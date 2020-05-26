【英語多益通】6種開頭法，禮貌回覆客戶追蹤信

From: s.arthur@sunshinehotels.co.tw

To: jasson.gavin@sanso.com

Date: January 14

Subject: ①Re: Sanso event on May 4

Dear Jasson,

Thanks for your email and your requests. I have put my answer after your questions:

1. Would you mind arranging a visit for my manager, Dana Smith, to see your conference facilities at the hotel?

→Not at all. ②If you like, we could give Ms. Smith a tour of the facilities and offer her lunch.

2. Secondly, could you arrange a gift for each guest at the event?

→Yes, no problem. ③What about including a personal card from you or Ms. Smith with the gift?

3. Are you able to do this for less than $100 per guest?

→Of course. ④Why don't you look at the attached list of possible gifts and tell me what you think is best?

4. If that is ok, then could you send a new offer with the total price?

→Yes. I haven’t finished the new offer yet, but I will do it tomorrow. ⑤Would you like me to send it to Ms. Smith as well?

5. I can’t open the pictures of the conference rooms you sent.

→⑥Have you tried opening the pictures in Microsoft PowerPoint? Or should I send you the photos in the post?

I hope these suggestions help. Let me know if you need anything else.

Best wishes,

Sarah