「台灣給世界的公開信」草稿曝光！網提3關鍵「重點錯了」：不是作文比賽

▲▼募資破千萬。（圖／記者葉國吏翻攝）

▲募款金額達新台幣1027萬5872元，共有15320人贊助。（圖／翻攝自嘖嘖網站）

記者周亭瑋／綜合報導

阿滴等人10日發起募資，在紐約時報刊登全版廣告「台灣人寫給世界的一封信」，短短18小時的有限時間內，募得台幣超過1027萬元，同時中英文版本的草稿也曝光。然而，許多網友看完認為，文章的「重點」搞錯了，直言中式思考模式的長信無法打動美國人。

這篇「台灣給世界的公開信」，內文大致上提到，譚德塞及其團隊在1、2月接連犯下關鍵的錯誤，包括對特定國家疫情做出不實描述，且誤稱COVID-19（新冠肺炎）不具人與人傳播的可能性，甚至指責這段時間來備受稱讚的台灣。

不過文章曝光後，許多人認為，雖然初衷是好的，不過內容太冗長、重點搞錯，甚至有網友吐槽像抱怨文，「廢話太多，不趕快講重點在那繞彎鋪陳，讀者沒耐心看」、「文章太長，標題很重要」、「廣告不是作文比賽」、「根本流水帳，是參加散文比賽嗎？拜託收拾一下情緒，想清楚該傳達的重點再開始寫」、「是給外國人看的，不是寫家信」。

另外，有熱心鄉民在PTT發文直言，「既然大家都花錢了，應該要讓效益最大化！」首先，要弄清楚刊登後的目標對象是誰，再者目的為何，最後要如何引起注意，吸引文章被廣泛閱讀。

▲阿滴曝「台灣給世界的公開信」中英文草稿！網提3關鍵：重點搞錯了。（圖／翻攝自PTT）

▲網友認為，既然都花錢了，就要達到好的效果。（圖／翻攝自PTT）

對此，他也條理清晰地說明，「刊登在美國報紙，最大閱讀者是美國人，不是譚德賽。而最重要目的是讓世界知道台灣想要幫忙，也正在幫忙，使得台灣有機會進入WHO。另外，回應譚德賽的內容，跟美國人的利益是否有關？美國人為何要關心這件事？3秒鐘內我們會判斷這篇文章是否應花時間往下閱讀，要確認開頭有沒有重點、是否吸引人？或者有其他表現方法？

網友指出，「中式思考模式的長信真的無法打動美國人。就轉換角度，如果今天奈及利亞國家的國民集資在台灣報紙刊登長篇文章，你會為了什麼把長文讀完？而且裡面提及我們對奈及利亞的幫助真的很不妥，幫助是人道救助，不是拿來邀功換賞，拿來說嘴，會讓原本幫助的本意蒙塵。」

不過這篇公開信還在草稿階段，阿滴表示，這則新聞稿後續會盡力參考各方意見調整，若各方意見有相左，希望大家互相體諒與理解，同時提到團隊的希望，「透過一系列的宣傳，能跨越我們曾共同經歷過的委屈，向世界宣告我們願意做出的貢獻。」

▲▼阿滴公開預計刊登在紐約時報的中英文草稿。（圖／翻攝自嘖嘖網站）

▲阿滴公開預計刊登在紐約時報的中英文草稿。（圖／翻攝自阿滴IG）

以下為「台灣給世界的公開信」中英文草稿：

給世界衛生組織秘書長 譚德塞 先生，

你在看這篇文章的時候，世界上有數千萬人，以生命和自由為代價，與疫情相抗之時， 很遺憾的，WHO 在您的帶領下，並沒有阻止錯誤資訊的流傳。

您和 WHO 其他官員，在一月、二月接連犯下關鍵的錯誤，包括對特定國家疫情做出不實描述，甚至誤稱 COVID-19 不具人與人傳播的可能性。在四月九號，您在公開場合以嚴厲的口吻，指責數十家國際媒體所盛讚的防疫典範–台灣，我們的國家。

您稱，在過去三個月，台灣對您發起攻擊。但事實上，台灣是您家鄉的夥伴。在衣索比亞，台灣提供醫療團、水資源、婦女與兒童權益、糧食安全等協助，台灣人曾為來自衣索比亞的學生募款醫治，台灣企業甚至認養了上萬名衣索比亞孩童，希望衣索比亞跟台灣可以攜手合作，有更好的未來。

當我們與您的國家站在一起，您對我們國家卻是以相反的態度。您指責台灣組織網路攻擊，持續三個月，而忽略了台灣在十二月底就向 WHO 提出關於疫情的警告。

台灣在一月就展開各種形式的創新防疫措施，如今成為紐西蘭、美國等國家官員的參考典範。我們相信我們可以提供世界需要的幫助，即使 WHO 連台灣以任何形式與會的權利都不給，我們仍主動向全世界貢獻。

如果您有看新聞，我們在滿足自己民眾的需求後，剛向全球捐贈一千萬個（確實可用的）口罩，並準備提供下一批。

世界對您和您服務的組織是極為困惑不解的，台灣也包括在內。或許在疫情的抑制上慢了一步，但若您能堅持傳達真相，就能停下各種不實資訊的擴張。

請停止欺壓向世界伸出援手的台灣，以及所有其他弱勢者，面對世界各國對於特定國家隱匿疫情的質疑，WHO應該扮演公正的裁決。

請認真看待台灣吧。台灣是可靠的幫手，台灣人正在幫助世界上每一個共享人權與價值的朋友。在過去幾十年，台灣是被忽略、壓迫、排除的一員，多年來，我們在歧視與慘痛教訓之中成長茁壯，包含 17 年前在台灣蔓延的 SARS 疫情。

台灣不是一個大國，但依然站起，依然為世界盡一份心力。 請讓我們幫忙，在疫情面前，伸出援手的我們，沒有被排除在國際組織之外的任何理由，全人類對抗這場世紀之疫，世界和台灣，需要一起同行。

Taiwan can help. Taiwan is helping.

To Mr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization,

As you are reading this, with tens of millions of people around the world fighting the pandemic at the cost of their lives and freedom, it is regrettable that the WHO, under your leadership, has not stopped the flow of misinformation.

You and other WHO officials, in January and February, made a succession of critical mistakes, including your erroneous descriptions of China’s containing of the outbreak and your misdeclaration of COVID-19’s low possibility of human-to-human transmission. On April 9, you made public remarks with a scathing tone, attacking Taiwan, our country, a success story fighting coronavirus.

You claimed that in the past three months, Taiwan has been attacking you. But the truth is, Taiwan is a partner of your hometown, Ethiopia, where Taiwan provides medical missions, water resources, and continued support for women and children's rights and food security. Taiwanese have raised money for students from Ethiopia to receive medical treatment, and Taiwanese businesses have even sponsored tens of thousands of children in Ethiopia, hoping that Ethiopia and Taiwan can work together for a better future.

While we have been standing with your country, you chose to adopt an opposite attitude towards our country. You accused Taiwan of organizing a cyberattack that lasted three months, yet you ignored the warnings Taiwan sent to the WHO about the outbreak as early as in late December 2019.

Taiwan launched various forms of innovative preventive measures in January and now serves as a good reference for officials in countries including New Zealand and the United States. We believe we can provide the help the world needs, and even though the WHO has not even given Taiwan the right to participate in any way, we have taken the initiative to contribute to the world.

If you've been watching the news, we've just donated 10 million (actually usable) masks to the world, after meeting the needs of our own people. And we are ready to deliver the next batch.

The world is extremely confused about you and the organization you serve, and Taiwan is as confused. Perhaps, the organization is rather slow in suppressing the pandemic, but if you can insist on communicating the truth, you can stop the proliferation of disinformation.

Please stop oppressing Taiwan, which is reaching out to the world, and all other vulnerable people. The WHO should play the role of a fair judge in the face of the world's doubts about China’s untruthful report of the domestic developments of COVID-19.

Please take Taiwan seriously. Taiwan is a reliable helper and the Taiwanese people are helping every friend worldwide who values human rights and shares the same values as we do. Over the past few decades, Taiwan has been part of the neglect, oppression and exclusion, and over the years, we have grown and thrived amidst discrimination and painful lessons, including the SARS epidemic that spread in Taiwan 17 years ago.

Taiwan is not a big country, but it still stands tall and does its part for the world. Please let us help, in the face of the pandemic. There is no reason for us, who are lending a helping hand, to be excluded from international organizations. As all mankind is fighting against this pandemic of the century, the world and Taiwan need to stand strong on the battlefield together.

Taiwan can help. Taiwan is helping.
 

關鍵字：

阿滴台灣給世界的公開信紐約時報廣告譚德塞台灣WHOPTT

大陸電視台記者「我來自台灣！」 川普回應：Good！高學歷背景起底

大陸電視台記者「我來自台灣！」 川普回應：Good！高學歷背景起底
就是要停！人肉占位遭勸不離開 婦氣pupu秀手機：老公車就在路口

就是要停！人肉占位遭勸不離開 婦氣pupu秀手機：老公車就在路口

陳玉珍不滿網友罵「滾回大陸去」怒槓蘇貞昌：來公開辯論！

陳玉珍不滿網友罵「滾回大陸去」怒槓蘇貞昌：來公開辯論！

拒戴口罩「勸導無效」被請下公車 悍婦失控抓花帥警臉頰...秒遭上銬

拒戴口罩「勸導無效」被請下公車 悍婦失控抓花帥警臉頰...秒遭上銬

金芭黎舞小姐被高雄酒店封殺　知情者爆：剩按摩店或遠走高雄

金芭黎舞小姐被高雄酒店封殺　知情者爆：剩按摩店或遠走高雄

