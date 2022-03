激戰畫面曝！烏克蘭「遙控砲」射爆俄軍坦克　死守圍城馬力波

Video showing a Ukrainian (Azov regiment) BTR-4 armored vehicle firing on a Russian tank and BMP-1/BRM-1K in Mariupol with its 30mm cannon. A good indication of why a 25-30mm cannon is more useful than a heavy machine gun for armored vehicles.https://t.co/7oUq00rcQK pic.twitter.com/LTHgxbRwyq