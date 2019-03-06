母登K2峰遇難身亡24年後　兒子攀同地「殺手山」失蹤超過1周

▲兩名登山客失蹤前合影。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Tom Ballard）
國際中心／綜合報導
2名歐洲登山客在巴基斯坦攀登「殺手山峰」南迦帕巴峰（Nanga Parbat）時失蹤，至今已超過一周。由於當地降下大雪，因此搜救進度一度停頓，日前搜救直升機飛越兩人駐紮的營地時，有看到疑似雪崩的痕跡。另一個巧合則是，其中一位登山客的母親24年前也是攀登巴基斯坦最高峰K2時，不幸發生山難離世。
來自義大利的42歲登山客拿迪（Daniele Nardi），與來自義大利30歲的巴拉德（Tom Ballard）在2月24日失聯，當時他們倆個正準備攀登南迦帕巴峰。巴基斯坦派出直升機至營地附近時，發現疑似雪崩的痕跡，義大利駐巴國大使龐蒂科沃（Stefano Pontecorvo）也在推特上指出，無人機已升至海拔6500公尺，搜救團隊則持續進行徒步搜索。搜救團隊之一的喀喇崑崙俱樂部（The Karakoram Club）則表示，除非奇蹟出現，否則找到兩人的機會非常渺茫。
Today @AlexTxikon and his team have conducted the search for @NardiDaniele and Tom Ballard on the #NangaParbat, on the ground between C1 and C3 whilst the drones have flown up to 6500 meters. Tomorrow the search continues both by foot and with the drones. pic.twitter.com/TsONVaitWf— Stefano Pontecorvo (@pontecorvoste) 2019年3月5日
#NangaParbat March 5— The Karakoram Club (@KarakoramClub) 2019年3月5日
Unfortunately no signs of the missing climbers were found today despite an extensive search. Chances of their being found run very low and only a miracle could see us see them! :'(#TheKarakoramClub #DanieleNardi @pontecorvoste #TomBallard #himalayas
全球第9高峰南迦帕巴峰，海拔8125公尺，在當地被稱為「群山之王」，其氣候與攀登線路極為不穩定，使得攀登死亡率高，因此有「殺手山峰」之稱。有些海外登山家認為它跟世界第二高峰喬戈里峰（K2），並列在技術難度上極困難的山。根據BBC報導指出，巴拉德的母親哈格里夫斯（Alison Hargreaves）在1995年成為首位獨立無氧登頂聖母峰的女性，同年即在攀登K2時不幸身亡。
▼拿迪（Daniele Nardi）在22日上午發布的影片。
▼直升機在營地周圍進行搜索。