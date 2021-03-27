10人中彈「至少2死」！美維吉尼亞州海灘爆槍擊　1槍手被擊斃

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）最新消息指出，維吉尼亞州維吉尼亞海灘（Virginia Beach）於當地時間27日發生槍擊案。根據CNBC，這起事件至少造成2人死亡，包括一名嫌犯，另有8人受傷。

該州海灘警察局（VBPD）稍早在推特發文指出，目前正調查濱海第17街與第22街發生的事件，該路段布署大量警察，請民眾避免靠近。局長諾迪蓋特（Paul Neudigate）透露，海灘當晚發生多起意外，「是個非常混亂的夜晚。」

VBPD is investigating a shooting involving several victims with possibly life-threatening injuries. Large police presence at the oceanfront between 17th and 22nd St. Please avoid the area at this time. More to follow as it becomes available. @CityofVaBeach