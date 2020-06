記者採訪示威者喉嚨遭「橡膠子彈直射」　深紅色傷痕手指一摸都血

▲記者採訪期間受傷。(圖/翻攝自推特/Adolfo Guzman-Lopez)

記者丁維瑀/綜合報導

非裔男子佛洛伊德(George Floyd)生前遭白人警察用膝蓋壓制頸部9分鐘,最後痛苦的神情點燃全美怒火。各地警方為了驅趕示威群眾,不惜發射催淚彈、橡膠子彈,如今再有一名加州記者被橡膠子彈射中喉嚨,留下深紅色的傷痕,所幸並無大礙。

I just got hit by a rubber bullet near the bottom of my throat. I had just interviewed a man with my phone at 3rd and Pine and a police officer aimed and shot me in the throat, I saw the bullet bounce onto the street @LAist @kpcc OK, that’s one way to stop me, for a while pic.twitter.com/9C2u5KmscG