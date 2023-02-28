超多人愛設「貪睡鬧鐘」　專家1關鍵喊母湯！

▲專家提醒，設貪睡鬧鐘反而讓精神更不好。（圖／達志／示意圖）
實習記者林郁婷／綜合報導
準時起床不賴床對許多人來說是一大挑戰！不過，知名主持人就指出，從神經學角度來看，最好不要為了睡回籠覺而設鬧鐘，這樣反而會讓自己一整天都精神不好，應該只設一個鬧鐘，並在響了之後立刻起床，才能保持神清氣爽。
根據《Virgin Radio》報導，知名主持人同時也是TED演講者羅賓斯（Mel Robbins）在個人節目中呼籲，大家不要使用「貪睡鬧鐘」，貪睡鬧鐘指的是人醒來後因為想再睡一下，而多設置的鬧鐘。
羅賓斯表示，使用貪睡鬧鐘，人體會因睡眠慣性導致精神更不佳，原因在於人體的睡眠周期為75~90分鐘一輪，但是通常第一次聽到鬧鐘響，之後再設定的鬧鐘都會以10~15分鐘為間隔，而這時人體已經進入深層睡眠，卻又必須強行讓自己醒來，破壞了睡眠周期。
羅賓斯更指出，大腦通常需要4個小時，才能從昏沉的狀態恢復正常，因此最好的方法是「應該只設一個鬧鐘，並且在鬧鐘響了之後立刻起床。」
