【英語多益通】氣候變遷產生新「工作」　學job、work的差異

▲▼氣候變遷社運人士4月29日在布魯塞爾進行抗議活動，呼籲歐盟立即對俄羅斯的油氣實施禁運制裁。（圖／路透）

▲ 氣候變遷社運人士4月間在布魯塞爾進行抗議活動，呼籲歐盟立即對俄羅斯的油氣實施禁運制裁。（圖／路透）

文／包孟加

氣候變遷（climate change）導致熱浪（heatwave）發生，為了因應頻繁的極度高溫席捲全球，自美國邁阿密市於去年（2021）聘任全球第一位熱浪長（chief heat officer）之後，美國多個城市、希臘雅典與墨西哥蒙特雷等地區也紛紛設立此職位。隨著科技與氣候急遽變遷，產生許多不同的工作類型，本次就讓我們來學習與職業相關的實用英文，也是TOEIC測驗常出現的用法喔！

各種不同的「工作」

1. job為可數名詞，搭配字詞有temporary／permanent job「臨時／固定工作」、full-time／part-time job「全職／兼職工作」、seek／look for／find a job「找工作」。

2. work為不可數名詞，搭配詞有start／finish work「開始／結束工作」、go to／get off work「上／下班」。而work也能當動詞，例如work in＋工作單位，意思就是「在某職務／公司任職」。

One of my acquaintances works in the media division.
（我的一位熟人在媒體部門工作。）

3. occupation是比job更正式的說法，解釋為「職業」。來自於動詞occupy，有「佔據或使（人）忙碌之意」。

The intruders slaughtered numerous innocent citizens and occupied the western region of the metropolis.
（入侵者屠殺了許多無辜市民並佔領了大城市的西部地區。）

4. profession意指需要經過長期訓練、具備專業知識且通常需要高學歷的「職業」，例如醫師、教師、律師等。

5. career指的是「事業」或「（一輩子所從事的）重要職業」。相關字詞有career prospect「職業前景」、successful career「成功的事業」、brilliant career「輝煌的事業」、career-minded「有事業心的」。

In the male-dominated world, a great number of career-minded women manage to strike a balance between family life and a profession.
（在男性主導的世界裡，很多事業心強的女性在家庭生活與職業之間取得平衡。）

6. vocation為「志業」的意思，代表非常合適且值得投入精力與時間的工作，因此也有「使命感」之意，calling為同義字。

My homeroom teacher looks upon her profession as a vocation, not merely a job.
（我的導師將她的職業視為一種使命，不僅僅是一份工作。）

如何詢問對方職業？

1. What do you do?／What do you do for a living?「你做什麼工作？」do…for a living代表「以…維生」的意思。

2. What’s your job?「你的工作是什麼？」屬於較口語的說法，若是比較正式的語氣，則可使用What’s your occupation?

3. Where do you work? 相當於中文的在哪工作。

如果想要聽起來更有禮貌，可以使用If you don’t mind me asking, …做為開頭，再套入以上句子，透過以下對話來了解用法吧。

Emily: Tom, I heard you stepped down from your previous job. If you don’t mind me asking, what do you do now?
（Tom我聽說你離職了。如果不介意的話，能夠告訴我你目前的工作嗎？）
Tom: Well, I now write sports columns for a living. I’m a big fan of sports. As for me, no job is better than this. What kind of job allows you to work from home and at the same time write about something you’re really into?
（嗯，我現在寫運動專欄。我是超級運動迷，對我來說，這是最好的工作了。有哪種工作可以讓你在家工作又同時可以書寫你真的很喜歡的事物呢?

step down除了表示「（政治人物）下台」，也可解釋為「離職」的意思。

column (n)指的是「（報章雜誌的）專欄」，加上字根「ist」成為「…者／專家」，故columnist解釋為「專欄作家」。

be into…是「喜歡、熱衷於…」的意思，相當於be enthusiastic／passionate　about something。

就業狀況

如果要討論就業狀況，通常分為in employment「在職中」與between jobs「待業中」，讓我們來認識TOEIC測驗高頻字employ的相關用法。

employ (v.)「僱用」，例如employ more people「僱用更多人」。
employer (n.)「僱主」／employee (n.)「員工」。
employment (n.)「受僱、就業（率）」。
unemployment「失業（率）」。
employed (a.)「就業的」。
unemployed (a.)「失業的」，同義字還有jobless／out of job。

A few months ago, I got laid off and was jobless.
（幾個月前，我被解僱失業了。）

Thankfully, my friend introduced me to several job openings in the media industry, which means I’m now in employment.
（幸好我朋友介紹我幾個媒體產業的工作，所以我現在有工作了！）

【TOEIC模擬試題】

1. After the chief heat officer took office, she accomplished a great number of missions, most of _______ were tremendously effective in preventing heat-related deaths.
(A) them
(B) which
(C) those
(D) whom

2. _______ more proper time management and worked even more diligently, I would have been on the ideal career path to becoming a surgeon.
(A) Having
(B) To have
(C) If I had
(D) Had I had

解析：

1. 正解為(B)。句意為「在這位熱浪長上任後，她完成許多的任務，而大部分的任務對於預防熱死亡有顯著效果。」本句主要子句為she accomplished a great number of missions，因此most of後方要以有連接詞作用的關係代名詞which搭配先行詞a great number of missions。(A) them和(C) those需要加上連接詞and。(D) whom先行詞只能是人，因此不可選。故(B)為正確答案。

2. 正解為(D)。句意為「如果我當時做好時間管理且更加努力，我已經在成為外科醫師的職涯道路上。」本題要考假設語氣用法，I would have been為線索，提示本句為與過去事實相反的假設，因此應填入If I had had，倒裝句法為Had I had。，故(D)為正確答案。

【英語多益通】氣候變遷產生新「工作」　學job、work的差異

