南非約翰尼斯堡建築物大火！民眾往外跳求生　至少63死43傷

▲南非最大城市約翰尼斯堡31日發生大火 。（圖／路透，下同）
記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導
南非最大城市約翰尼斯堡（Johannesburg）一棟5層樓建築物31日發生大火，造成至少63人死亡、43人受傷。火災原因現階段尚未查明，緊急服務部門發言人穆勞齊（Robert Mulaudzi）表示，搜救行動正在進行中，死亡人數可能進一步攀升。
綜合美聯社、News24等報導，這起大火發生在當地31日凌晨約1時30分左右，在阿爾伯特街與德爾芙斯街轉角處一棟建築物起火，消防人員獲報趕抵現場後緊急疏散建築物內的民眾。
#JoburgUpdates Firefighters , @CityofJoburgEMS are currently attending to a building on fire in the Joburg CBD corner Delvers and Alberts street .Ten people confirmed dead and multiple patients treated on scene transported to various health care facilities for further medical… pic.twitter.com/OZTrajIbAq— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) August 31, 2023
當局表示，火勢大致上已被撲滅，但仍有煙霧從被火舌燻黑的建築物內冒出來。警方在現場拉起封鎖線，多輛消防車與救護車在一棟紅白相間的建築物外，建築物窗戶被燒毀。
負責公共安全的約翰尼斯堡市議員Mgcini Tshwaku表示，當他抵達現場時，建築物已經失火，許多人往外跳。依據路透捕捉到的畫面，在失火現場附近的街道上，有多具覆蓋毯子的遺體。
已知火災發生地點是當地一棟廢棄建築，被無家可歸者佔據，成為當地一處非正式定居點，這些人經常在這些非正式定區點生火取暖。
[UPDATE] At least 52 people have died in a 5-storey building fire in Marshalltown, Johannesburg. Emergency services are on scene as authorities investigate the cause of the blaze. #eNCA #DStv403 #QuestionThinkAct https://t.co/ZosHM9hZHf pic.twitter.com/eIhpXP5JuL— eNCA (@eNCA) August 31, 2023
初稿 13:51
更新 14:55
