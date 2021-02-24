快訊／老虎伍茲驚傳嚴重車禍送醫！重傷急救中　現場畫面曝光

▲老虎伍茲奪第5座美國名人賽冠軍畫面。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



記者董美琪／綜合報導

高球名將老虎伍茲（Tiger Woods）於台灣時間24日凌晨3點傳出在加州洛杉磯發生車禍，目前已送醫急救中。老虎伍茲不明原因翻車，車體部分撞爛，目前人正在手術中，傷勢尚未明朗，只知道腿部多處骨折。據了解，警消趕到場，第一時間緊急用破壞器材將老虎伍茲拉出，他的經紀人以及當地警方已證實此事，車禍原因仍待調查。

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w