全球關注暴動！外媒指「川普煽動暴民」　美國進入無政府狀態

▲紐約時報頭版。（圖／翻攝自推特）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國大批川普支持者6日闖入國會造成暴動，更有一人中槍身亡，引發國際關注。各大媒體紛紛在頭版以大規模的篇幅報導此事，《紐約時報》標題直指「川普煽動暴民猛衝國會」，而英國媒體也指出，這是美國的無政府狀態。

TRUMP INCITES MOB

RAMPAGE IN CAPITOL FORCES EVACUATIONS; IT’S ‘PART OF HIS LEGACY,’ A REPUBLICAN SAYS

— Banner headline on Thursday’s @nytimes Page One pic.twitter.com/BjOab3dhOb — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) January 7, 2021

美國國會大廈發生的暴力事件，佔據了全球各地的新聞版面。美國《紐約時報》線上版首頁寫著「川普煽動暴民猛衝國會」（Mob incited by Trump storms Capitol）專欄作家克里斯托夫（Nick Kristoff）也表示，「這是美國歷史上最可怕且可恥的一天。」

"Jan. 6, 2021, will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of the United States."@danbalz: https://t.co/NAc2J93nzn — Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) January 7, 2021

《華盛頓郵報》資深記者貝爾茲（Dan Balz）也在專欄稱，美國的民主已經被貶低，「週三（6日）不會是這個世界上最偉大國家慶祝自由公正選舉的時刻，而是被總統標記為，這兩個月以來的謊言所帶來的可怕高潮。」

Guardian front page, Thursday 7 January 2021: Chaos as pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol pic.twitter.com/LF2E5O9om2 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 6, 2021

英國媒體也有大篇幅報導，《衛報》頭版放著川粉在國會大廈內揮舞國旗的照片，並寫著「支持川普的暴民席捲美國國會大廈，現場一片混亂。」《每日電訊報》則寫著「民主遭到圍攻，這是川普留給美國有毒遺產的最後一章。」

Front page of the UK edition of the Financial Times for Thursday 7 January 2021 pic.twitter.com/vLA5RyuC3y — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 7, 2021

Tomorrow's paper tonight



ANARCHY IN THE US



- Trump supporters storm congress as last bid to overturn election fails

- Bomb found in grounds of Capitol and woman 'critical' after being shot#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/i4EpAxbnts — Metro (@MetroUK) January 6, 2021

英國《金融時報》指出，「彭斯在選舉上藐視川普後，暴民襲擊了國會。」《地鐵報》則指，美國已經進入無政府狀態。《每日郵報》寫著，「重滿仇恨的川普支持者侵襲了國會大廈。」

MAIL: At last! A turbo booster for jabs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0wmWgbSuni — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 6, 2021

►華府暴動已4死！1女遭警射殺 當局證實50人↑被逮

►美國會大廈暴亂非首次！英國人1814年喊「燒毀」...連白宮也遭殃

►美媒驚爆川普內閣考慮「罷免總統」！ 硬闖國會激起反效果

►資生堂百優精純乳霜！秋冬必備，滋潤不黏膩