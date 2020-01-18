　
快訊／美國猶他州槍擊4死　槍手「疑似青少年」

▲國際最新消息 。（示意圖）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國猶他州驚傳槍擊事件，共有5人中彈，其中4人當場身亡，目前涉案槍手已遭拘留，據傳是一名青少年。警方則表示，推測槍手僅有一人，對附近社區不會造成進一步威脅。

根據CNN報導指出，猶他州格蘭茨維爾市（Grantsville）一間民宅，在當地時間17日晚間7時左右發生槍擊，共有5人中彈，其中4人當場身亡，還有1人在醫院觀察。警方已經逮捕槍手，並排除共犯可能，對附近社區不會造成進一步威脅。

《Deseret News》指出，槍手疑似是一名青少年，但目前正在調查槍手與死者之間的關係，也尚未公布身分。

