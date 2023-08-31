　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

南非約翰尼斯堡建築物大火！民眾往外跳求生　至少63死43傷

▲▼ 南非約翰尼斯堡大火。（圖／路透）

▲南非最大城市約翰尼斯堡31日發生大火 。（圖／路透，下同）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

南非最大城市約翰尼斯堡（Johannesburg）一棟5層樓建築物31日發生大火，造成至少63人死亡、43人受傷。火災原因現階段尚未查明，緊急服務部門發言人穆勞齊（Robert Mulaudzi）表示，搜救行動正在進行中，死亡人數可能進一步攀升。

綜合美聯社、News24等報導，這起大火發生在當地31日凌晨約1時30分左右，在阿爾伯特街與德爾芙斯街轉角處一棟建築物起火，消防人員獲報趕抵現場後緊急疏散建築物內的民眾。

當局表示，火勢大致上已被撲滅，但仍有煙霧從被火舌燻黑的建築物內冒出來。警方在現場拉起封鎖線，多輛消防車與救護車在一棟紅白相間的建築物外，建築物窗戶被燒毀。

▲▼南非最大城市約翰尼斯堡（Johannesburg）市中心31日發生大火 。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 南非約翰尼斯堡大火。（圖／路透）

負責公共安全的約翰尼斯堡市議員Mgcini Tshwaku表示，當他抵達現場時，建築物已經失火，許多人往外跳。依據路透捕捉到的畫面，在失火現場附近的街道上，有多具覆蓋毯子的遺體。

已知火災發生地點是當地一棟廢棄建築，被無家可歸者佔據，成為當地一處非正式定居點，這些人經常在這些非正式定區點生火取暖。

▲▼南非最大城市約翰尼斯堡（Johannesburg）市中心31日發生大火 。（圖／路透）

▲▼南非最大城市約翰尼斯堡（Johannesburg）市中心31日發生大火 。（圖／路透）

初稿 13:51
更新 14:55
 

ET快訊
獨／路邊尿尿被開槍！　BMW全是彈孔畫面曝
快訊／海葵「海陸警發布」可能時間點曝！
帶阿嬤吃超貴螯龍蝦堡　「咬一口」卻悲劇了
快訊／新版「爆紅神單」上架！　保費、保障一次看
快訊／王陽明現身！　爆婚變首度回應
快訊／高雄小牛+BMW遭轟8槍！　車主曾砍傷百萬網紅
快訊／勘查出軌太魯閣號　車廂竟找到頭蓋骨！

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

老公偷偷性侵女兒10多年！南韓婦人悲憤砍夫　殺人未遂確定緩刑

義大利5工人「深夜修鐵道」遭火車撞死！　屍體噴飛300公尺外

南非約翰尼斯堡建築物大火！民眾往外跳求生　至少63死43傷

檢方：川普2011至2021每年淨資產「浮報數十億美元」

中西非洲政變風潮　3年內「7國軍方奪權」一次看

新娘當眾氣哭「要把6歲外甥趕出去」　只因他穿白色牛仔褲

美衛生部建議「放寬大麻管制」　若降級將是數十年來最重大轉變

中國海鮮禁令衝擊日本漁業　岸田訪豐洲魚市場大撒幣護水產

健身網美不明原因猝逝！　昏迷8天「二度心臟驟停」

和媽媽「同床過夜」結果女友爆氣！　網友聽真相狂罵：她才奇怪

彰化痛風普渡！他下海捕88隻「特級螃蟹」　嬤笑捧大龍蝦張羅饗宴

問晚餐吃什麼女友說隨便　男友提議全打槍氣到不行

騎士「熄火用手機」遭開罰　控警出手推車：完全沒邏輯

騎車二度巧遇歪頭狗狗！　暖男溫柔呼喚指引到路旁

北市倒塌路樹砸騎士！　他滿地血送醫搶救仍不治

搬走1馬桶「支架骨牌式瓦解」　摔爛上百個！陸工人抱頭崩潰

城中城大火二審仍判無期　受害家屬不滿：應償命

為普渡！男下海捕88隻特級蟹　嬤笑捧「比臉大龍蝦」張羅饗宴

小S等了2個月「女兒終於要開學」！　嗨爆熱舞...網笑：媽媽的真實反應

任賢齊「幫忙搬行李」怕被誤認小王XD　發專輯忙還債：想照顧好員工

老公偷偷性侵女兒10多年！南韓婦人悲憤砍夫　殺人未遂確定緩刑

義大利5工人「深夜修鐵道」遭火車撞死！　屍體噴飛300公尺外

南非約翰尼斯堡建築物大火！民眾往外跳求生　至少63死43傷

檢方：川普2011至2021每年淨資產「浮報數十億美元」

中西非洲政變風潮　3年內「7國軍方奪權」一次看

新娘當眾氣哭「要把6歲外甥趕出去」　只因他穿白色牛仔褲

美衛生部建議「放寬大麻管制」　若降級將是數十年來最重大轉變

中國海鮮禁令衝擊日本漁業　岸田訪豐洲魚市場大撒幣護水產

健身網美不明原因猝逝！　昏迷8天「二度心臟驟停」

和媽媽「同床過夜」結果女友爆氣！　網友聽真相狂罵：她才奇怪

粉絲好幾萬　外拍妹怨「單身n年」上門都渣男：太漂亮沒人追？

越南開放電子簽「包括台灣」　業者提醒：分2種簽證、沒過也不退費

獨／不爽女友前任糾纏！三重男開車撞倒他再亂棒猛K　影像曝光

獨／小牛+BMW成槍靶！滿是彈孔畫面曝　「曾砍網紅」車主尿尿惹禍

退撫新制面臨「長壽風險」　全教總建議：增額提撥＋初期不宜保守

王陽明現身回應婚變傳聞　自曝有了新身分「2周掉3公斤」

老公偷偷性侵女兒10多年！南韓婦人悲憤砍夫　殺人未遂確定緩刑

義大利5工人「深夜修鐵道」遭火車撞死！　屍體噴飛300公尺外

出發前才說「要回去拜公媽」！騎士遭樹砸死…哥心碎：就這麼不幸

兄弟火速送件！馬格文壓線拿到工作證　今決定洋將去留

鬆獅犬短腿狂踢努力爬上床　爸見監視器萌暈：工讀生吧

國際熱門新聞

海葵直撲台灣北部！日氣象廳：周末影響最劇烈

媽媽帶兒子「叫小姐」　他開心笑了

金孫「剪碎阿公鈔票」扮家家酒！

克里姆林宮：普里格津可能遭蓄意擊落

氣象廳：海葵直撲沖繩　鴻雁24小時內生成

烏軍損失6飛官　俄本土遭最大規模無人機攻擊

影片曝！貨車衝下斜坡　他藏電線桿後難躲死劫

全家5孩「猿類姿勢」行走　科學家掀論戰

中國新地圖宣稱擁南海主權　大馬拒絕接受

菲律賓估「超級颱風」蘇拉這天最靠近台灣

好市多戰勝中國不景氣！美作家逛3店發現每天擠爆

美首對台外國軍事融資　供25億元軍備

開車旅行耗盡汽油　癱瘓女受困38度車上熱死

瓜地馬拉總統當選人政黨遭停權 要求推翻決議

更多熱門

相關新聞

台大又發生火災！校方：超商疑似電線走火

台大又發生火災！校方：超商疑似電線走火

台大化工系實驗室在本月17日才發生火災，沒想到事隔還不到兩周，今天上午再度傳出火警。台大稍早證實，是校內便利超商疑似天花板電線走火而冒出黑煙，現場無明顯火勢，已在上午11時45分撲滅。現場無人受傷，財損輕微。

台南官田消防推廣住警器成功示警

台南官田消防推廣住警器成功示警

新竹凌晨住宅火警　2女受傷送醫

新竹凌晨住宅火警　2女受傷送醫

台中汽車保修廠火警　現場黑煙竄天

台中汽車保修廠火警　現場黑煙竄天

基隆西定市場雞排店起火　全店燒黑

基隆西定市場雞排店起火　全店燒黑

關鍵字：

約翰尼斯堡南非火災

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

即／少女被扒上衣狠摑掌！4人動手3人幫拍　11人到案

快訊／日籍通告藝人「士林租屋處」凌晨惡火

海葵直撲台灣北部！日氣象廳：周末影響最劇烈

開箱麥當勞「螯龍蝦堡」蝦肉7公分！他吃完留4字心得

馬幼興被誣告性侵「7年0收入」

米其林完整名單／台北「Tarroir態芮」摘三星

冷氣砸死女大生只賠180萬？律師解答了

全台變天！海葵可能變中颱　不排除明發海警

《與惡》超萌童星長大了！于卉喬16歲近照曝光

全台都宣布了！23縣市颱風假一覽

岳啟儒控米其林名廚：用最髒英文罵我

威力彩飆4億！「3生肖」頭獎機運高　旺財撇步看這邊

遭爆無套未成年、摩鐵床照外流　SM新團RIIZE昇瀚道歉了

合照蔣萬安被出征　百萬YTR哭了

好想換iPhone 15！規格、外觀、價格爆料一次看

更多

最夯影音

更多
彰化痛風普渡！他下海捕88隻「特級螃蟹」　嬤笑捧大龍蝦張羅饗宴

彰化痛風普渡！他下海捕88隻「特級螃蟹」　嬤笑捧大龍蝦張羅饗宴
問晚餐吃什麼女友說隨便　男友提議全打槍氣到不行

問晚餐吃什麼女友說隨便　男友提議全打槍氣到不行

騎士「熄火用手機」遭開罰　控警出手推車：完全沒邏輯

騎士「熄火用手機」遭開罰　控警出手推車：完全沒邏輯

騎車二度巧遇歪頭狗狗！　暖男溫柔呼喚指引到路旁

騎車二度巧遇歪頭狗狗！　暖男溫柔呼喚指引到路旁

北市倒塌路樹砸騎士！　他滿地血送醫搶救仍不治

北市倒塌路樹砸騎士！　他滿地血送醫搶救仍不治

熱門快報

音樂主理人票選熱烈進行中

音樂主理人票選熱烈進行中

ETtoday音樂主理人票選活動熱烈進行中！快來投票，搶抽iPad、AirPods等百項大獎！

測謊專家李錦明現身《豈有此呂》

測謊專家李錦明現身《豈有此呂》

李組長眉頭一皺揪出同志分屍案駭人玄機 測謊破心防！

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

專家帶看重點整理，全台房巿筆記起來，獵房行動掌握房巿風向，趨勢中擬定購屋大事。

善心不孤單♥您認購我代送

善心不孤單♥您認購我代送

愛心相伴，幫您送去溫暖的善心，您的支持是浪浪的希望。

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面