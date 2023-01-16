麥當勞吃早餐「老鼠衝過來」　18歲少女嚇壞尖叫逃離

Big rat and fries! Rodent is spotted crawling over chair in McDonald's restaurant in front of terrified customers before staff try and catch it using a bin Chloe Thompson (inset) was munching her sausage and egg McMuffin at the fast-food giant's Tilbury branch, Essex, when she saw the vermin scrabbling around as Ed Sheeran's 2017 number one, Galway Girl, played in the background. The astounded 18-year-old's footage shows the pest roaming around the seat (pictured) and the chair's back as she looks on in shock and says: 'I feel like I'm in a dream'. Chloe thought the creature was a 'baby rat' - though her mother Kelly Mullins admits it could be a mouse. She claims when she notified staff they were 'chasing the rat with a bin' so the 'petrified' teen screamed and fled the store without finishing her meal.