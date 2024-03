恐攻音樂廳！ISIS公開「槍手視角」90秒作案畫面　男慘遭割喉放血

▲ ISIS公開作案畫面,可見犯嫌持槍狂射,遠處燃起大火。(圖/翻攝自X)

記者陳宛貞/綜合外電報導

俄羅斯克洛庫斯音樂廳22日晚間遭到恐攻,造成至少143人罹難,24日全國哀悼一天。伊斯蘭國(ISIS)已經聲稱負責,稍早更公開其中一名槍手拍下作案當時的畫面,重申槍手與該組織有關。

NEW: ISIS has released footage of the concert hall massacre that killed at least 130 people in Moscow.



The footage was taken by the men who carried out the attack.



According to United States officials, the U.S. warned Moscow that a terror attack was imminent however Putin… pic.twitter.com/8jRJI88S6T