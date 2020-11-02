　
【英語多益通】疫情期間貨櫃超搶手！來學海運的英文

▲進出口,貿易,貨櫃船,港口,碼頭。（圖／記者徐文彬攝）

▲ 基隆港貨櫃船。（圖／記者徐文彬攝）

文／徐碧霞Valerie

今年旅遊和航空業受到新冠肺炎的影響，業績大幅下滑。原本預期獲利也會下滑的零售和貨運業，卻因為人們待在家裡工作、使用電商平台購物、點外送食物，航空業者也開始增加空運貨物，業績反而未受太大影響。同時也使得原本進入淡季的海運，因運送防疫物資和跨境電商倉櫃等因素而運價衝高，許多海運公司股票大漲。藉此，我們也來看看在運輸、貨運等相關情境的多益單字。

運輸transport

首先，多數的人都知道「運輸」是transport，可當名詞或動詞使用，我們常看到大眾運輸就可說是public transportation。這個字裡有一個重要的字根「port-」，意思為「carry」，譬如多益的高頻單字porter (n)（車站、飯店）搬運行李的人、portable (adj)可攜式的。

Our latest portable barbeque grills are expected to go like hot cakes.
（我們預期我們新型的可攜式烤肉架會大賣。）

Logistics Department is in charge of arranging the transports of goods from suppliers to the stores.
（物流部門負責安排從供應商運貨到商家。）

而「trans-」的意思是「across；through；跨過」，也是個常見的字首，相關的單字有transfer (v)轉移；調動、transmit (v)傳送；發送、transplant (v)移植，還有十月底剛結束的台灣同志遊行裡常見的LGBT中的T就是「transgender」跨性別。

運送的公司不管是送物品或載人，我們常看到一個由carry (v)攜帶，衍生出來的詞carrier，解釋為「運輸的（人／公司／工具）」。所以一般的航空或是海運的公司也就是carrier，此外病毒的「帶原者」也可以用同一個字。

Faced with a dramatic drop in international travel, several air carriers have struggled greatly this year.
（由於面臨國際旅遊量的大幅減少，今年許多航空公司面臨嚴峻考驗。）

貨運freight

我們都知道旅客所付的飛機票價錢常用airfare，而空運、海運或火車運送的貨運則是用freight (n)，因此貨運價格就是freight rate/charge，貨運上的費用或花費也可以用freight cost。

The freight rate has been driven up by a shortage of containers and a growth in e-commerce.
（貨櫃的短缺和電商交易成長推高了貨運的價格。）

要特別注意的是freight容易和flight、fright混淆。flight (n)的意思是「航班、航行」，另一個意思是「一層樓梯」，而fright (n)解釋為「fear；恐懼」。

Most people usually have a stage fright when they are asked to give a speech.
（大部分的人對上台演講有恐懼。）

I’ve climbed eleven flights of stairs today.
（我今天爬了11層樓梯。）

In order to save some time and money, John decided to take a red-eye flight to California.
（為了省錢省時間，John決定搭紅眼航班到加州。）

貨櫃container

container (n)是由動詞contain（容納；含有）變化而來，因此container就是「容器」或是用來裝貨的「貨櫃」，而「貨櫃船」可以簡單的用container ship來表示。

To prevent Dengue Fever, it’s important to remove containers filled with stagnant water.
（預防登革熱很重要的事，就是要清除有積水的容器。）

輪船、飛機或火車等所載的貨物（goods）就稱為cargo，所以貨輪也可以用cargo ship/vessel (n)。在此vessel也是海運常用到的字，vessel是大型的輪船， 而ship和boat一般是船的通稱，可以用來指較小的船隻、如rowboat划艇，也可以是較大的船如cruise ship郵輪。vessel除了有輪船的意思，另個重要的意思是blood vessels血管。

Cargo containers are being lifted by cranes at the dock.
（起重機正在碼頭卸下貨櫃。）

Somali pirates have attacked a number of vessels in the Indian Ocean.
（索馬利亞的海盜在印度洋攻擊了不少商船。）

最後，海運公司基本上都擁有船隊，船隊就是fleet，它也可同時運用在飛機的機隊，或貨車的車隊。

Star Airways has announced a plan to replace 1/3 of its aircraft fleet with newer jets.
（Star航空宣布一項計畫，將機隊三分之一的飛機汰換成新式客機。）

另外有個和fleet拼法很類似的字flee (v)，意思是「逃離」。

A number of refugees fled the war-torn country and tried to start a new life in another place.
（一群難民離開飽經戰火襲擊的家園並在異地重新展開新生活。）

看來緊接而來的雙11、年底的聖誕節購物季和明年的農曆新年，在這波疫情催生出的宅經濟影響下，也可能讓運價和海運公司的營收繼續維持高檔。

【多益模擬試題】

1. By offering a new promotional ______ plan, the air carrier hopes to increase its customer base and win a greater market share.
(A) capacity
(B) fare
(C) cost
(D) expense

2. Environmentalists have opposed constructing new pipelines ______ oil from Alaska.
(A) transport
(B) transporting
(C) to be transported
(D) to transport

解析：

1. 正解為(B)。本題為單字題要選擇適合此句「航空公司希望以新的_____促銷計畫來增加客群並擴展市占率。」，(A)是「量能」，(C) cost和(D) expense兩字都是「費用，花費」，因此只有(B)「票價」符合空格位置的語意。

2. 正解為(D)。本題是文法題，transport在此做為動詞因此要以不定詞to來連接，因此正確答案是(D)，此題題意為「環保人士反對新建油管從阿拉斯加運油。」

延伸閱讀》明天就是投票日！從美國大選議題看多益

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

