熱門新聞

莫斯科地鐵驚見「時空旅人」

美國看不下去了！　白宮願意幫助「長榮脫困」蘇伊士運河

無印良品挺新疆棉股價大跌　市值蒸發229億

清秀直播主21歲喝醉被奪初夜　曾為夜店男墮胎

女地鐵醉倒　慘遭鼠「撿屍」狂鑽

變態少年闖屋性侵直播！破壞家具求抖內

咖啡衛生紙原料全被卡！專家曝：4月更糟

男偷女大生按摩棒！半年後再訪變2支

小鮮肉退流行！單身更愛大叔性伴侶

長榮貨輪「最新衛星照」曝光！小拖船圍繞

美國看不下去了！派海軍專家出手救援

騎士油門一拜鑽過車縫　一回眸下秒被卡車輾斃

A片鹹濕拍攝過程大公開！導演親曝真相

長賜輪航跡曝光　擱淺前還在畫鵰

更多熱門

相關新聞

A片鹹濕拍攝過程大公開！導演親曝真相

A片鹹濕拍攝過程大公開！導演親曝真相

AV女優、男優在螢光幕前總是光鮮亮麗，而A片場景、劇情也都完美揪起觀眾內心的情慾。美國一名A片導演日前就公布了AV的幕後場景和所有事前準備，立刻吸引超過千萬人次點閱，不少網友直呼，「這工作實在太辛苦了」、「沒想到還要對劇本」。

加油邊滑手機…下秒「油箱噴火舌」畫面曝

加油邊滑手機…下秒「油箱噴火舌」畫面曝

拜登致電英相　籲發起民主版一帶一路抗中

拜登致電英相　籲發起民主版一帶一路抗中

拿球棒毆死5歲兒！狠父自首「我剛殺死兒子…」

拿球棒毆死5歲兒！狠父自首「我剛殺死兒子…」

批陸網愛國棉花熱潮！白宮：扼殺言論自由

批陸網愛國棉花熱潮！白宮：扼殺言論自由

關鍵字：

槍擊維吉尼亞北美要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

莫斯科地鐵驚見「時空旅人」

美國看不下去了！　白宮願意幫助「長榮脫困」蘇伊士運河

20歲嫩妻每夜激戰公公！「精心佈局7年」陰謀被挖

周揚青被抓包「陪羅志祥減肥」！

2.7克「粉嫩阿牛」撐1天當小天使

鳳梨被女網友嗆「台客」

台灣不親中最紅的藝人是誰？PTT狂點名「這個女巨星」

LINE預告終止「號碼登入」！須盡快轉移帳號

即／高雄旗津港新船剛下水就「往左傾斜」

清明節「嬰兒車變重」　爸：先生哪位

好市多停車場被塞爆　硬起反擊了

陳奕迅挺新疆棉解約　老婆IG滿滿Nike被灌爆

無印良品挺新疆棉股價大跌　市值蒸發229億

母騎車自摔死孝子揭「冤魂路」真相　告警偽造文書

宋智孝甜勾金鍾國「我男朋友」！

更多

最夯影音

更多
限速50！2騎士狂飆直接「雙殺」　網：相機牌+路旁停警車=送分題

限速50！2騎士狂飆直接「雙殺」　網：相機牌+路旁停警車=送分題
保育類「東方蜂鷹」攻擊虎頭蜂窩 聲東擊西引開守衛蜂...成功開吃

保育類「東方蜂鷹」攻擊虎頭蜂窩 聲東擊西引開守衛蜂...成功開吃

侯佩岑母女大吵..林月雲動怒：說完了沒？　「不能想像妳去天堂」哭求她健檢

侯佩岑母女大吵..林月雲動怒：說完了沒？　「不能想像妳去天堂」哭求她健檢

高興就癲癇失憶！每天發作35次　伴侶不敢開口求婚：怕她忘記我

高興就癲癇失憶！每天發作35次　伴侶不敢開口求婚：怕她忘記我

網傳南港山中有「恐龍低鳴聲！」　她播放影片起雞皮：聽過3次了

網傳南港山中有「恐龍低鳴聲！」　她播放影片起雞皮：聽過3次了

熱門快報

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

2020年尾神加碼！看新聞送購物金和咖啡，再讓你用東森幣瞄準萬元獎品！

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

寵物雲毛毛商城換季5折區

寵物雲毛毛商城換季5折區

【出清5折】寵物雲毛毛商城全面換季出清中

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面