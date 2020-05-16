　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
民生消費 消費焦點 消費新聞 好康資訊 ET廚房 美妝塑身 | 品味家居 | 名車情報

浩室總監邱炫達獲獎「設計界的奧斯卡」　剖析3設計案

免費鍵盤逛街！按讚加入ETtoday姊妹雲

文／時尚家居

圖文提供│浩室設計

（圖／浩室設計提供）

設計鬼才邱炫達獲 2020 A’DESIGN AWARD一銀二銅！剖析3設計案窺視獲獎機密

素有「設計界的奧斯卡」之稱的義大利國際設計大獎A’DESIGN AWARD （A’設計大獎賽），2020年最新得獎名單已出爐，浩室設計總監邱炫達分別以（浩室辦公室-返樸歸真）、（以裁縫之名）、（即景之奏）三件作品拿下一銀雙銅。每年匯聚全球的設計好手競相角逐，唯有菁英者才能得此榮耀！今年台灣也有不少設計師參加競賽，而譽稱為「設計鬼才」的邱炫達如何在眾多設計界佼佼者中雀屏中選，將美學與實用兼容並蓄，展現其獨特的設計格局，更是耐人尋味。

韻繞樑的綿延姿態，大鳴大放於動線分寸中。創作構思來自將音韻節奏之巧，安序注入力度於每分間隙中，使之綻放出悠然迴旋的節奏層次。

The rhythm of the rhythm around the beam, the big song is placed in the moving line. The creative idea comes from the rhythm of the rhythm, the injection of the sequence into the gap, making it bloom in a rhythmic level.

（圖／浩室設計提供）

應和整牆面貫連的百葉窗櫺，同步深邃了長向軸線格局的深遠景深，也弱化了長空間裡的狹促。分界於雙廳中界的鋼琴擺位，可放大音域於流洩時分的無礙，更優化於即景奏鳴間音質的長揚悠遠。

擁入蒙太奇手法使視感彷若穿透時序，大面深灰透玻界分玄關與公領域，眺望去是對應著公領域的橫軸窗景。透玻看去在虛實有無間呈出明暗對比的分際線，乍看彷若有黑夜白天同時並存的震撼。當思緒定睛於明暗錯視的目不暇給同時，再拉回現實之際，空間佈局強如快節奏般，一架經雕琢過的純白平台手工鋼琴即刻映入眼簾，突如躍然登堂於雙廳分界間，也回應出作品即景奏鳴之主題，如狂放音樂即興般，餘音激蕩。

The blinds that should be connected to the entire wall surface have deepened the deep depth of the long axis pattern and weakened the narrow space in the long space. The piano position that is demarcated in the middle of the double hall can enlarge the sound field in the time of the leaking time, and is more optimized for the long and long sound of the sound quality of the scene.Incorporating the montage technique makes the visual sense seem to penetrate the time series, and the large-scale dark gray-transparent glass boundary is divided into the porch and the public domain, and the lookout is the horizontal axis window corresponding to the public domain. Looking through the glass, there is a line of contrast between light and dark, and it looks like there is a shock of coexistence during the day and night. When the thoughts are fixed on the eyes and eyes of the illusion, and then pull back to reality, the spatial layout is as fast as the rhythm. A carved white platform handmade piano is immediately greeted, and suddenly stands in the double hall boundary. In the meantime, it also responds to the theme of the work, that is, the theme of the scene, such as the improvisation of wild music, the reverberation.

（圖／浩室設計提供）

（圖／浩室設計提供）

（圖／浩室設計提供）

以空間的長軸深度作為創作基體，在琴韻節奏中劃出繽紛裝置律動。如客廳以進出木立面帶出琴鍵動感，玄關以懸浮錯落的層架裝置表現出音律的飄忽多變，餐廳的藍光效果彷若疾呼著慵懶無間斷的爵士氛圍，室頂則於黑白對色中盡顯琴鍵色系的蔓延。

轉折進入私領域後，強烈的異國情調突圍衝擊而來，濃厚的南洋情緻飄忽於帳幕格柵間，自然奔放的木色與泥水色滿佈於天地壁面，完整將旅渡調性複製入居家中，滿足空間裡必需契合的自在與從容。

y. Taking the long axis depth of the space as the base of creation, a colorful device rhythm is drawn in the rhythm of the rhyme. For example, if the living room enters and exits the wooden façade to bring out the movement of the keys, the porch will show the temperament of the melody with the suspended stacking device. The blue light effect of the restaurant is like a lazy and uninterrupted jazz atmosphere, and the top of the room is in black and white. The color of the piano color is spread. After the transition into the private sector, the strong exotic breakout shocked, and the strong Nanyang sentiment lingered in the tent grille. The natural and unrestrained wood and muddy water were all over the wall of the heavens and earth, completely replicating the travel tones into the home. To satisfy the freedom and calmness that must be met in the space.

（圖／浩室設計提供）

素有設計鬼才之稱的邱炫達擅長塑造多元不對等的構築對話，喜好模糊化矩形水平規矩，改變空間量體界線引領跨界，慣以自然質材展現原生質，作品多帶有獨一性格，期望在人與空間的密切感知裡，尋覓最平衡的相擁相融。

領導的浩室設計團隊於室內、辦公、商空、策展等相關空間規劃，均積累多年，並於裝置藝術、軟裝陳設、景觀氛圍、工設產品等操作上，更多有經驗。對空間裡外營造，強調統整性的服務鏈結，嚴正重視美感與實務能兼容並蓄，通透實現設計脈絡的完整，將空間領域帶出視野新格局。

ET快訊
豪儲51萬換21次壞壞！才用2次就「肛門開刀」　剩48萬全被
快訊／俞家肉粽老闆「疑店門前迴轉」！重機騎士遭撞慘死　殘骸噴
羅志祥神隱24天現身《極限挑戰6》　觀眾截圖驚嘆「出場方式太
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
免費鍵盤逛街！按讚加入ETtoday姊妹雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 消費最新 全站最新

浩室總監邱炫達獲獎「設計界的奧斯卡」　剖析3設計案

親子生活從貼身衣物開始！舒適內褲化作養育小孩的核心

「馬卡龍色系優格飲」外型也太美！3款全新手搖掀一波打卡風潮

手刀衝愛買！全台僅210組　Switch主機組合今上午10點再度開賣

掏耳初體驗！挖出療癒巨大耳屎 她享受「耳內G點按摩」爽到睡著

罷韓在即！韓國瑜15日首次表態　呼籲支持者：別投票！監票就好

開箱文曝光！好市多浮誇新品 整支雞腿、秋刀魚塞進泡麵！

黃子韜曝吳亦凡、鹿晗當年「一暖舉」　印象深刻：我每次想都很想哭

《夫婦的世界》渣夫正宮小三全放生　金喜愛甩鈔票丟地上..朴海俊丟臉也得撿

捷運內拒戴口罩！女腦羞揮拳 保全眼鏡噴飛...隱忍任毆3分鐘

87.7%民眾贊成發現金！　國民黨團主張全民普發6000元

台中妹清晨喝ㄎ一ㄤ亂奔馬路警攔　她撂英文喊3次「哩咪爾味」

國中會考首例！新北考生蓄意惡搞　不戴口罩還趴睡...數學科0分計算

指揮中心推「防疫新生活」運動 陳時中吃滷肉飯親身示範！

浩室總監邱炫達獲獎「設計界的奧斯卡」　剖析3設計案

親子生活從貼身衣物開始！舒適內褲化作養育小孩的核心

「馬卡龍色系優格飲」外型也太美！3款全新手搖掀一波打卡風潮

手刀衝愛買！全台僅210組　Switch主機組合今上午10點再度開賣

駐WTO代表懸缺8個月　江啟臣批：爭取國際空間剩國內宣傳

萌犬與寶寶表情「神同步」！　媽笑：薩摩耶在哪？

廣原小熊回家了！　野放前破40kg圓滾滾...出籠輕快奔回森林

吳宗憲：給辛龍最後通牒！　喊話「帶霓霓來探班」凌晨1小時通話曝光

解禁前奏？陳時中要規劃「實體音樂會」　記者會移動到戶外開

感受白色木質公寓的溫潤純淨　擁抱美好極簡年代

丁噹曬甜笑自拍...往下一看「胸口大片血紅」網嚇壞！

直昇機載廣原小熊Mulas飛往中央山脈　衛星發報器：牠已開始活動

25坪裝潢抓50萬…設計師全回「沒100萬不接」！網曝原因：樣樣都是成本

讓站出來罷韓的人有壓力！高市民政局長發訊里長　遭質疑行政不中立

新郎伸舌頭裝癡漢舔新娘！　曬超邪惡婚紗照...網全傻眼

消費熱門新聞

NIKE破天荒全站打7折！

愛買今10點再度開賣Switch組

想搶Switch快看　電商曝補貨上架時間

雷射溶脂不囉嗦　讓妳愛瘦哪就瘦哪

桃園水族館2020年6月登場

今年選定這張卡　宅起來！

博客來曬書節登場　全面1折起

爽嗑到6月！麥當勞「4大人氣夯品」全買1送1

簡易臉部歪斜矯正還你巴掌美人顏

20萬人瘋搶Switch⋯家樂福官網秒當！網：太誇張了

屈臣氏領口罩享美妝折價30元

5分鐘有感！輕鬆「坐」著練核心

再一發！家樂福「Switch+健身環」開賣時間曝光

在地人狂愛的超低調基隆咖啡廳！

更多熱門

相關新聞

清水模Style的「診椅展示空間」

清水模Style的「診椅展示空間」

作為專業醫療器材展示空間，奕所設計李軍漢總監顛覆冷冰冰的銷售形象，以日系精緻工藝手法、灰黑＋木紋為調性，打造出不同以往的高質感品味，在優雅俐落的風格空間中，主力商品牙科診療椅被視為精品般的聚焦展示

膠原蛋白涼被釋放情緒壓力

膠原蛋白涼被釋放情緒壓力

2020室內設計趨勢座談　

2020室內設計趨勢座談　

哥德廚具蘇叡晴甩產業窠臼

哥德廚具蘇叡晴甩產業窠臼

礁溪寒沐酒店特色桌邊秀

礁溪寒沐酒店特色桌邊秀

關鍵字：

時尚家居時尚家居雜誌浩室設計

讀者迴響

發燒話題

颱風即時 金正恩 武漢肺炎 羅志祥 王令麟 劉真 捷運環狀線 口罩 WHO 眼霜 尹衍樑 反送中 唇筆 黃寶慧 地震 台北捷運廣告刊登 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 韓國瑜 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 郭台銘 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 志村健 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 黃寶慧 許智傑 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 黃寶慧 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 黃寶慧 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 黃寶慧 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 黃寶慧 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 黃寶慧 安新建經

熱門新聞

歐陽妮妮手滑誤PO「車內與張書豪親密照」

好市多名牌拖鞋675元！網曝驚天秘密：會吐

琵琶鼠曬到變魚乾　喝一口水復活

雷／《夫婦》大結局腥夫超悲下場出爐

即／黃蜂大轉彎滑過　暴風圈侵襲率曝

北韓撤下中央廣場「金日成、金正日」肖像！

即／疑遭雷擊！台中男倒臥大坑山步道

米可白嫁尾牙大王6年爆分居　秒答：我還跟4條狗一起住

陳時中曝要調漲健保費

糖比蛋還可怕！害膽固醇飆高「4食物是元兇」

以為撿到土狗　養5個月竟比柴大隻

租屋女「鞋子被做記號」！比對摩斯密碼毛炸

洛杉磯傳多起爆炸聲　數棟建物起火

獨／愷樂爆有上海富商男友「今年已論及婚嫁」！　好友小蜜桃牽線當紅娘

最強最久梅雨滯留鋒面影響全台8天　防致災性大量降雨

更多

最夯影音

更多
掏耳初體驗！挖出療癒巨大耳屎 她享受「耳內G點按摩」爽到睡著

掏耳初體驗！挖出療癒巨大耳屎 她享受「耳內G點按摩」爽到睡著
罷韓在即！韓國瑜15日首次表態　呼籲支持者：別投票！監票就好

罷韓在即！韓國瑜15日首次表態　呼籲支持者：別投票！監票就好

開箱文曝光！好市多浮誇新品 整支雞腿、秋刀魚塞進泡麵！

開箱文曝光！好市多浮誇新品 整支雞腿、秋刀魚塞進泡麵！

黃子韜曝吳亦凡、鹿晗當年「一暖舉」　印象深刻：我每次想都很想哭

黃子韜曝吳亦凡、鹿晗當年「一暖舉」　印象深刻：我每次想都很想哭

《夫婦的世界》渣夫正宮小三全放生　金喜愛甩鈔票丟地上..朴海俊丟臉也得撿

《夫婦的世界》渣夫正宮小三全放生　金喜愛甩鈔票丟地上..朴海俊丟臉也得撿

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

東森房屋X東森保代

東森房屋X東森保代

寵愛毛孩 好險有東森 東森華南寵物險 每天7元 給毛孩滿滿的幸福

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面