母登K2峰遇難身亡24年後　兒子攀同地「殺手山」失蹤超過1周

▲兩名登山客失蹤前合影。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Tom Ballard）



國際中心／綜合報導

2名歐洲登山客在巴基斯坦攀登「殺手山峰」南迦帕巴峰（Nanga Parbat）時失蹤，至今已超過一周。由於當地降下大雪，因此搜救進度一度停頓，日前搜救直升機飛越兩人駐紮的營地時，有看到疑似雪崩的痕跡。另一個巧合則是，其中一位登山客的母親24年前也是攀登巴基斯坦最高峰K2時，不幸發生山難離世。

來自義大利的42歲登山客拿迪（Daniele Nardi），與來自義大利30歲的巴拉德（Tom Ballard）在2月24日失聯，當時他們倆個正準備攀登南迦帕巴峰。巴基斯坦派出直升機至營地附近時，發現疑似雪崩的痕跡，義大利駐巴國大使龐蒂科沃（Stefano Pontecorvo）也在推特上指出，無人機已升至海拔6500公尺，搜救團隊則持續進行徒步搜索。搜救團隊之一的喀喇崑崙俱樂部（The Karakoram Club）則表示，除非奇蹟出現，否則找到兩人的機會非常渺茫。

Today @AlexTxikon and his team have conducted the search for @NardiDaniele and Tom Ballard on the #NangaParbat, on the ground between C1 and C3 whilst the drones have flown up to 6500 meters. Tomorrow the search continues both by foot and with the drones. pic.twitter.com/TsONVaitWf