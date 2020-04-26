初代Apple Watch誕生5周年！設計師分享開發背後的趣事

▲圖為初代Apple Watch。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
記者王曉敏／綜合報導
上周五（24日）是初代Apple Watch誕生的5周年紀念日，隨著Apple Watch作為數位健康產品的定位逐漸明確，其已成為蘋果旗下最受歡迎的產品之一。搭上Apple Watch的「慶生潮」，曾參與該產品設計的設計師喬德里（Imran Chaudhri）於推特上分享了Apple Watch產品開發背後的一些不為人知的有趣故事。
here’s a reproduction of my original sketch for the home screen. the shape of the circular icon was driven by the clock that lived in the centre of what i originally called the dock. the crown gave the home screen a dimensionality, allowing you to scrub through layers of the ui. pic.twitter.com/w2QITncvHl— Imran Chaudhri (@imranchaudhri) April 24, 2020
喬德里曾於蘋果任職長達20年，期間曾參與iPhone、iPad、Mac、Apple Watch及AirPods等產品設計，隨後於2017年離開蘋果，成立了自己的科技公司Humane。日前搭上Apple Watch的「慶生潮」，喬德里在推特上分享一些有關該產品開發時期的趣事，並發布了一張Apple Watch螢幕的設計草圖。
其中一個消息對資深果粉們來說應該不算新知，即初代Apple Watch的早期原型，其時就是綁在錶帶上的第6代iPod nano。
喬德里指出，Apple Watch上的「數位點觸」（digital touch）功能最早被稱作「E.T.」意味著「electronic touch」。此外，尼龍織紋的運動型錶環最早是啟發自OMEGA超霸系列登月錶的尼龍錶帶。
至於Apple Watch動態錶面上的蝴蝶是拍攝真實蝴蝶後製而成，不過喬德里強調，沒有任何一隻蝴蝶在拍攝過程中受到傷害，這些蝴蝶在被拍攝前都已死亡，喬德里擁有其中一隻藍色蝴蝶。而關於太陽圖錶面，喬德里稱是為了讓穆斯林在齋月期間能快速看到太陽的位置而設計的。