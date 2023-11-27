　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

第3批人質回家了！最新移交畫面曝　「雀躍揮別哈瑪斯」毫不恐懼

▲▼哈瑪斯釋放第3批人質。（圖／CFP）

▲哈瑪斯釋放第3批人質。（圖／CFP）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

哈瑪斯26日公佈影片，向外界展示該組織將第3批人質移交給加薩境內紅十字會官員的情景，以凸顯哈瑪斯在這塊以軍集中地面行動之地的軍事力量。

據CNN報導，從影片可見，哈瑪斯在向紅十字會移交人質時，不少人聚集在加薩城市中心歡呼，而載著人質的貨車則在人群中緩緩駛向位於加薩城廣場的交接點，最後停在了市政大樓對面。當紅十字會的車輛到達後，一名女人質在2名哈瑪斯武裝人員的幫助下，上了紅十字會的車輛。

隨後，幾名成年人和兒童也被移交給紅十字會，影片還特別突出了3名來自泰國和一名擁有俄羅斯國籍的人質被移交給紅十字會的片段。需要特別注意的是，這些人質在影片中的表情都相當雀躍，他們甚至還在離開時，高興地向哈瑪斯武裝分子揮手道別，絲毫沒有害怕哈瑪斯的感覺。

報導稱，這是哈瑪斯繼前2批釋放人質的影片後，再次透過網路發布影片，記錄人質被釋放的過程。這段影片與前2次一樣，都是由一系列經剪輯的片段所組成，但不同的是，這是哈瑪斯首次在以軍強攻的加薩北部進行人質移交。

影片中，哈瑪斯派出了大量卡桑旅（al-Qassam）武裝人員在市中心充當警衛，顯然是為了凸顯哈瑪斯在當地的力量，表明即使以軍過去一個月不斷對加薩北部發動地面攻擊，但哈瑪斯依舊擁有加薩城的控制權。

ET快訊
快訊／遭控始亂終棄「性Lie台灣」　民進黨議員5聲明回應了
5萬人健保「高薪低保」！逃費7.32億　平均每人少繳1.4萬
以為附近沒人！女沙灘上「按摩棒嗨叫」　用20秒下場慘了
首位候選人出席工商論壇　侯友宜宣示：若當選4年內加入CPTP
2高中生騎車壓車失控！　1人跌落水溝命危
林襄10年前照片遭翻出！　釣出本人回應：世界上沒有醜女人
吳慷仁要徵經紀人！　拿影帝媽媽哭了…吳建豪傳訊息恭喜「好啦你
快訊／74萬人小心！　北富銀網銀、行動銀行登入全卡關
澳美女博士殺夫躲台灣3年！還是公司高層顧問　被逮過程曝

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

AI設計應以安全為基礎　英美等18國簽協議

岸田爆拿政治獻金吃高檔料理　民調跌至30%創上任以來新低

韓聲樂家「性侵女學生」撫敏感帶　求摸胸檢查：唱歌胸腔要有共鳴

不爽老婆玩IG拍片　男吃醋割喉結婚17年妻！兒返家目睹媽屍體

老婆吵架太氣！　竟然「一口咬掉」丈夫耳朵

印度天打雷劈！強降雨引恐怖雷暴　單日20人遭奪命閃電劈死

超普通硬幣居然「價值百萬」　8歲童眼尖揪錯發了

疑因母公司遭網攻　日本LINE逾40萬筆個資恐外洩

印度41隧道工人受困15天！改垂直開挖救人　低溫9°C救援難度高

街友路邊性侵15歲少女　遭她男友1槍斃命！行凶少年是慈善家兒子

Lulu送許光漢.林柏宏聯姻彩球XD　誇王柏傑：胸肌好大..幽默互動被讚爆

陳慕義奪金馬男配「台上飆髒話」XD　「感言變脫口秀」全場歡呼

吳慷仁奪影帝哭了！女友邵雨薇台下忍淚　謝陳慧翎導演「我比吳建豪帥了吧」

金馬60亮點！5影后頒獎輪流忘詞XD　舞台有笑有淚「她不發一語」網讚爆

第二胎產前淡定吃好料　吃鍋到一半火速進產房

楊銘威驚喜現身方志友慶功　寵妻喊：知道妳會得才跟妳結婚的！

阮經天無緣影帝「不失落」　李安打氣：台灣專出小生！

許光漢首戰金馬「爽到想罵髒話」　林柏宏曝護方志友上台內幕

69歲林青霞獲頒金馬終身成就獎　「從土包子變淑女」講完自己綜藝摔XD

小黃禮讓路人「等了11秒」　被罰6千！警：可耐心等待

AI設計應以安全為基礎　英美等18國簽協議

岸田爆拿政治獻金吃高檔料理　民調跌至30%創上任以來新低

韓聲樂家「性侵女學生」撫敏感帶　求摸胸檢查：唱歌胸腔要有共鳴

不爽老婆玩IG拍片　男吃醋割喉結婚17年妻！兒返家目睹媽屍體

老婆吵架太氣！　竟然「一口咬掉」丈夫耳朵

印度天打雷劈！強降雨引恐怖雷暴　單日20人遭奪命閃電劈死

超普通硬幣居然「價值百萬」　8歲童眼尖揪錯發了

疑因母公司遭網攻　日本LINE逾40萬筆個資恐外洩

印度41隧道工人受困15天！改垂直開挖救人　低溫9°C救援難度高

街友路邊性侵15歲少女　遭她男友1槍斃命！行凶少年是慈善家兒子

江承穎6局7K先發好投　高雄七賢奪關懷盃隊史首冠

蕭美琴赴美攜愛貓返台　抵台後隔離7天才可一家團圓

AI設計應以安全為基礎　英美等18國簽協議

林吟蔚斷開4年攝影師男友！　痛心揭發分手內幕：歷經生死看清人性

停車讓闖紅燈行人險被追撞！到底該不該讓吵翻天　警方解答了

陳零九CP攻蛋…「邱鋒澤6年前對話」曝合作起點！逼哭網：好感動

北市2大歐洲聖誕市集！逛50↑攤位、拍絕美聖誕樹　抽免費歐洲機票

買氣穩定延續到Q4　信義：全年移轉將挑戰30萬棟

與男友明年結婚！1原因被退婚　準新娘心碎：他馬上找前女友復合

房東狂怨「越來越難租」卻不願降低租金！網揭2原因：寧願空著

夜店搜毒品！警犬「機靈一鑽」 她雙腿大開被狂聞...尷尬照瘋傳

國際熱門新聞

日製「鋼鐵香蕉」市佔率第一！用途曝光

日本發現史上第二強「天照粒子」

新郎婚禮上槍斃新娘　連射5人後輕生

乘客空中激戰　空姐怒：把陰莖收回褲子裡

船蛆營養好吃！味道曝光　2種材料就能養活

5種食物以為健康「其實超NG」

友達遭LG指控「壟斷價格」　韓法院罰328億

女沙灘上「按摩棒嗨叫」　用20秒慘了

搭便車遭綁淪性奴　西班牙女頸掛鎖鏈求救

麥當勞糖醋醬何時可多給？前員工曝潛規則

生日沒出國　人妻一拳擊殺老公

日公司研發「合意性交App」　預計12月中推出

手機發現「爸和老公性愛片」　人妻崩潰

八卦媒體：梅西甩青梅竹馬妻　出軌女記者

更多熱門

相關新聞

以色列釋放39名巴勒斯坦囚犯

以色列釋放39名巴勒斯坦囚犯

以色列與哈瑪斯達成停火協議的第3天，以色列釋放了39名巴勒斯坦囚犯和被拘留者，包含24名女性和15名未成年人，年紀最小的僅14歲。他們返回約旦河西岸（West Bank）時，數百名巴勒斯坦群眾揮舞著旗幟歡迎他們回家。

哈瑪斯「釋放25歲俄籍人質」感謝普丁

哈瑪斯「釋放25歲俄籍人質」感謝普丁

加薩醫院300死誰炸的　人權觀察：火箭發射失敗造成

加薩醫院300死誰炸的　人權觀察：火箭發射失敗造成

巴勒斯坦學生在美遭槍擊　家屬要求仇恨調查

巴勒斯坦學生在美遭槍擊　家屬要求仇恨調查

哈瑪斯要求延長停火4天　以國總理有條件歡迎

哈瑪斯要求延長停火4天　以國總理有條件歡迎

關鍵字：

軍武國際軍武以色列巴勒斯坦哈瑪斯

讀者迴響

我也要留言，快前往新聞雲App！

熱門新聞

許維恩深夜控訴遭背叛：無數次容忍把我逼到極限！

「新光公主」吳欣盈多有錢？　財產申報曝

UNIQLO「隱藏服務」曝光！　一堆人不知道

快訊／全家開出2張千萬發票

母女3人帳篷內取暖　媽媽中毒亡

推拿師「按摩挑逗」嘿咻女客　正宮怒告

日製「鋼鐵香蕉」市佔率第一！用途曝光

阿虎驚爆遭《玩很大》封殺7年！

陸汽車網紅「馬哥」　駕車自撞亡

日本發現史上第二強「天照粒子」

新郎婚禮上槍斃新娘　連射5人後輕生

陶喆認偷吃楊子晴　因她度過外遇危機

酒店經紀2天狂嗨神仙水、喵喵　害死女友被起訴

連2波東北季風！最冷14度時間曝

快訊／李國毅宣布升格二寶爸！

更多

最夯影音

更多
Lulu送許光漢.林柏宏聯姻彩球XD　誇王柏傑：胸肌好大..幽默互動被讚爆

Lulu送許光漢.林柏宏聯姻彩球XD　誇王柏傑：胸肌好大..幽默互動被讚爆
陳慕義奪金馬男配「台上飆髒話」XD　「感言變脫口秀」全場歡呼

陳慕義奪金馬男配「台上飆髒話」XD　「感言變脫口秀」全場歡呼

吳慷仁奪影帝哭了！女友邵雨薇台下忍淚　謝陳慧翎導演「我比吳建豪帥了吧」

吳慷仁奪影帝哭了！女友邵雨薇台下忍淚　謝陳慧翎導演「我比吳建豪帥了吧」

金馬60亮點！5影后頒獎輪流忘詞XD　舞台有笑有淚「她不發一語」網讚爆

金馬60亮點！5影后頒獎輪流忘詞XD　舞台有笑有淚「她不發一語」網讚爆

第二胎產前淡定吃好料　吃鍋到一半火速進產房

第二胎產前淡定吃好料　吃鍋到一半火速進產房

熱門快報

ETtoday12周年尋找封面人物

ETtoday12周年尋找封面人物

ETtoday12歲生日快樂「百人祝賀企劃：你就是封面人物！」特製超可愛生日濾鏡用起來！快來成為我們專屬的封面人物！限定好康大放送！

​​4折起！線上課程立即搶購

​​4折起！線上課程立即搶購

ETStar線上課程開班了！限時優惠4折起立即搶購

江啟辰現身《豈有此呂》

江啟辰現身《豈有此呂》

江啟臣漢草原來這麼好 海龍蛙兵出身驅匪漁船被丟炸彈 見美航母協防台海笑不出來

金馬60特別報導

金馬60特別報導

迎接金馬一甲子，帶你一同揭曉入圍者喜悅、演員秘辛、典禮即時盛況，立即看▶

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

專家帶看重點整理，全台房巿筆記起來，獵房行動掌握房巿風向，趨勢中擬定購屋大事。

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面