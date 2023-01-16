　
麥當勞吃早餐「老鼠衝過來」　18歲少女嚇壞尖叫逃離

Big rat and fries! Rodent is spotted crawling over chair in McDonald's restaurant in front of terrified customers before staff try and catch it using a bin Chloe Thompson (inset) was munching her sausage and egg McMuffin at the fast-food giant's Tilbury branch, Essex, when she saw the vermin scrabbling around as Ed Sheeran's 2017 number one, Galway Girl, played in the background. The astounded 18-year-old's footage shows the pest roaming around the seat (pictured) and the chair's back as she looks on in shock and says: 'I feel like I'm in a dream'. Chloe thought the creature was a 'baby rat' - though her mother Kelly Mullins admits it could be a mouse. She claims when she notified staff they were 'chasing the rat with a bin' so the 'petrified' teen screamed and fled the store without finishing her meal.

Newsztm 發佈於 2023年1月12日 星期四

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

國外18歲女子克勞依湯普森（Chloe Thompson）前往麥當勞用餐，然而內用到一半卻發現，眼前突然出現一隻老鼠，在桌椅區跑來跑去，甚至朝她衝過來，讓她嚇得尖叫逃到店外。

綜合每日郵報報導，克勞依湯普森1月某日上班前踏進麥當勞，點餐後選擇內用，但吃到一半就發現這隻到處亂竄的老鼠。這一幕讓她嚇壞，還以為在作夢，趕緊通知店員處理。

店員隨後拿起垃圾桶試圖追趕這隻老鼠，克勞依湯普森也把直擊老鼠在椅子、桌子上跑來跑去的樣子拍下來。但當老鼠朝她直衝而來時，她嚇得尖叫跑出店外，連食物都沒有吃完。

這段影片事後被她的47歲母親上傳至網路，並透露女兒近期不會再到麥當勞用餐，即便那是她最喜歡的連鎖速食店。麥當勞發言人則表示，衛生整潔至關重要，事後已請來專家確認並進行追蹤檢查，衛生環境官員也來查訪，餐廳並無問題。

黃明志揪4辣妹「公然寫人體春聯」　笑：寫錯拿水直接洗澡！

黃明志揪4辣妹「公然寫人體春聯」　笑：寫錯拿水直接洗澡！
羅志祥登《紅白》支氣管發炎　尬小女孩重現「椅子舞」

羅志祥登《紅白》支氣管發炎　尬小女孩重現「椅子舞」

李聖傑終於唱《痴心絕對》了！　禁唱3年突開金口..全場感動合唱

李聖傑終於唱《痴心絕對》了！　禁唱3年突開金口..全場感動合唱

變臉師傅要求男客人戳臉　他戳2下沒動靜直接親下去

變臉師傅要求男客人戳臉　他戳2下沒動靜直接親下去

快告別式...靈堂被貨車撞毀　家屬崩潰：怎麼跟媽媽交代

快告別式...靈堂被貨車撞毀　家屬崩潰：怎麼跟媽媽交代

