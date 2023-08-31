南非約翰尼斯堡建築物大火！民眾往外跳求生　至少63死43傷

▲南非最大城市約翰尼斯堡31日發生大火 。（圖／路透，下同）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

南非最大城市約翰尼斯堡（Johannesburg）一棟5層樓建築物31日發生大火，造成至少63人死亡、43人受傷。火災原因現階段尚未查明，緊急服務部門發言人穆勞齊（Robert Mulaudzi）表示，搜救行動正在進行中，死亡人數可能進一步攀升。

綜合美聯社、News24等報導，這起大火發生在當地31日凌晨約1時30分左右，在阿爾伯特街與德爾芙斯街轉角處一棟建築物起火，消防人員獲報趕抵現場後緊急疏散建築物內的民眾。

#JoburgUpdates Firefighters , @CityofJoburgEMS are currently attending to a building on fire in the Joburg CBD corner Delvers and Alberts street .Ten people confirmed dead and multiple patients treated on scene transported to various health care facilities for further medical… pic.twitter.com/OZTrajIbAq