初代Apple Watch誕生5周年！設計師分享開發背後的趣事

▲圖為初代Apple Watch。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者王曉敏／綜合報導

上周五（24日）是初代Apple Watch誕生的5周年紀念日，隨著Apple Watch作為數位健康產品的定位逐漸明確，其已成為蘋果旗下最受歡迎的產品之一。搭上Apple Watch的「慶生潮」，曾參與該產品設計的設計師喬德里（Imran Chaudhri）於推特上分享了Apple Watch產品開發背後的一些不為人知的有趣故事。

here’s a reproduction of my original sketch for the home screen. the shape of the circular icon was driven by the clock that lived in the centre of what i originally called the dock. the crown gave the home screen a dimensionality, allowing you to scrub through layers of the ui. pic.twitter.com/w2QITncvHl