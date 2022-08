俄軍12枚導彈猛攻烏克蘭南部！　身家127億「糧食大亨」遇襲身亡

記者張方瑀/綜合報導

烏克蘭南部城市尼古拉耶夫(Mykolaiv)7月31日遭俄軍猛烈砲擊,造成一名身家達4.3億美元(約台幣127億元)的糧食大亨身亡,總統澤倫斯基稱,這對烏克蘭來說是巨大的損失;總統府顧問波多利雅科則認為,這位大亨的死並非偶然,而是俄軍的蓄意謀殺。

▲烏克蘭南部城市尼古拉耶夫(Mykolaiv)7月31日遭俄軍猛烈砲擊。(圖/路透)



In Mykolaiv, as a result of Russian shelling, the owner of the Nibulon company, Oleksii Vadatursky, was killed. Before the war, his fortune was estimated at half a billion dollars. He could afford to live in any country in the world, but until the very last he stayed in his home. pic.twitter.com/OwHQQu3z1M