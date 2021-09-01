快訊／美軍MH-60S直升機從航母起飛後墜海！　傷亡不明

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

美國太平洋艦隊（United States Pacific Fleet）稍早聲明指出，當地時間8月31日下午4時30分許（台灣時間1日上午7時30分），海軍林肯號航空母艦（USS Abraham Lincoln CVN-72）上搭載的一架MH-60S直升機在距離聖地牙哥海岸約60海里的海上進行例飛時墜海。美國海岸防衛隊及海軍正動員海空力量進行搜救，傷亡不明。

Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets. More information will be posted as it becomes available. (2/2)

目前尚不清楚機上有多少人，俄媒《衛星通訊社》則指出，直升機通常有4名機組人員。海事監測網站顯示，幾艘海軍艦艇正在附近海域進行搜救行動。

#Breaking #SanDiego #USNavy



Helo Crash Update, details are hard to come by however @MarineTraffic shows the @CVN_72 off the coast towards Mexico (red circle) with a USCG cutter (blue circle) and additional US Navy warships assisting in the search throughout the region pic.twitter.com/5VJTIm1zCx